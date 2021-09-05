The 2021 regular season began over the weekend for high school cross country teams across the state. The Lancaster-Lebanon League calendar gets underway Tuesday. With that in mind, below are team-by-team preview capsules for each L-L girls squad. The teams are listed alphabetically for both Sections One and Two.

SECTION ONE

Cedar Crest

Coach: Brandon Risser (17th season)

Last year’s record: 4-5 league (placed fifth at L-L League championship)

Key returners: sophomore Maddie Lowe (placed 34th at 2020 at L-L League championship), junior Jillian Tobias (placed 36th at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Grace Tadajewski (placed 48th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Elizabeth Vila (placed 59th at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Sarah Durning (placed 72nd at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Hannah Gerhart (placed 80th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Katelyn Waranavage, senior Alyssa Stiver

Key newcomers: sophomore Lizzie Lowe, sophomore Maggie Chernich

Coach’s thoughts?: “I am very excited about the team culture and atmosphere that these girls are cultivating. Throughout the summer, our girls have done a great job of coming together to support each other and push each other. I don’t know how fast we are in relation to other teams, but that’s not really that important right now. As long as our girls keep striving to be the best runners and team that they can be, we are going to have an awesome 2021 XC Season!”

Conestoga Valley

Coach: Mark Amway (ninth season)

Last year’s record: 3-6 league (placed 8th at L-L League championship)

Key returners: senior Kylynn Frankford (placed 38th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Kayla Mongiovi, sophomore Seana Dougherty (placed 40th at 2020 L-L League championship)

Key newcomers: freshman Abigail Zook

Coach’s thoughts: “Girls should improve over last year in Section One. Seniors Kylynn Frankford and Kayla Mongiovi will play a big role in the success of the team. Sophomore Seana Dougherty and freshman Abigail Zook will greatly improve the Nos. 1-4 split for the team. Not sure who will rise to the No. 5 spot, but that is definitely our shortcoming at this point in the season. This girls team has a lot of potential and I look forward to seeing them develop."

Elizabethtown

Coach: Ed Barlow (first season)

Last year’s record: 5-4 league (placed sixth at L-L League championship)

Key returners: senior Sierra Kapcsos (placed 19th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Olivia Shenk, senior Kate Hook (placed 76th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Hannah Kline, senior Emily Bonsall, junior Jordan Dirisio (placed 31st at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Lilah Drager (placed 86th at 2020 L-L League championship), sophomore Kendall Hein (placed 98th at 2020 L-L League championship)

Key newcomers: Freshman Ali Fink, sophomore Jillian Wivell

Coach’s thoughts: “Our girls have strong leaders in Sierra Kapcsos and Katie Hook who push the girls to do their best. I am looking for a strong showing in the league this year by this group of runners. ...There are too many tough and well-trained teams in Section One to say who will be the toughest but I feel there are many teams in the section that can take a win on any given race depending on circumstances. Of course there will be unknown factors that can affect the season. It could be a bad race from top runners or injuries on either team that can make the difference in a race.”

Ephrata

Coach: Mickey Molchany (second season)

Last year’s record: 6-4 league

Key returners:junior Madison Kimmel, sophomore Kayla Reidenbaugh (placed 27th at 2020 L-L League championship)

Coach’s thoughts: “Our team is small, so staying healthy is our number one priority. Madison and Kayla trained alongside the league champion (Alyssa Fedorshak) from last year, so we are looking to see how they step up as low sticks for our team. We are in a rebuilding year, so the focus will be on individual growth throughout the season.”

Hempfield

Coach: Curt Rogers (fourth season)

Last year’s record: 6-3 league (fourth at L-L League championship)

Key returners: senior Paige Harrington (placed 50th at 2020 L-L League championship), sophomore Ella Wolfe (placed seventh at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 21st at 2020 District 3-3A championship), sophomore Molly Siebert (placed 18th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 39th at 2020 District 3-3A championship)

Key newcomers: freshman Roz Scott, freshman Lucy Bishop, freshman Lydia Herr

Coach’s thoughts: “A combination of returning runners as well as some new girls to the team should find the Hempfield girls' team competitive and challenging other Section One teams."

