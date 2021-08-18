Last year, the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys cross country championship was a rather melodramatic but historic finish. Graham Thomas won the meet by 24 seconds, becoming the first Penn Manor runner in about four decades to win L-L gold. Graham is now competing for Temple University. The prep days are also done for McCaskey grad Stephen Schousen, last year’s L-L bronze medalist, who is now running for Bucknell.

As a result, there are some fresh faces ready to ascend the L-L boys cross country throne in 2021. Of last year’s top-25 finishers at the league championship, seventeen return. Of those 17, nine are seniors, five are juniors and three are sophomores.

With practices underway and the 2021 season around the corner, here’s a refresher on what those 17 runners accomplished in 2020.

Hempfield junior Aidan Hodge placed second at the L-L, fourth at the District 3-3A championship and sixth at 2020 PIAA 3A championship.

Manheim Township senior Tyler Stevens placed fourth at the L-L championship, fifteenth at the District 3-3A championship and 20th at the PIAA 3A championship.

Cedar Crest senior Ryan Wolfe placed fifth at the L-L championship, thirteenth at the District 3-3A championship and 33rd at the PIAA 3A championship.

Hempfield senior Dale Winand placed sixth at the L-L championship, eighteenth at the District 3-3A championship and 26th at the PIAA 3A championship.

Cedar Crest senior Luke Hinegardner placed eighth at the L-L championship and 16th at the District 3-3A championship.

Hempfield junior Joseph Fahrney placed ninth at the L-L championship and 11th at the District 3-3A championship and 40th at the PIAA 3A championship.

McCaskey junior Ben Blough placed 11th at the L-L championship.

Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore Colin Whitaker placed 13th at the L-L championship, third at the District 3-2A championship and 12th at the PIAA 2A championship.

Cedar Crest sophomore Jake Perhonitch placed 14th at the L-L championship and 34th at the District 3-3A championship.

McCaskey senior Lachlan McClane placed 15th at the L-L championship.

Solanco junior Anthony Solis placed 17th at the L-L championship and 44th at the District 3-3A championship.

Lampeter-Strasburg junior Parker Stoner placed 19th at the L-L championship and 16th at the District 3-2A championship.

Hempfield sophomore Sam Freedman placed 20th at the L-L championship, seventy-fourth at the District 3-3A championship and 41st at the PIAA 3A championship.

Donegal senior Hunter Gehman placed 22nd at the L-L championship and 23rd at the District 3-1A championship.

Lampeter-Strasburg senior Adrian Elia placed 23rd at the L-L championship and 22nd at the District 3-2A championship.

Cedar Crest senior Ben McElroy placed 23rd at the L-L championship and 58th at the District 3-3A championship.

Warwick senior JH Mertz placed 25th at the L-L championship.