Lampeter-Strasburg runner Colin Whitaker exploded onto the Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country scene last year as a freshman. Being a newbie caught up to him a bit in the league championship meet, though, when he finished 13th. Whitaker bounced back by winning a bronze medal at the District 3-2A championship. Then came the PIAA Class 2A championship meet in Hershey, where Whitaker collapsed twice in the final 100 meters, but eventually crossed the finish line, placing 12th overall.

He’ll likely be among the top L-L runners this season, and among a group of talented L-S crop that will defend its Section Two crown.

With the 2021 campaign soon approaching, Whitaker chatted with LNP|LancasterOnline at the end of Wednesday’s practice. That Q&A is below. This has been edited for brevity.

What got you started in running?

“My dad started me running in seventh grade with track. He bribed me to get out and run.”

What were you doing up until then?

“Football and basketball. Totally unrelated to running. But I was still doing something. Then I did good at running track in seventh grade. So I went out for cross country in eighth grade.”

What position did you play in football?

“Lineman.”

So you’ve competed in cross country in eighth and ninth grades. How have you developed as a runner in those two years?

“In eighth grade I was bad at pacing. Extremely bad. I would start the meets way faster than my race pace. As a freshman it was better, but it still wasn’t perfect. Since this past track season, I feel I’ve gotten better at it.”

Going from middle school to varsity level is a big jump. What were some challenges you faced last season?

“Not having any invitationals last year (due to COVID-19). That was a big issue because I went to the league meet shocked because it went out so fast. It’s a big jump in distance, too, with an extra mile.”

How would you describe yourself as a runner now?

“Every meet you have to go out fast. But overall the pacing is better. ...I like sitting back on the hills. Going up hard enough but not too hard. Then on the downhills going really fast. …with probably about 1,000 feet left I put a kick on.”

What did the summer training consist of?

“I’ve been doing more than last year. Forty miles a week. Weight training two or three times a week.”

Did you work part-time over the summer?

“Yeah. At the Route 30 Diner. Bussing tables. I was working three days a week, eight hours a day.”

Let’s go back to the state meet last year. You collapsed a few times down the stretch but got back up to finish. We didn’t get a chance to talk afterward because you had a long recovery laying on your back in the shade, feet propped up on a tree. What happened?

“It was cool the whole week. Then the day of the race was warmer than usual. It was also hard because I didn’t have the whole field with me. I went out fine. By the two-mile marker I started feeling it. Then I got up the hill fine. Then the last 200 meters, 100 meters in I couldn’t feel my legs. It was like running in quicksand. ...I was plenty hydrated. I was just really tired. I just pushed myself.”

Let’s go to the classroom. What’s your favorite class?

“History.”

Time for some fun questions. Are you superstitious?

“I kept the same jersey since eighth grade. I’ve been using it (on race day) ever since. I’ve had it the whole time. It’s a good luck charm at this point.”

What type of running shoes do you prefer and what size shoe are you?

“I’m a size 10. I probably have 30 pairs of running shoes in total. My favorite brand is Nike or Adidas.”

Why 30 pairs of running shoes?

“I don’t put enough miles in the shoes. Probably 20 pairs are still wearable. New models come out that I like, then I end up with too many shoes. Right now I have training shoes I’m waiting to use.”

What do your parents do for a living?

“My dad is a police officer. My mom is a manager for LGH.”

You’re the youngest of three kids. What have you learned from your older sisters?

“School is important. They’ve always had better grades than me. I have to follow in their footsteps.”

What are your top-three favorite movies?

“My favorite movie is Saving Private Ryan. I like the Hunger Games series. Interstellar.”

What are the expectations for L-S boys cross country this season?

“In the league, Hempfield is looking good. But that second spot, we can push for that. For District 3-2A, we should be able to take that home. For states, we can compete. We’ll see how it goes.”