The 2021 season got underway over the weekend for many high school cross country teams across the state. The Lancaster-Lebanon League slate begins Tuesday. With that in mind, here are team-by-team preview capsules for each L-L boys squad. They are listed alphabetically by section.

Cedar Crest

Coach: Brandon Risser (17th season)

Last year’s record: 7-2 league (runner-up at L-L League championship)

Key returners: senior Luke Hinegardner (placed eighth at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 16th at 2020 District 3-3A championship), senior Ryan Wolfe (placed fifth at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 13th at 2020 District 3-3A championship, placed 33rd at PIAA 3A championship), senior Ben McElroy (placed 23rd at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 58th at District 3-3A championship), sophomore Jake Perhonitch (placed 14th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 34th at 2020 District 3-3Achampionship), sophomore Ben Causak, senior Jayden Heagele, senior Ryan Horst, senior Caleb Peters, junior Owen Sparks, junior Kyle Rauchut, junior Tyler Steffy

Key newcomers: junior Derrick Nolan, freshman Viseth Meng

Coach’s thoughts?: “We are going to rely on the leadership and experience of our strong senior class this season. While we will definitely miss several key runners from last year’s team, I’m really excited to see what this group is going to achieve if they keep training with a purpose and pushing each other to be the best that they can be. We should have a strong 1-2 punch with seniors Ryan Wolfe and Luke Hinegardner…but in order to have team success, we’re going to need runners to step up and fill out our varsity line-up.”

Conestoga Valley

Coach: Mark Amway (ninth season)

Last year’s record: 5-4 league (placed eighth at L-L League championship)

Key returners: senior Emmanuel Gitonga (placed 40th at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Tyler Slingluff (placed 42nd at 2020 L-L League championship), Timothy Gitonga (placed 43rd at 2020 L-L League championship), Joey Castranova (placed 81st at 2020 L-L League championship)

Coach’s thoughts: “Very small team this year. Currently five guys. Top returners are Emmanuel Gitonga, Tyler Slingluff and Timothy Gitonga. Definitely took a hit with two varsity runners not returning. Going to need big improvements from some of the younger guys to be a .500 team. Everyone in Section One will be a challenge.”

Elizabethtown

Coach: Ed Barlow (first season)

Last year’s record: 0-10 league

Key returners: senior Nathan Johnson (placed 61st at 2020 L-L League championship), sophomore Nathan Gubbins, sophomore Nicholas Mascia (placed 105th at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Kyle Valentine (placed 111th at 2020 L-L League championship), sophomore Ethan Cronin (137th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Owen Gensemer

Key newcomers: senior Max McCloud (returning after two-year absence), sophomore Jackson Kay, freshman Dalton Fink

Coach’s thoughts: “We have a relatively young team with a couple of strong senior leaders. The guys worked hard over the summer and I expect a decidedly better team this year. I’m looking for the juniors to the next step and have a positive impact overall. Of course I see us as being competitive with most of the teams.”

Ephrata

Coach: Mickey Molchany (second season)

Last year’s record: 1-9 league

Key returners: junior Miles Campbell (placed 86th at 2020 L-L League championship), sophomore Tristan Hart

Key newcomers: senior Tanner Eshleman, freshman Cayden Landis

Coach’s thoughts: “Our team is very inexperienced, very young, and there is not a whole lot of depth, so we will be looking at individual growth throughout the season. Staying healthy will be crucial for our team.”

