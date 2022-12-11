Lampeter-Strasburg junior runner Colin Whitaker officially capped off his 2022 cross country campaign Saturday. He did so on the other side of the country competing in the Champs Sports National Cross Country championship race. The race was held at Balboa Park in San Diego, California.

No. The 1,200-acre park is not named after the cinematic boxer played by Sylvester Stallone, but rather the Spanish explorer Vasco Nunez de Balboa, who apparently was the first European to see the Pacific Ocean. There’s your history lesson for the day.

Anyways, Whitaker placed 32nd in 15 minutes, 49.9 seconds.

“I was looking at the results from year’s past,” Whitaker said when reached by phone Sunday. “I would’ve done better then. This year was a really fast race.”

The boys winner was Kole Mathison, a senior from Carmel High School in Indiana, who completed the race in a blazing 14:56.6. Mathison is a recruit of cross country powerhouse University of Colorado. He’s the fifth-straight runner from the Midwest region to win the national crown.

“Most of the people out there (in the Midwest) run at elevation,” Whitaker said. “Running is really big in the Midwest. The states that have a lot of trails like Colorado and all those states out there.”

Whitaker, the 2022 L-L boys champ, qualified for the national race by placing eighth at the Northeast Regional championship race a couple weeks ago. He completed that race in 15 minutes, 40 seconds, which matched his District 3-2A championship-winning time.

On Saturday, he had the eighth-fastest time amongst runners from the Northeast region, all of whom took a bus together from their hotel to the race course Saturday morning.

“It didn’t really settle in until the day of the race once we got on the bus to go there,” Whitaker said. “It was cool knowing you are one of the 40 best runners in the country.”

With temperatures in the mid-50s and a slight breeze, runners competed on a narrow Balboa Park course that features a hill Whitaker said, “was probably the biggest hill I’ve ever run up.”

Whitaker had the 12th-fastest time among runners in the Class of 2024.

“I was happy with it somewhat,” he said. “I would’ve wanted to place a little better. It’s more about the experience. I can try again next year.”

Regardless of his performance Saturday, Whitaker’s participation on the national stage should aid his college recruitment.

“It’s really great. All the (college) coaches were staying at the hotel, too,” he said. “I was talking to a bunch of them after. No matter what place you got, coaches will still talk to you because you are among some of the best runners in the country.”

Up next, Whitaker said he plans to get off of his feet for a week before beginning his indoor track season.

“I’ve never ran this late into a cross country season,” he said. “I feel fine, actually. This is probably the best I’ve felt towards the end of the season.”