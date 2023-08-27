With coaches’ whistles blowing in the distance, and cheerleaders’ voices permeating the air, a slender Colin Whitaker, standing near the bleachers of Lampeter-Strasburg’s football stadium, could only chuckle when asked about his days as a football player.

“In eighth grade, I had to make a decision,” Whitaker said with a smile. “I was doing cross country and also playing football a little bit. I was always taller than everyone else and could go really fast. So I gave it a shot. But I had to think to myself, because I was the same build as I am now, I thought maybe football wasn’t the right fit for me. But I can’t look back and have no regrets about it.”

No regrets, indeed.

Last year, he became the first Pioneer boys cross country runner to win a Lancaster-Lebanon League championship, clocking a time of 15:49.9. Whitaker would go on to win the District Three Class 2A title in 15:40.5. He’s also a two-time PIAA medalist, having placed sixth in 2021 and fourth in 2022. He was also the boys L-L Runner of the Year.

Once again Whitaker seems destined for great things in 2023 — the 2023 league slate gets underway Sept. 5 — and is a heavy favorite to better himself. He has kept his mileage down over the summer, keeping his legs fresh. And something new this year? The senior has also worked on smaller things, such as core routine, proper nutrition, sleep and staying consistent.

The senior standout is being looked at by several colleges, but has yet to make a decision. That will come in October or November. The only thing on his mind now, he said, is helping his team defend its section title and of course, looking to win a state championship.

“Slowly, we have been getting better each year, made a name for ourselves and given a name for cross country at L-S,” Whitaker said. “I have some bigger expectations than last year, with my biggest goal to compete for the state championship and with my team. Obviously, the other things I want to repeat.”

Meanwhile, McCaskey’s Isabella Shertzer has won back-to-back league girls championships for McCaskey and was 11th in the District Three Class 3A championships. She should be even hungrier this year after being unable to finish her race at states.

This time around, she will be pushed by teammate and fellow senior Gabrielle Thiry, the L-L’s female Runner of the Year in 2022. Thiry was third in the league, eighth at districts, and 32nd at states.

Boys

In addition to Whitaker, six other runners from the top 10 of last year's L-L meet return. Manheim Township has three of them and Hempfield one (see below). Penn Manor’s Kaleb Kabakjian (eighth, L-L; 21st, District Three Class 3A; 34th, states) also is back and could sneak up on the leaders.

Other notable runners to watch: Annville-Cleona’s Landon Hostetter (defending District Three Class 1A champion); Lebanon’s Ramon Urena Batista (20th, L-L; 33rd, District Three Class 3A; 93rd, states); Columbia’s Matt McNair (18th, L-L; 16th, District Three Class 2A; 100th, states); and Cedar Crest’s Ben Causak (13th, L-L; 35th, District Three Class 3A; 121st, states).

Girls

Other than Shertzer and Thiry, six of the top 10 place-winners in last year’s L-L championships return and will push them.

There are four sophomores to keep an eye on: Cedar Crest's Eliana Schneider (fourth, L-L;17th; District Three Class 3A; 131st, states); Donegal’s Molly Myers (ninth, L-L; 24th, District Three Class 2A); Donegal’s Kathryn Fernald (19th, L-L; 11th, District Three Class 2A; top 100, states); and Manheim Township's Lexi Kauffman (17th L-L; 37th, District Three Class 3A; 86th, states).

Hempfield’s Ella Wolfe (18th, L-L; 20th District Three Class 3A; 66th, states) could be a surprise as a senior. Warwick senior Ella Hartel has been to both the PIAA cross country and track and field championships since her freshman year, while Lancaster Mennonite senior Claire Thomas was the District Three Class 1A runner-up and 34th at states.

Lancaster Catholic’s Eden Lin (10th, District Three Class 1A; 53rd, states) returns, and don’t count out Cocalico’s Paige Ressler. A senior, Ressler placed 11th at the L-L meet, was 26th in the District Three Class 3A field , and 108th at states.

Section One

The Manheim Township girls have won the past two L-L team titles. They won the District Three Class 3A crown, are loaded again, and this year could be one of the top teams in the state.

Elena Barrall (second, L-L championships; 10th, District Three Class 3A meet; 160th, states) will be pushed by another sophomore standout, Kaila Atteberry (eighth, L-L; 14th, districts; 137th, states). Senior Ava Shirk, looking to bounce back in 2023, placed in the top 100 of the state in 2021 while Marina Papadimitriou (23rd, L-L; 36th, districts, 162nd, states) is also back.