Hempfield

Coach: Curt Rogers (fourth season)

Last year’s record: 10-0 league (L-L Section One champion, L-L League meet champion, District 3-3A meet champion, placed fourth at PIAA 3A championship)

Key returners: junior Aidan Hodge (placed second at 2020 L-L League championship, placed fourth at 2020 District 3-3A championship, placed sixth at 2020 PIAA 3A championship), senior Dale Winand (placed sixth at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 18th at 2020 District 3-3A championship, placed 26th at 2020 PIAA 3A championship), junior Joseph Fahrney (placed ninth at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 11th at 2020 District 3-3A championship, placed 40th at PIAA 3A championship), junior Isaiah Hollinger (placed 60th at 2020 District 3-3A championship, placed 31st at 2020 PIAA 3A championship), junior Christopher Titter (placed 34th at 2020 L-L League championship), sophomore Sam Freedman (placed 20th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 74th at 2020 District 3-3A championship, placed 41st at 2020 PIAA 3A championship), senior Ryan French has provided great senior leadership this summer.

Key newcomers: freshman Sam Meyer

Coach’s thoughts: “A strong core group of runners from last year's team return for '21. They dedicated themselves to consistent summer training and are poised to follow up on last season's success. Every Section One team possesses talent and the meets should be very competitive.”

Lebanon

Coach: Thomas Pearson (seventh season)

Last year’s record: 4-6 league

Key returners: senior Caleb Hershey, senior Carter Troian, junior Samuel Davenport, sophomore Jalik Hill

Key newcomers: freshman Gavin Sheetz

Coach’s thoughts: “We will be in a bit of a rebuild mode after losing three of our top-five runners from last year. I’m looking forward to seeing how the younger group steps up this season to fill the void left from our graduated seniors. Senior Caleb Hershey has put in a solid summer of training, and I am excited to see what he can do this fall.”

Manheim Township

Coach: Kevin Stover (fourth season)

Last year’s record: 6-3 league (placed fourth at L-L League championship)

Key returners: senior Tyler Stevens (placed fourth at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 15th at 2020 District 3-3A championship, placed 20th at 2020 PIAA 3A championship), junior Luke Papadimitrio (placed 33rd at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Cole Schwartz (placed 36th at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Liam Rockwell (placed 84th at 2020 L-L League championship), sophomore Gunner Geib, sophomore Dylan DelVecchio (placed 48th at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Aaron Wood (placed 60th at 2020 L-L League championship)

Key newcomers: senior Jacob Mathers, freshman Cole Stevens

Coach’s thoughts: “Returning senior Tyler Stevens, who had a breakout year in 2020 by earning a PIAA medal, will provide the boys team with an experienced No. 1 runner. Senior leadership should also guide the 2021 team as there are high expectations for the season. Section One is very competitive and teams to watch are Hempfield and Cedar Crest - if we are to compete with these teams we will look for a tight finish from runners 1 to 7.”

McCaskey

Coach: Mike Craighead (seventh consecutive season as McCaskey head coach, previously coached at Conestoga Valley for 14 seasons)

Last year’s record: 7-3 league (L-L Section One runner-up, placed third at L-L League championship meet)

Key returners: senior Lachlan McLane (placed 15th at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Benjamin Blough (placed 11th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Theron Plumb (placed 74th at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Jonah Keener (placed 39th at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Jeremy Dovin, junior Henry Clapper (placed 106th at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Derek Kendig

Key newcomers: freshman Sam Richard

Coach’s thoughts: “We have a strong 1-2 punch in Ben and Lachlan. The key to our season will be the development of our Nos. 3-4-5-6 runners as we battle the top teams in Section One. Our goal has and always will be that we want to be running our best by the end of the season. I am looking forward to seeing a new group of runners make their mark at McCaskey.”

Penn Manor

Coach: Bob Ulmer (24th season)

Last year’s record: 6-2 league

Key returners: senior Jeremiah Hetrick (placed 49th at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Isaac Braegelman (placed 73rd at 2020 L-L League championship), sophomore Kaleb Kabakjian (placed 32nd at 2020 L-L League championship), sophomore Aiden Gerlach (placed 85th at 2020 L-L League championship)

Coach’s thoughts: “The graduation of Graham Thomas will be a significant loss to the team. However, his legacy is providing great motivation to the returning runners. The team is young and the squad is small, which will result in this being a developing season for many of the boys.”

