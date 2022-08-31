The Lancaster-Lebanon cross country season officially gets underway next Tuesday, Sept. 6. For the first time in its 51-year history, L-L cross country is going to three sections (an increase from the previous two). As a result, there is one less league meet on the calendar (four total instead of five). Those dates are Sept. 6, Sept. 13, Sept. 27 and Oct. 4.

In between those dates, L-L squads are also poised to compete in more than a dozen non-league events in 2022. That list is below, listed by earliest to latest date.

Run for the Chocolate, Hershey, Aug. 30:

Lampeter-Strasburg

Diocesan meet, Harrisburg, Sept. 2:

Lancaster Catholic

Bear Mountain River Run, Sept. 3:

Northern Lebanon

Northampton Invitational, Sept. 3

Solanco

Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational, Sept. 9

Lebanon Valley College Invite, Sept. 10:

Conestoga Valley, Elco, Lebanon

PTXC 13 at Kutztown, Sept. 10:

Pequea Valley, Warwick

Unionville Two-Mile Bash, Sept. 10:

Hempfield, Octorara

Ben Bloser Bulldog Invitational at Big Spring, Sept. 17

Annville-Cleona, Cedar Crest, Cocalico, Columbia, Donegal, Elizabethtown, Garden Spot, Hempfield, McCaskey, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Mennonite, Manheim Central, Northern Lebanon, Pequea Valley

PIAA Foundation Invitational, Hershey, Sept. 24

Annville-Cleona, Donegal Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Pequea Valley

Carlisle Invitational, Sept. 24:

Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown, Hempfield, Lancaster Mennonite, Lebanon, Manheim Central, Octorara, Solanco, Warwick

Paul Short Invitational, at Lehigh University, Sept. 30:

Cedar Crest, Garden Spot, Manheim Township

Gettysburg XC Invitational, Oct. 8:

Donegal, Lancaster Catholic, Manheim Central, Pequea Valley, Penn Manor

Cedar Relays, at Lebanon High School, Oct. 10

Lebanon