Lebanon

Coach: Thomas Pearson (seventh season)

Last year’s record: 0-10 league

Key newcomers: Savannah Hershey, Abby Swanson, Ashley Jocham:

Coach’s thoughts: “The girls team has not scored as a full team at the league meet since 2007. As long as everyone stays healthy, we should end that streak this year at leagues with a full team.”

Manheim Township

Coach: Kevin Stover (fourth season)

Last year’s record: 8-1 league (placed third at L-L League championship)

Key returners:senior Sarah Russo (placed 12th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Avery Ebersole (placed 26th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Jenny Weiss (placed 22nd at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Cecilia Walker, junior Nora White, sophomore Ava Shirk (placed third at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 14th at 2020 District 3-3A championship), sophomore Marina Papadimitro (placed 21st at 2020 District 3-3A championship), sophomore Sabrina Hess (placed 32nd at 2020 District 3-3A championship)

Key newcomers: freshman Elena Barrall, freshman Macyn Fogleman

Coach’s thoughts: “Returning four L-L League medalists from the 2020 season - which include Ava Shirk, Sarah Russo, Marina Papadimitrio and Jenny Weiss - should provide a strong grouping during league action and the postseason. We should have seven strong runners moving up and down the order the entire season as there are high hopes for 2021. Teams we hope to compete with in Section One would be Warwick, McCaskey and Hempfield."

McCaskey

Coach: Mike Craighead (seventh consecutive season as McCaskey head coach, previously coached at Conestoga Valley for 14 seasons)

Last year’s record: 9-0 league (L-L Section One champion, placed second at L-L League championship meet, placed sixth at District 3-3A championship meet)

Key returners: junior Milana Breuninger (placed ninth at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 70th at 2020 District 3-3A championship), senior Elili Ayana (placed 30th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 86th at 2020 District 3-3A championship), senior Corinne Desyon, senior Naomi Main (placed 43rd at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 71st at 2020 District 3-3A championship), junior Xyla Carlson, junior Tessa Locke, sophomore Gabby Thiry (placed 11th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 16th at 2020 District 3-3A championship), sophomore Isabella Shertzer (placed eighth at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Zoe Biles

Key newcomers: junior Kamiah Wright

Coach’s thoughts: “We return three of our top four runners from 2020 who have a lot of big meet experience from cross country to track and field. The key to our season will be the continued development of our top three runners as well as getting runners Nos. 4-7 improving from meet to meet. The end of the season is where we want to be running our best cross country.”

Penn Manor

Coach: Tom Ecker (13th season)

Last year’s record: 1-7 league

Key returners: junior Abby Ames (placed 14th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 61st at 2020 District 3-3A championship), junior Grace Richey, sophomore Ana Martin (placed 96th at 2020 L-L League championship), sophomore Mackenzie Nafziger (110th at 2020 L-L League championship)

Key newcomers: Zoe King

Coach’s thoughts: “While the girls team is also small, a summer of good training has helped prepare them for improved performance in 2021. Team Captain Abby Ames is looking forward to a strong season.”

Solanco

Coach: Andrew Musselman (first year)

Last year’s record: 1-8 league

Key returners: Junior Emma Baxter (placed 45th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Nicole Dodson (placed 77th at 2020 L-L League championship), sophomore Christine Wagner (placed 75th at 2020 L-L League championship), sophomore Olivia Singleton (placed 118th at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Stella Woy

Coach’s thoughts: “Our women's team is young and only five-deep so this season will certainly be a challenge competitively. Despite this, these ladies have committed to putting in some great miles this summer and will see lots of improvement this year. Captain Emma Baxter brings maturity to this group of young runners and sets a great example. Our focus will be on individual growth. Regardless of how this season progresses, we're ready!”

Warwick

Coach: Matt Bomberger (fourth season)

Last year’s record: 8-2 league (L-L League meet champion, District 3-3A runner-up)

Key returners: senior Sophie Brandwene (placed 52nd at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 79th at 2020 District 3-3A championship), senior Alexa Wenger (placed 25th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 55th at District 3-3A championship), senior Alexa Ovalle, senior Emily Beale, sophomore Ella Hartel (placed sixth at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 13th at 2020 District 3-3A championship, placed 33rd at 2020 PIAA 3A championship), sophomore Sidoney Freeman (placed 16th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 42nd at 2020 District 3-3A championship), sophomore Alissa Kreider, sophomore Katie Becker, junior Grace Rudder (placed 13th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 33rd at District 3-3A meet), senior Abigail Gehman.

