The Lancaster-Lebanon cross country season officially gets underway next Tuesday, Sept. 6. For the first time in its 51-year history, L-L cross country is going to three sections (an increase from the previous two). As a result, there is one less league meet on the calendar (four total instead of five). Those dates are Sept. 6, Sept. 13, Sept. 27 and Oct. 4.
In between those dates, L-L squads are also poised to compete in more than a dozen non-league events in 2022. That list is below, listed by earliest to latest date.
Run for the Chocolate, Hershey, Aug. 30:
Lampeter-Strasburg
Diocesan meet, Harrisburg, Sept. 2:
Lancaster Catholic
Bear Mountain River Run, Sept. 3:
Northern Lebanon
Northampton Invitational, Sept. 3
Solanco
Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational, Sept. 9
Lebanon Valley College Invite, Sept. 10:
Conestoga Valley, Elco, Lebanon
PTXC 13 at Kutztown, Sept. 10:
Pequea Valley, Warwick
Unionville Two-Mile Bash, Sept. 10:
Hempfield, Octorara
Ben Bloser Bulldog Invitational at Big Spring, Sept. 17
Annville-Cleona, Cedar Crest, Cocalico, Columbia, Donegal, Elizabethtown, Garden Spot, Hempfield, McCaskey, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Mennonite, Manheim Central, Northern Lebanon, Pequea Valley
PIAA Foundation Invitational, Hershey, Sept. 24
Annville-Cleona, Donegal Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Pequea Valley
Carlisle Invitational, Sept. 24:
Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown, Hempfield, Lancaster Mennonite, Lebanon, Manheim Central, Octorara, Solanco, Warwick
Paul Short Invitational, at Lehigh University, Sept. 30:
Cedar Crest, Garden Spot, Manheim Township
Gettysburg XC Invitational, Oct. 8:
Donegal, Lancaster Catholic, Manheim Central, Pequea Valley, Penn Manor
Cedar Relays, at Lebanon High School, Oct. 10
Lebanon
Here are your 2022 L-L League girls cross country team-by-team preview capsules
Here are your 2022 L-L League boys cross country team-by-team preview capsules