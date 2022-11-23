One would think with what Hempfield senior Aidan Hodge has accomplished in running that he wouldn’t have much trouble attracting interest from top-level college coaches.

After all, Hodge won gold in the 2021 Lancaster-Lebanon League championship and District Three Class 3A championship races as a junior, when he also placed 20th at the PIAA Class 3A meet on a busted hip.

He had a similarly impressive senior campaign in the fall as the league-runner-up and District 3-3A bronze medalist before finishing fifth at the state meet. There have been other accomplishments along the way, including his prowess on the track in the spring.

Still, Hodge had to essentially advertise himself to coaches at NCAA Division I programs.

“Reaching out and bragging about yourself is hard for me to do,” Hodge said. “Just try to market yourself the best you can.”

Those efforts eventually led to Hodge’s latest development: committing to NCAA D-I University of Mississippi, better known as Ole Miss.

“The coach who is there now is originally from Camp Hill,” Hodge said.

That would be Adam Smith, a 2006 alum of Camp Hill, located in nearby Cumberland County. Smith went on to run at the University of North Carolina before getting into the college coaching game in 2010, working his way up from volunteer (UNC) to multiple assistant gigs (UNC, Syracuse) before landing his first head coaching job at Ole Miss in 2022.

“I thought I’d send him a message earlier in the season,” Hodge said of his communications with Smith. “And get something going with the Pennsylvania connection.”

The Rebel men placed 24th at the NCAA championship in 2022. Just one Ole Miss runner, men’s or women’s, is from Pennsylvania. The rest are mostly from the southern half of the United States. On a related note, most of the top L-L boys runners in the last handful of years are mostly competing for colleges in the northeast part of the country. Except Manheim Township alum Tyler Stevens, now at LSU.

“He (Stevens) was a trailblazer for runners in Central PA,” Hodge said. “It’s hard to think about going that far away. In reality, seeing him (Stevens) succeed down there and talking to him a little bit, how he has handled being away from home, it made me feel like I could do it as well. I want to go blaze my own path. Plus, go somewhere a little warmer.”

Hodge still has the upcoming winter indoor track and and outdoor spring track season at Hempfield before he heads to Ole Miss, where he plans to study business.

All-state: Hodge and Lampeter-Strasburg junior runner Colin Whitaker were among the 2022 cross country all-state selections recently released by the Pennsylvania Track & Field Coaches Association. Whitaker was the 2022 L-L and District 3-2A champ before placing fourth at the 2A state meet.

Cunningham: Speaking of L-S, Pioneers’ head coach Mari Cunningham is stepping aside after seven years at the helm and 10 years overall. In that time, her girls teams captured two section crowns and her boys teams won the last five L-L Section Two titles. In 2021, the L-S boys won the District 3-2A team crown and placed fourth at the state meet - the Pioneer boys were the 2022 District 3-2A runner-up and placed fifth at the state meet.

A New Jersey native who ran at Messiah, Cunningham works as a therapist at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Women & Babies Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

“I wanted to make sure I finished well,” Cunningham said. “It’s a lot with coaching, working, family, other things in my life. … It takes a lot of energy, head space, heart space. It was not an easy decision at all. I felt like this was the right time.”