Key newcomers: Alleha Glenn

Coach’s thoughts: “The Warwick girls cross country team is excited to head into the 2021 season! The team is returning nine of their top 12 from last year and are bringing in some good ninth-grade energy to carry the momentum from their 2020 run. The team has been working hard over the summer and gathering for team runs three times per week. ...The bond and commitment that each girl shows to her team is what will carry them through to be their best when the races get tough. Be on the lookout for these girls in the postseason, where they will aim to continue on the successes of their 2020 season. Led by several dedicated seniors, the girls squad is ready to work hard and improve! The Warwick coaching staff is both encouraged and excited to get the 2021 season started!”

SECTION TWO

Annville-Cleona

Coach: Caitlin Heller (third season)

Last year’s record: 8-3 league (placed third at District 3-3A championship)

Key returners: senior Braeten Peters (placed 24th at 2020 L-L League championship, 2020 District 3-1A champion, placed 21st at 2020 PIAA 1A championship), junior Cassi Clemson (placed 35th at 2020 L-L League championship, 2020 District 3-1A runner-up, placed 53rd at PIAA 1A championship), junior Nory Mitchell (placed 90th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 16th at 2020 District 3-1A championship), sophomore Emily Maag (placed 103rd at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Emily Manwiller (placed 95th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 21st at 2020 District 3-1A championship), senior Emily Dietz (placed 114th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 43rd at 2020 District 3-1A championship), junior Emma Rexrode (placed 115th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 60th at District 3-1A championship)

Key newcomers: freshman Emilie Stefanchik

Coach’s thoughts: “The A-C girls come back this season filled with experienced leaders and the desire to compete on that Saturday morning in November. The top runners should look familiar with some newer faces rounding out the top seven. Their summer training has been going well and it’s been amazing as coaches to watch their knowledge as runners grow from season to season. The team is focused on closing the gap within our top five runners, and putting together complete races from start to finish. The coaching staff is excited to be a part of this upcoming season with a core group of girls who have changed the team culture for the better.”

Cocalico

Coach: Ron Derr (32nd season)

Last year’s record: 4-7 league

Key returners: junior Hana Schneider (placed 78th at 2020 L-L League championship), sophomore Paige Reeser (placed 53rd at 2020 L-L League championship), sophomore Lahela Callan (placed 122nd at 2020 L-L League championship)

Coach’s thoughts: “We currently have a total of six girls on the roster so hopefully we will be able to field a team. Out of the six, three are returning. So we do have a bit of a base. Our newcomers are very new or are battling early-season conditions and the jump to the varsity level, so early season meets will be a challenge to complete. This year we do not have the firepower to go toe-to-toe with the top teams in the section, so most of our goals will be individually-based. However, we do seek to compete as a full team every meet and also will measure our season success on improvements from where we begin.”

Columbia

Coach: Charles Leader (13th season)

Last year’s record: 0-9 league

Key returners: junior Emily Gambler (placed 104th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 27th at District 3-1A championship), junior Mallory Conroy (placed 122nd at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 35th at 2020 L-L League championship)\

Coach’s thoughts: “Both Emily and Mallory are experienced runners and we hope they can have qualifying times for districts and possible Class A state spots. Again with only two runners we will not be able to compete for wins in the league.”

