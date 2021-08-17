Youth is the word that comes to mind when looking at the top returning girls runners in Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country this coming fall. Of the runners that placed in the top-25 at last year’s league championship meet, eighteen are returning in 2021.

Of those 18, ten are sophomores, three are juniors and just five are seniors.

Practices for the 2021 season began Monday. The first date regular season meets are allowed is Sept. 3. The first L-L meets are slated for Sept. 10. Further preseason cross country coverage is to come in the near future. For now, here’s a look at those top-18 returning runners and a refresher on how they performed last year.

Manheim Township sophomore Ava Shirk placed third at the L-L championship and 14th at District 3-3A championship.

Warwick sophomore Ella Hartel placed sixth at the L-L championship, thirteenth at the District 3-3A championship and 33rd at PIAA 3A championship.

Hempfield sophomore Ella Wolfe placed seventh at the L-L championship and 21st at District 3-3A championship.

McCaskey sophomore Isabella Shertzer placed eighth at the L-L championship.

McCaskey junior Milana Breuninger placed ninth at L-L championship and 70th at the District 3-3A championship.

McCaskey sophomore Gabrielle Thiry placed 11th at the L-L championship and 16th at the District 3-3A championship.

Manheim Township senior Sarah Russo placed 12th at the L-L championship.

Warwick junior Grace Rudder placed 13th at the L-L championship and 33rd at the District 3-3A championship.

Penn Manor junior Abby Ames placed 14th at the L-L championship.

Hempfield sophomore Hannah Kilheffer placed 15th at the L-L championship and 46th at the District 3-3A championship.

Warwick sophomore Sidoney Freeman placed 16th at the L-L championship and 42nd at District 3-3A championship.

Hempfield sophomore Molly Siebert placed 18th at the L-L championship and 39th at District 3-3A championship.

Elizabethtown senior Sierra Kapcsos placed 19th at the L-L championship.

Manheim Township sophomore Marina Papadimitrio placed 21st at the L-L championship.

Manheim Township senior Jenny Weiss placed 22nd at the L-L championship.

Solanco sophomore Lilly Soulliard placed 23rd at the L-L championship.

Annville-Cleona senior Braeten Peters placed 24th at the L-L championship before winning the District 3-1A crown and placing 21st at the PIAA 1A championship.

Warwick senior Alexa Wenger placed 25th at the L-L championship and 55th at the District 3-3A championship.