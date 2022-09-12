The fall semester is typically a busy one for McCaskey student-athlete Kamiah Wright as she juggles field hockey and cross country.

She’s pretty good at both, even placing 31st at last year’s Lancaster-Lebanon League girls cross country championship race. It goes along with her running prowess on the track, where she recently placed eighth in the 800 meter run and ran a leg of the 1600 relay team that placed sixth at the AAU Junior Olympics.

That’s not to be confused with twin sister Kamyah Wright, who won three gold medals and a silver medal at the L-L track & field championship, two silver medals at the District Three championships and a silver medal at the PIAA championships last spring.

The Wright twins are both being recruited to run at the NCAA Division I level.

Kamiah is one of three McCaskey field hockey players who also run cross country (teammates Anya Frey and Morgan Stauffer are the others). On a related note, field hockey teammates Sophie McGrann and Aleximar Ruiz are also cheerleaders this fall. And cross country runner Samantha Sallie plays girls soccer.

With all that being said, LNP|LancasterOnline chatted with Kamiah Wright as part of this week’s L-L Fall Sports Q&A. That conversation is below. It has been edited for clarity and length.

How do you juggle field hockey and cross country?

“I don’t really run with them (cross country team). I do my own miles by myself. I just do the (cross country) meets and invitationals when I can.”

What is a Monday through Friday like for you?

“I end school at 11:30 each day. Then I go home and I come back to school for field hockey practice. Then sometimes after that I run a mile. Then on Saturdays and Sundays I go out and run again.”

What has the college recruitment process been like for you recently?

“It’s been busy. Emails from colleges. I visited St. Joe’s University. I’m going to go back there again. I’m going to meet up with Dayton and Richmond soon. It’s been stressful. You have to pick the right one. I want to pick the right one so I stay there for a long time.”

What position in field hockey do you play and what responsibilities does that entail?

“Right wing. Either stopping the ball when the other team has it, and I usually just run the ball up and hit it into the circle so one of my teammates can get a goal.”

What are the goals on the field hockey team?

“Just to make a goal one day. I’ve never scored a goal yet.”

Time for some fun questions. You find a genie in a bottle and get one wish. What is it?

“To be able to time travel.”

What was your favorite childhood toy?

“Barbie dolls.”

If you could have one superpower, what is it and why?

“To be able to fly. I could beat traffic and won’t be late.”

You’re good at field hockey and running track and cross country. What sport are you the worst at?

“Softball. I’m not good at catching anything.”

If you could get tickets to any sporting event or concert, what would it be?

“A concert with my friends. Tyler, the Creator.”

What advice would you give to freshman Kamiah Wright?

“School is very important.”