Donegal

Coach: Philip Koser (second consecutive year, 18th year overall of coaching high school or junior high cross country at Donegal)

Last year’s record: 11-0 league (L-L Section Two champion, placed seventh at L-L League championship),

Key returners: senior captain Hadley Shoaf, junior Emma Myers, sophomore Kendall Finicle, junior Marleigh Ballard, junior captain Natalie Greiner

Key newcomers: Freshman Kathryn Fernald, freshman Addison Houck, soph Bailey Shoaf, and soph Kara Nissly

Coach’s thoughts: “It seems like it should be a rebuilding year after graduating three of our top-four runners from last season (Those three were also top-three in their class at graduation), but we are a lot healthier and have a few additions to the team that will make a big impact. Hadley ran through injuries last year but is healthy and had a great summer running. We also return Marleigh Ballard from injury after she missed about a year of running. She ran well as a freshman two years ago, but she brings a lot more to the team than just her ability to run. She and the other girls are like a fighter that refuses to stay down. Joined by Natalie Greiner, Emma Myers and the two freshmen, we hope to have a spread of under 2 minutes from Nos. 1 to 5. The Nos. 6 to 9 girls are a great compliment to the team and are very encouraging and supportive. It is a fun group. We aren't really sure what our goals are yet, but a section title and top-10 finish at leagues seem realistic. The girls are the ones who came up with our motto: The strength of the pack is the wolf, and the strength of the wolf is the pack (Kipling). They understand that when we take care of the little things, the things we have control over, we make the team stronger. The team is the supporting and unifying element that makes us successful. Hadley Shoaf and Natalie Grainer will serve as team captains."

Elco

Coach: Chuck Gerberich (13th season)

Last year’s record: 3-8 league

Key returners: junior Isabel Zwally (placed 46th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 15th at 2020 District 3-1A championship), sophomore Nina Milosevic (placed 88th at 2020 L-L League championship)

Key newcomers: senior Abby Zimmerman, sophomore Desaray Nolt, freshman Shawna Donough

Coach’s thoughts: “Looking for Izzy and Nina to have excellent seasons and be very competitive with the top girls in the section, leagues, and districts, and maybe even getting to experience states this season. We still lack depth to win as a team in our league meets. Donegal and Lampeter-Strasburg girls should be strong again.”

Garden Spot

Coach: Traci Tempone (fourth season)

Last year’s record: 6-5 league

Key returners: senior Bevalee Tshudy (placed 123rd at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Abby Rissler (placed 130th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Nicole Kelch (placed 66th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Amanda Wolfe, sophomore Alyssa Brace, sophomore Miryam Ambriz (placed 126th at 2020 L-L League championship), sophomore Ajiah Fox

Lampeter-Strasburg

Coach: Mari Cunningham (sixth season)

Last year’s record: 9-2 league (placed third in L-L Section Two standings, placed third at 2020 District 3-2A championship)

Key returners: junior Aubrey Magagna (placed 44th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 11th at District 3-2A championship), senior Molly Wissler, senior Tori Smith (placed 89th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 76th at 2020 District 3-2A championship), senior Gabrielle Burdge, senior Molly Wissler (placed 93rd at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 59th at 2020 District 3-2A championship), sophomore Jaclyn Martin (placed 41st at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 18th at 2020 District 3-2A championship), sophomore Morgan Wright (placed 42nd at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 30th at 2020 District 3-2A championship)

Key newcomers: junior Abby Welchans, freshman Keira Smecker

Coach’s thoughts: “L-S girls team lost two runners to graduation 2021. Seniors Molly Wissler and Tori Smith are prepared to provide leadership to this year’s team which includes several girls who are new to cross country. Junior Aubrey Magagna and sophomores Jaclyn Martin and Morgan Wright return with goals of top-seven again this year and improvement on their times/places from last year. Freshman Keira Smecker will be one to look for in the top-seven as well. ...I am confident this team will become a close-knit group that will encourage each other to reach their potential individually and as a team. The mix of encouraging leaders, new faces and strong runners will be exciting to watch throughout the season.”

Lancaster Catholic

Coach: Tom Simpson (12th consecutive season, 19th season overall - previously coached LC from 1978-1984)

Last year’s record: 7-4 league (placed sixth at 2020 District 3-2A championship)

Key returners: senior Ella Sheaffer (placed 62nd at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 38th at 2020 District 3-2A championship), senior Annalise Kauffman (placed 52nd at 2020 District 3-2A championship), junior Allie Cellucci (placed 112th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 70th at 2020 District 3-2A championship), senior Meghan Myers (placed 101st at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 62nd at 2020 District 3-2A championship), Kirsten Hirsch (placed 77th at 2020 District 3-2A championship)