Solanco

Coach: Andrew Musselman

Last year’s record: 2-7 league

Key returners: junior Anthony Solis (placed 17th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 44th at District 3-3A championship), senior Avery Jacobsen (placed 38th at 2020 L-L League championship), sophomore Wyatt Tomison (placed 52nd at 2020 L-L League championship), junior James Hartigan (placed 82nd at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Joey Hartigan (placed 112th at 2020 L-L League championship), sophomore Michael Eisenberger

Key newcomers: freshman Curtis Hills, sophomore Liam Barry

Coach’s thoughts: “This men's team has put a lot of work in this summer. We have set some lofty goals and are doing the right things to achieve them. With such small numbers this year, we will need to make the most of every runner on this team. Captain Joey Hartigan has been a great role model and mentor to his younger teammates. There are a lot of unknowns this year, but I don't see that as a bad thing. Where we will end up in the L-L League remains to be seen, but these guys will learn a lot along the way!”

Warwick

Coach: Matt Bomberger (fourth season)

Last year’s record: 3-7 league

Key returners: senior JH Mertz (placed 25th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Colby Richard (placed 67th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Logan Mull (placed 92nd at 2020 L-L League championship), sophomore Summit Smoker (placed 75th at 2020 L-L League championship), sophomore Rhys Craver, junior Jake Forgione (placed 30th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior William Perez (placed 79th at 2020 L-L League championship)

Key newcomers: Troy Weidler, Jacob Adamson

Coach’s thoughts: “The Warwick Boys cross country team is bringing a solid lineup of senior-to-freshmen talent that will keep them competitive during the 2021 season. They return 11 of their top 12 from last year, and are bringing along some encouraging freshmen talent to add to the mix. They are led by seven seniors that bring experience, continuity, and a tough work ethic to the squad. Their leadership will inspire and guide the underclassmen talent to grow and be their best. The boys team has built a lot of momentum in the past year, and will look to challenge some talented teams in the L-L and district with their depth, hard work, and determination. Summer training has proved to be a solid start to their 2021 season as they look to ramp up the intensity and workouts to get themselves ready to compete both mentally and physically. The Warwick coaching staff is both encouraged and excited to get the 2021 season started!”

SECTION TWO

Annville-Cleona

Coach: Caitlin Heller (third season)

Last year’s record: 4-7 league

Key returners: senior Chase Watson, senior William Tshudy (placed 113th at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Andrew Dorsey, senior Alex Brimmer (placed 148th at 2020 L-L League championship)

Key newcomers: freshman Landon Hostetter, freshman Matt Clemson, junior Jahmar Gonzalez-Allie, senior Jacob Mills

Coach’s thoughts: “With an even spread of experienced runners and newbies, the A-C boys are looking to be a more well-rounded team this year. Runners 1-5 should form more of a pack as they compete throughout the season. Many of our younger runners are dual-sport athletes so the best of the boys team may not compete all together until towards the end of the season. The coaching staff has been impressed with their dedication to their training this summer and are looking forward to having a memorable season where the focus is more team-oriented and becoming better together.”

Cocalico

Coach: Ron Derr (32nd season)

Last year’s record: 1-9 league

Key returners: junior Austin Krantz (placed 108th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Tyler Wenrich (placed 133rd at 2020 L-L League championship), Colin Knepper

Key newcomers: Caden Walsh, Derrick Wenrich, Cyprus Rohrer, Tate Renaud

Coach’s thoughts: “After a several years with lighter numbers on the varsity team we have had a better turnout, which is exciting. However, half of the boys team will be composed of first-year runners. Also on the positive side after a year with a lot of struggles, we had no departing seniors so we really look to build on what we were able to accomplish last season. This year’s team will definitely have many growing pains to endure and we will need to look at early season meets to gain experience. So far the group has been very positive through training but we are a team taking baby steps on hopefully a long journey. This year’s team goals will be structured primarily around individual improvement but we hope to be able to be much more competitive as a team than we were last year when all goals focused on individual athletes. ...Team to watch in our section – Lampeter Strasburg looks to be very strong, and Donegal should also be a very challenging team.”

