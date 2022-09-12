Several Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country runners had standout performances over the weekend at various non-league invitationals outside of Lancaster County.

First up, Hempfield boys senior Aidan Hodge picked up the win in the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational boys HS 5000m at Penn State on Friday morning, with a winning time of 15 minutes, 44 seconds.

At that same location in the longer collegiate men’s race, Syracuse men's runner Nathan Henderson (McCaskey) picked up the win in 25:06.

Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational full results

On Saturday, Cedar Crest freshman Eliana Schneider won the Lebanon Valley College Invite girls race, crossing the line in 19:02, a fraction of a second in front of runner-up Kate Moncavage (19:02.3) of Southern Columbia. Moncavage was the PIAA girls 800 meter champion last spring. In the same race, Annville-Cleona freshman Makenzie Stellmach (20:14.6) finished eighth and Cedar Crest junior Lizzie Lowe (20:17.9) tenth. The Cedar Crest girls won the team invite.

The Cedar Crest boys won the LVC Invite team crown, led by individual third-place finisher Ben Causak (16:19.8). Elco’s Landon Brubaker placed 11th (17:00.4), which is worth noting since Brubaker has returned to cross country after a year off - he placed 50th at the L-L championship as a sophomore in 2020.

In the longer LVC collegiate men’s race, Messiah senior Logan Horst (Lancaster Mennonite) placed second in 25:30.

LVC Invite full results

Also Saturday, the Hempfield boys were the runner-up as a team in the Unionville Two-Mile Bash. The Black Knights’ 24 points was second to Unionville’s 17. Though, it should be noted Hempfield’s top runner, Hodge, did not compete since he ran the day before (see above). Meanwhile, Hempfield senior Joseph Fahrney had the fifth-fastest time (9:57.40). It was better than the sixth-fastest time from Unionville runner Aryan Abbaraju, who was 16th at last year’s PIAA Class 3A championship meet.

Unionville Two-Mile full results

Coming up: The second week of L-L meets will take place Tuesday. Of those, the most intriguing will first happen at Annville-Cleona, which will host Octorara at a special start time. The boys will begin at 12:45 p.m., and the girls at approximately 1:30 p.m. A-C students will get a respite from the classroom to come outside and cheer on their Dutchmen runners during the events. Both meets will play large in the L-L Section Three race, as all teams involved are 2-0 in league competition and are the section favorites.

Later over at E-town, the Bears will host Donegal and Ephrata at the normal start time (4:45 p.m. boys, 5:15 p.m. girls). In the girls race, Donegal (2-0), Ephrata (2-0) and E-town (1-0) enter atop the L-L Section Two standings.

L-L League cross country standings