Key newcomers: Ella Hinchey

Coach’s thoughts: “Lancaster Catholic returns three experienced runners this year (Annalise Kauffman, Meghan Myers, and Ella Sheaffer). Behind them, there is considerably less experience, but the girls have been training hard all summer, so the team should do fairly well this year. The hope is to be in the top third of Section Two of the Lancaster-Lebanon League and to improve on last year's record of 7-4. In particular, we hope to improve our finishes in both the L-L meet and the District 3-2A meet where we did not do as well as we had hoped in 2020. There are 10 girls on the roster. We open with the Harrisburg Diocesan Meet at Rudy Park in York County on Sept. 3. ...The girls from Donegal, Lampeter-Strasburg , and Annville-Cleona should all be very strong."

Lancaster Mennonite

Coach: Ryan Gehman (first season)

Last year’s record: 0-9 league

Key newcomers: Claire Thomas, Amanda Yoder

Coach’s thoughts: “All our runners are newcomers and I am very excited to see them develop. Their work ethic is fantastic! However, Claire Thomas stands out as an exceptional runner. She medaled three times at districts last track season and has big goals for cross country this fall. The girls team is also young and we will not be graduating anyone this year. They are led by Amanda Yoder, our captain on the girls side. She is a good role model for the other girls as well as a dedicated runner. They have all worked hard over the summer and I expect them all to improve and set personal bests this fall. We are still looking for a fifth runner, so as of now the focus will be on personal improvement and team comradery."

Manheim Central

Coach: Ryan Kennedy (fifth season)

Last year’s record: 10-1 league (L-L Section Two runner-up)

Key returners: senior Olivia Sunderland, senior Isabella Reber, senior Madelyn Hoffman (placed 99th at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Jenna Moffett (placed 79th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Kylie Bannister, junior Paige Heslop, sophomore Julie Lindberg (placed 33rd at 2020 L-L League championship), sophomore Savannah Semple (placed 71st at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Alaina Bruckhart (placed 74th at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Laura King (placed 117th at 2020 L-L League championship)

Key newcomers: Regan Ibach

Coach’s thoughts: “The girls have been working hard all summer and I am optimistic about our upcoming season. We have a close-knit group of athletes who are dedicated to the team’s success. This is the strongest group of girls we have had in recent years and they are ready to show what they can do.”

Northern Lebanon

Coach: Tricia Schafebook (sixth season)

Last year’s record: 5-6 league

Key returners: junior Alyssa Marlowe (placed 68th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 36th at 2020 District 3-2A championship), junior Toccoa Boyer (placed 119th at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Erin Shuey (placed 94th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 60th at 2020 District 3-2A championship), junior Faith Rhoades (placed 102nd at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Lauren Murray (placed 133rd at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Kadence Shuey (placed 128th at 2020 L-L League championship), Reilly Harmon

Key newcomers: Layna Horner, Anna Klingler

Coach’s thoughts: “We are a young group this year. They have worked hard all summer long to put in the miles to prepare for the season. They have set some lofty goals that are attainable if they keep their focus and race hard.”

Octorara

Coach: David Thaler (second season)

Last year’s record: 0-9 league

Key returners: sophomore Jessica Ferrara (placed 39th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 16th at District 3-2A championship), senior Deanna Smoker (placed 131st at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Chase Decker (placed 132nd at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 91st at 2020 District 3-2A championship)

Key newcomers: Meghan McGinnis, Mya Trotty

Pequea Valley

Coach: Keith Andrew (second season at Pequea Valley, previously coached Coatesville for 33 seasons)

Author’s note: As a second-year cross country program, Pequea Valley is in Year Two of a two-year probationary period with the L-L League, which means the Braves will run a league schedule, but those meets will not count towards its win-loss record. However, Pequea Valley’s non-league meets will count toward its overall record.

Key returners: sophomore Caleigh Vincent (placed 64th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 34th at 2020 District 3-2A championship), sophomore Victoria Beiler (placed 125th at 2020 L-L League championship)

Key newcomers: freshman Abby Beiler

Coach’s thoughts: “Area of Improvement: Numbers. We do not at this time even have five young ladies on the varsity team. Only three. The three runners have shown a very strong work ethic and have stayed very positive at workouts, knowing there are only three of them.”