Columbia

Coach: Charles Leader (13th season)

Last year’s record: 1-10 league (placed seventh at District 3-1A championship)

Key returners: junior TIm Powell (placed 150th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 72nd at District 3-1A championship)

Key newcomers: Matthew McNair

Coach’s thoughts: “We lost six boys to other sports this season, leaving us with only two varsity runners. ...As of now, with only two varsity runners, we will not be able to contend for any wins in the league. Our hope is that the boys can have times that qualify them for districts and a shot at a possible Class A state spot.”

Donegal

Coach: Philip Koser (Second consecutive year, 18th year overall of coaching high school or junior high cross country at Donegal)

Last year’s record: 10-1 league (L-L Section Two runner-up, placed seventh at L-L League championship, placed fifth at District 3-1A championship)

Key returners: senior captain Hunter Gehman (placed 22nd at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 23rd at District 3-1A championship), senior Sam Rothstein (placed 35th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 51st at 2020 District 3-1A championship), junior Brandon Marcelo, junior John Spackman (placed 57th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 52nd at 2020 District 3-1A championship), junior Dylan Lenhart, junior Zach Karpel, junior Braedan Bistline, senior Henry Warburton, senior captain Kyle Huncher

Key newcomers: sophomore Jack Hughes, sophomore Ben Viselli, junior Noah Fitz, junior Ryley Carroll

Coach’s thoughts: “We have three of our top-five runners returning this season, and those three will pace the team. Hunter and Sam could medal in postseason meets, too. The overall success will depend on the consistency of our runners, especially Nos. 4-7. If the squad can keep the time difference from our first runner to our fifth point-scorer under 1 minutes and 30 seconds, we will win a lot of meets and perform well at leagues and districts. Realistic goals are top-two or top-three in Section Two, and come postseason have a chance to crack the top-10 at leagues and maybe the top-five at District 3-2A meet. ...Our motto is: ‘The strength of the pack is the wolf, and the strength of the wolf is the pack (Kipling).’ We are trying to make sure we understand that when we take care of the little things, the things we have control over, we make the team stronger. The team is the supporting and unifying element that makes us successful. Hunter Gehman and Kyle Huncher will serve as team captains. ...We expect most of our meets to be competitive, but Lampeter-Strasburg should be the front-runner in our section and district. We also saw Susquehannock at a scrimmage this week, and they look tough too. We are also excited to go to invites this fall and will be attending Big Spring's Ben Bloser Invite and the Gettysburg Invite.

Elco

Coach: Chuck Gerberich (13th season)

Last year’s record: 3-8 league

Key returners: senior Nathan Sanchez (placed 62nd at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Jason Whelan (placed 56th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 75th at District 3-1A championship), senior James Henry (placed 122nd at 2020 L-L League championship), sophomore Wesley Doll (placed 144th at 2020 L-L League championship)

Key newcomers: Freshman David Nelson, sophomore Deacon Shearer

Coach’s thoughts: “We will be led by our seniors Nathan and Jason, but will not be deep enough to really contend for a section title. Hoping those two (Nathan and Jason) show their leadership in helping the younger runners learn how to train and how to run in races, and they can progress with their times from last season. We have a few freshmen on the way up, but have not decided if they are running another year at the junior high level, or become varsity runners. They would give us depth in the middle of the pack, and it would be interesting to see how much it would push the sophomores. In the section, Lampeter-Strasburg will again be the top team, although others will challenge. After last year, it might be a tougher year to figure out where everyone is at. Elco will be competitive against the bottom half of the section.”