Who gives them a run for their money is a tossup. Cedar Crest should be the top contender, returning a talented group that placed fifth as a team in districts. Warwick could also sneak up on the leaders. And don’t count out McCaskey. Despite some heavy graduation losses, the Red Tornado return Thiry, Shertzer, and some talented youth to the stable.

Manheim Township, Warwick and Cedar Crest are set to clash in Lititz on Sept. 26. That should determine who wins the section. The Streaks will be tested even earlier, when McCaskey heads to Neffsville on Sept. 12.

In boys, Hempfield has won six of the last nine league titles and five District Three Class 3A Crowns over the same duration. They lost two-time League champ Aidan Hodge and a ton of talent, but have three good ones back.

Sam Meyer (ninth, L-L; 26th, districts; 51st, states); Emerson Long (11th, L-L; 74th, districts) and Sam Freedman (12th, L-L; 86th, districts) finished in the top 15 there.

That opens things up for a Manheim Township team that is loaded.

Three Blue Streaks placed in the top 10 of the L-L last year. Leading the way was Cole Stevens (fifth, L-L; 32nd, districts; 50th, states); Gunner Geib (sixth, L-L; ninth, districts); and Adam Kingston (seventh, L-L; 14th, districts; 34th, states.

Three other Blue Streaks were in the top 25 at the L-L meet, as Ethan Peffley (21st), Dylan DelVecchio (23rd), and Aaron Wood (24th) came just a minute within those three. Each finished in the top 100 at districts. Township is a team brimming with confidence after taking third in the district meet and 10th at states.

The two teams tangle in the season finale on Oct. 3 at South Hills Park in Lebanon, when the Cedars host them in a marquee matchup that could dictate the section outcome.

Section Two

Lampeter-Strasburg is wearing the target. The Pioneers are looking for a sectional three-peat and a gold in District Three Class 2A, where they were second in 2022. In Whitaker, they have one of the area’s elite runners. They did suffer some key losses, but return three solid runners in Owen Witmer, Luke Smith (27th L-L championships; 18th, districts) and Michael Colosi.

Elizabethtown may have other ideas. The Bears return all but one runner from a team that placed fifth at the L-L meet, including Jaysen Conrad (26th L-L Championships, 58th District 3-2A Championships). Circle Sept. 26th on the calendar. It’s sure to be a showdown at L-S, along with Manheim Central, who would love to play spoiler.

On the girls side, Elizabethtown won the section title and was 10th in the district, but this is the year Donegal might turn the tide. The Indians placed third in the District Three Class 2A team standings and return two of the league’s best in Myers and Fernald. Elizabethtown lost some top talent, but junior Ali Fink (24th, L-L; 39th, districts) returns to lead them.

The leader of the pack in girls should emerge early, as L-S faces Donegal on Sept. 5 in Mt Joy, with Sept 26 also being key at L-S.

Section Three

Annville-Cleona dominated both the girls and boys meets in the first year of the new Section Three and looks to be tough again in 2023. The A-C girls also won the District Three Class 1A team title with sophomore Mackenzie Stellmach (10th, L-L; 12th districts; 144th, states) leading the way.

Pequea Valley returns five solid runners, including Aubrey Ressler (seventh, L-L; fifth, districts; 56th, states). The two teams tangle on Sept. 26 in Annville, but never count out Lancaster Catholic with longtime mentor Tom Simpson at the helm. The Crusaders get their shot at the Dutchmen in Week One.

What’s new in 2023

Nick Loretta takes over at Penn Manor, Rachel Thomas at Lancaster Mennonite, and Calvin Esh at Lampeter-Strasburg.

Dates to remember

L-L season openers, Sept. 5.

LVC Dutchman Invite, Annville, Sept. 9.

Ben Bloser Invite, Big Spring High School, Sept. 16.

PIAA Foundation Invitational, Parkview Course, Hershey, Sept 23.

Paul Short Run, Lehigh University, Sept. 30.

L-L championships, Oct. 17, South Hill Park, Lebanon.

PIAA District Three championships, Big Spring High School, Newville, Oct. 28.

PIAA championships, Parkview course, Hershey, Nov. 4.