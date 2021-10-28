Around this time a year ago, with the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing, the Lebanon School District shut down in-person attendance and suspended all extracurricular activities. The decision resulted in the Lebanon cross country team being unable to compete at the Lancaster-Lebanon League meet, which also took away the opportunity for Cedars’ runners to qualify for the District Three race.

“It was definitely frustrating,” Lebanon senior Caleb Hershey recalled. “It was terrible for our seniors. ...That was going to be their last hurrah.”

It’s why Hershey said he’s run a little bit harder this fall, en route to a third-place finish at last week’s league championship meet.

Hershey and teammates Gavin Sheetz, Ivan Velazquez, Ashley Jocham and Savannah Hershey are set to compete at Saturday’s District Three championship race at Big Spring. The day’s festivities begin with the girls 1A race at 10 a.m., capped by the boys 3A race at 2 p.m.

Jocham and Savannah Hershey are part of a Lebanon girls bunch that became the first since 2007 to have enough runners to place as a team at the league meet.

Meanwhile, Caleb Hershey has a legit shot to medal and qualify for states depending on how he performs Saturday.

“I just want to stick with the leaders,” Caleb Hershey said. “And hopefully hang to the end.”

Here’s a taste of what to expect from L-L runners at the District Three events.

3A boys: The District 3-3A team crown has gone to an L-L team each of the last three years, and five of the last six. Hempfield won it in 2020, and is again the favorite this year. However, Manheim Township finished nine points back of Hempfield at last week’s league championship. So the Blue Streaks might have a shot at its first district crown since 2006. ...On the individual front, Hempfield junior and L-L champ Aidan Hodge is the favorite. A Black Knights boys runner last won district gold in 1979. ...The top four teams and an additional 20 runners will qualify for the state 3A meet.

2A boys: On the team forefront, Lampeter-Strasburg is again aiming for the program’s first district team crown after finishing as the District 3-2A runner-up a year ago. ...Greencastle-Antrim senior, Mid-Penn Conference champ, Wake Forest commit and defending District 3-2A champ Weber Long is the individual favorite. He’ll get a challenge from L-S sophomore Colin Whitaker, who won the bronze in this event a year ago and is this year’s L-L runner-up. ...The top three teams and an additional 15 runners will qualify for the state 2A meet.

1A boys: Columbia is the only L-L team competing in the District 3-1A meet. The top two teams and an additional 10 runners will qualify for the state 2A meet.

3A girls: On the individual front, Greencastle-Antrim sophomore Claire Paci is considered the favorite. Among her challengers will be McCaskey sophomore and L-L champ Isabella Shertzer, who is unbeaten so far this season. The last McCaskey girls runner to win district gold was Laurel Rasmussen in 1990. ...On the team side, L-L champ Manheim Township will look to play spoiler to favorite Dallastown. ...The top five teams and an additional 25 runners will qualify for the state 3A meet.

2A girls: Lancaster Mennonite sophomore Claire Thomas went unbeaten in L-L Section Two this season and placed seventh at the L-L meet. She’ll try to become the first Blazers girls runner since 2006 to win district gold. ...the favorite on the team side are Wyomissing and Conrad Weiser, while L-S hopes to nab a state bid - the top three teams and an additional 15 runners will qualify for the state 2A meet.

1A girls: Annville-Cleona senior Braetan Peters made history a year ago by becoming the first A-C girls runner to win district gold. The runner-up in that race was teammate Cassi Clemson, now a junior. The A-C team will also try to nab a state bid - the top two teams an additional 10 runners qualify for states.