Garden Spot

Coach: Traci Tempone (fifth season)

Last year’s record: 8-3 league

Key returners: junior Zane Kauffman (placed 55th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Finn Wenrich (placed 87th at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Alan Krock (placed 68th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Josiah Martin (placed 94th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Will Culbert (placed 109th at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Evan Graham, sophomore Thomas Watt

Lampeter-Strasburg

Coach: Mari Cunningham (seventh season)

Last year’s record: 11-0 league (back-to-back L-L Section Two champion, District 3-2A runner-up)

Key returners: sophomore Colin Whitaker (placed 13th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed third at 2020 District 3-2A championship, placed 12th at 2020 PIAA 2A championship), senior Luka Vranich (placed 46th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 31st at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Adrian Elia (placed 23rd at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 22nd at 2020 District 3-2A championship), junior Parker Stoner (placed 19th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 16th at 2020 District 3-2A championship), senior David Pritchard (placed 53rd at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 50th at 2020 District 3-2A championship), sophomore Luke Smith (placed 64th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 61st at 2020 District 3-2A championship), junior Ben Devine

Coach’s thoughts: “Losing only one runner to graduation 2021, this year’s team is ready to work hard and have a competitive season. Colin Whitaker finished his freshman season by coming in 12th at states. He has been motivated and training to improve and get stronger. There is a strong group of seniors this year who will be providing leadership. Top runners in that group include Luka Vranich, Adrian Elia, and David Pritchard. Juniors Ben Devine and Parker Stoner and sophomore Luke Smith are ready to push to the front of the pack. Several other runners are looking to break into the top 8 during the season. ...This group will be fun to watch as they push each other in practices and meets. The excitement and anticipation for a great season are evident already at preseason workouts. This is the most motivated team I have seen at LS and it will be fun to see what they can do.”

Lancaster Catholic

Coach: Tom Simpson (12th consecutive season, 19th season overall - previously coached Lancaster Catholic from 1978-1984)

Last year’s record: 9-2 league (third place L-L Section Two)

Key returners: senior Mason Moore (placed 54th at 2020 L-L League championships, placed 40th at 2020 District 3-2A championship), senior Cooper Linkey (placed 89th at 2020 L-L League championship, placed 70th at 2020 District 3-2A championship), sophomore Alex Sheaffer (placed 96th at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Owen Postlethwait (placed 118th at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Joshua Bertz (placed 132nd at 2020 L-L League championship), Joe Martin

Key newcomers: John Bridgen, Colby Starr

Coach’s thoughts: “The boys finished 9-2 last year in Section Two of the Lancaster-Lebanon League. It was a good year, but the post-season was a bit of a letdown. Matching that record will not be easy due to the graduation of No. 1 runner Daniel Myers, who will be moving on to Elizabethtown College in the fall. However, two very solid boys return, led by Mason Moore, who qualified for the state track meet in both the 1600-meter and 800-meter runs this past spring. He will be closely followed by fellow senior Cooper Linkey, who qualified for the 2021 district track meet in the 3200-meter run. After these two, there is a pack of contenders for the remaining spots on the varsity. The team opens with the Harrisburg Diocesan Meet at Rudy Park in York County on Sept. 3. ...I expect Lampeter-Strasburg to be our toughest opponent. They are loaded with talent. ...Our theme once again is Tom Petty’s "Runnin Down a Dream.”

Lancaster Mennonite

Coach: Ryan Gehman (first season)

Last year’s record: 1-10 league

Key returners: senior Shane Harmer, junior Ethan Kanagy (placed 140th at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Caleb Metzler (placed 125th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Aiden Grambau (placed 152nd at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Robert Ross (placed 138th at 2020 L-L League championship), sophomore Jacob Ripperger (placed 155th at 2020 L-L League championship), sophomore Nathan Bowman, sophomore Remy Mackay (placed 136th at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Henry Martin (placed 153rd at 2020 L-L League championship)

