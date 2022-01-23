It certainly isn’t uncommon for a prep student-athlete to earn three varsity letters in a single school year.

Four isn’t unheard of, with some athletes crossing over, like in soccer and football, for instance. Five? That’s pulling some serious double-duty. Six? Now that’s some uncharted territory, and it takes a special kind of student-athlete to pull that one off.

Say hello to Columbia junior Emily Gambler. She’s on pace to earn — wait for it — six varsity letters this school year, as the Crimson Tide’s busy body crosses over in two events in the fall, winter and spring.

Gambler ran cross country and was a varsity cheerleader in the fall; she plays basketball and is the school’s lone swimmer this winter; and she’s set to play softball, as the team’s shortstop, and run distance events for the track and field team later this spring.

That’s six varsity letters, and that’s certainly something you don’t see every day. By the way, Gambler isn’t just along for the ride as a bench player; she’s qualified for Lancaster-Lebanon League finals and the District 3 finals in her prep swimming and running careers.

“It gets to be a lot,” Gambler admitted, “but I’m glad I’m doing it. It’s fun, and I get to be with all of my friends and teammates and coaches. It gets hard, but everyone supports me, and I’m thankful for that.”

Gambler didn’t set out on the first day of her freshman campaign to chase six varsity letters every year. This is her third season swimming for the Tide — she competes in the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly in the outside lane at meets as an exhibition competitor to earn qualifying times for the L-L League finals — and she recently came back out to play basketball for the first time since eighth grade, and she joined the softball team just last year.

Gambler earned a starting spot, and she’s a defensive wizard, shot-blocker and rebounder for the Tide’s basketball team, which roared to a 15-0 start this season.

With so many sports and so many practices and so much on her plate to juggle, Gambler has mastered time management at an early age. She’s responsible to get to swim practice at Lititz Rec in the afternoon — she’s on her own for a practice routine with no high school coach — and then must hightail it to basketball practice or a game in the evening.

Figuring out softball and track routines in the spring are next up on her agenda.

“It all just kind of came to me and now it’s happening,” Gambler said. “A lot of my coaches and my friends are always asking me how I do it. Some of my friends said I’m the only athlete at Columbia since I play so many sports.”

Gambler is a regular on the blacktop courts at Taylor Middle School in Columbia. If you’re a kid growing up in Tide Country, odds are you’re at a park — Glatfelters, Rotary Club, Jansens — honing your skills against your peers.

“We all grew up here running through backyards and stuff,” Gambler said, laughing. “Hey, it’s Columbia. Sports are a big deal here. It’s always crazy to see all the people that support you and want to come out and watch us play. We all grew up playing sports together; I’ve been playing with all of these girls growing up, and it’s fun to get to do it in high school.”

In Gambler’s case, on six different teams.

It’s safe to say athletics are in Gambler’s genes. Her dad, Joe, played football and baseball for Columbia. Her mom, Brandi, played basketball for the Tide. Her older brother, Matthew, played football for Columbia, and he’s a student at Millersville University.

“I’ve grown up in a very competitive family, and that makes it fun,” Gambler said. “We’re always outside and we’re always active. I grew up outside, playing kick-ball, baseball, wiffle-ball, swimming, T-ball. It was hard for me to pick one sport, and that’s probably why I ended up doing them all.”

Here’s another fun factoid: Gambler owns a 4.0 GPA and she’s currently ranked No. 2 in Columbia’s junior class. She has another school year to contemplate her college plans, and she’s considering attending a smaller local school to continue her swimming career or going big-time and heading to the University of Alabama — a family favorite — where she’d compete in club sports.

For now, she’ll keep chipping away at those six varsity letters this school year. And if all goes according to plan, Gambler will take another stab at participating on all six teams in her senior year.

“I think I’ll stick it out,” she said, “because to me, this is fun.”