Key newcomers: Tim Kelly

Coach’s thoughts: “The key newcomer this year is Tim Kelly, a transfer from Juniata County. He is recovering from breaking his collarbone but will be a valuable addition once he is all healed up. Our largest strength this year is our culture. We talked a good deal about how a strong team conducts itself and how to sacrifice for its continued growth at our pre-season retreat. We are starting the season motivated and everyone is excited to see what we will be capable of this year. We are also a young team and are only graduating two seniors this year. There are many areas to improve upon as we look to become more competitive again but perhaps the largest one is consistency in running. We had a dedicated squad of guys put in work this summer, most of them hitting weekly mileage PRs (personal records). Laying this framework and considering it part of the cross country season (not separate) will be our largest catalyst to improvement. Caleb Metzler, in particular, has put together a great summer of running and is primed for a breakout year. Also our senior Aidan Grambau is an excellent leader and will help continue to guide the team in the right direction. Our overarching theme for the fall is the "Run For The One," meaning that what we do should be used for God's glory. My main goal for the league is simple: we want to start being competitive again and see where that will leave us at the end of the fall.”

Manheim Central

Coach: Ryan Kennedy (sixth season)

Last year’s record: 5-6 league

Key returners: senior Michael Greenwald (placed 77th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Judah Bruckhart (placed 126th at 2020 L-L League championship)

Key newcomers: Carson Brooks, Cameron Evans

Coach’s thoughts?: “We have a young team this year, which will give our younger guys a chance to step up to fill our top Nos. 5-7 spots. Michael Greenwald put in a heavy block of training this summer and he is looking great in workouts. I am excited to see what he can accomplish during his senior year. Overall, our team will look to be competitive in the section. We are focused on getting better every day.”

Northern Lebanon

Coach: Tricia Schafebook (second stint as coach, 13th year overall)

Last year’s record: 7-4 league (fifth place L-L Section Two)

Key returners: senior Ayden Krall (placed 91st at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Tyler Meyer (placed 90th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Zach Herb (placed 119th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Benjamin Brassart (placed 129th at 2020 L-L League championship)

Key newcomers: Tyler Shunk, Caleb Sanders, Aidan Bertrand

Coach’s thoughts: “We are returning some key seniors this year and some very promising newcomers are joining us. Our goals are set on earning some postseason accolades and personal best times. Supporting one another will be the key to our success.”

Octorara

Coach: David Thaler (second season)

Last year’s record: 3-8 league

Key returners: junior Lucas Thaler (placed 139th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Sam Bishop (placed 95th at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Connor Nuckols (placed 130th at 2020 L-L League championship)

Key newcomers: junior Finley Reynolds (returns after running as a freshman), sophomore Jared Hodorovich, freshman Aristidis Gourgoulis, freshman Connor Capotrio

Coach’s thoughts: “The team has put in a lot of miles/work over the summer and is ready to compete and improve on last year’s record. We are looking to be more competitive as a team led by our upperclassmen.”

Pequea Valley

Coach: Keith Andrew (second season at Pequea Valley, previously coached Coatesville for 33 seasons)

Author’s note: As a second-year cross country program, Pequea Valley is in Year Two of a two-year probationary period with the L-L League, which means the Braves will run a league schedule, but those meets will not count towards its win-loss record. However, Pequea Valley’s non-league meets will count toward its overall record.

Key returners: junior Cameron Beiler (placed 107th at 2020 L-L League championship), senior Liam McGinley (placed 143rd at 2020 L-L League championship), sophomore Adam Reber (placed 146th at 2020 L-L League championship), junior Ryan Flaim (placed 156th at 2020 L-L League championship)

Key newcomers: junior Donavon Landis, junior Hugh Johnson, junior Donovan Tran

Coach’s thoughts: “The junior group of runners have developed into the nucleus of the boys program. I'm expecting all of these young men to contribute in our scoring throughout the season. They have developed into leaders in multiple capacities. ...This second year looks to be a stronger year than the first year was. I'm excited for them to enter into competition. They are working extremely hard on running more of a pack than individual runners.”