The Lancaster-Lebanon cross country season officially gets underway next Tuesday, Sept. 6. For the first time in its 51-year history, L-L cross country is going to three sections (an increase from the previous two). As a result, there is one less league meet on the calendar (four total instead of five). Those dates are Sept. 6, Sept. 13, Sept. 27 and Oct. 4.

Below are the team-by-team preview capsules for L-L girls cross country, with teams listed alphabetically by section.

The top 10 girls finishers in last year’s league meet all return, as does 12 of the top 20 on the boys side, including the top two. There are also three new head coaches.

Section One

Cedar Crest

Coach: Brandon Risser (18th season)

Last year’s record: 7-3 (fifth place L-L championship, 14th place District 3-3A championship)

Top returning runners: junior Lizzie Lowe (22nd L-L championship, 113th District 3-3A championship), senior Jillian Tobias (30th L-L championship, 65th District 3-3A championship) senior Sarah Durning (34th L-L championship, 120th District 3-3A championship), junior Maggie Chernich (85th L-L championship, 158th District 3-3A championship), senior Grace Tadajweski (109th L-L championship, 83rd District 3-3A championship)

Coach’s outlook: “This team is comprised of an exciting combination of XC veterans and talented newcomers who have really come together to form a cohesive group. With an awesome group of senior leaders setting the tone, the girls have trained with a purpose all summer and should be competitive in the L-L League.”

Conestoga Valley:

Coach: Mark Amway (10th season)

Top returning runners: junior Seana Dougherty (47th L-L championship, 149th District 3-3A championship), junior Kylee Antrim (62nd L-L championship, 191st District 3-3A championship), sophomore Abigail Zook (71st L-L championship, 139th District 3-3A championship), sophomore Bellemarie Alston (83rd L-L championship, 188th District 3-3A championship), sophomore Sadie Haldeman (105th L-L championship), senior Abigail Phillips (110th L-L championship)

Coach’s thoughts: “The only senior is Abigail Phillips. Seana Dougherty will lead the team after coming off a good summer of training. If we can stay healthy this group of girls has the ability to finish in the top 6-7 in the league.”

Hempfield

Coach: Curt Rogers (fifth season)

Last year’s record: (fourth place L-L championship, 15th place District 3-3A championship)

Top returning runners: junior Ella Wolfe (sixth place L-L championship, 15th District 3-3A championship, 41st PIAA 3A championship), junior Molly Siebert (13th L-L championship, 40th District 3-3A championship, 109th PIAA 3A championship), sophomore Lucy Bishop (45th L-L championship, 105th District 3-3A championship), junior Leah Forry (57th L-L championship, 161st District 3-3A championship), junior Noah Rynier (74th L-L championship, 169th District 3-3A championship), junior Callie Herr (88th L-L championship)

Coach’s thoughts: “We return a strong core of runners from last year's team. They had a positive summer of training, led by strong senior leadership. In addition to the runners mentioned above, all runners on the team have shown improvement after quality summer training and are eager to run faster times and contribute to the team effort. The boys are ready to start running races!”

Lebanon

Coach: Thomas Pearson (eighth season)

Last year’s record: 1-9 (17th place L-L championship)

Top returning runners: Savannah Hershey (153rd District 3-3A championship)

Coach’s thoughts: “Savannah Hershey is the lone returnee, the goal is to have a scoring team at leagues.”

Manheim Township

Coach: Kevin Stover (fifth season)

Last year’s record: 10-0 (L-L Section One champion, L-L meet champion, sixth place District 3-3A championship)

Top returning runners: Elena Barrall (second place L-L championship, 14th District 3-2A championship, 77th PIAA 3A championship), Ava Shirk (third place L-L championship, 18th District 3-3A championship, 56th PIAA 3A championship), sophomore Macyn Fogleman (15th L-L championship, 59th District 3-3A championship), junior Marina Papadimitriou (26th L-L championship, 78th District 3-3A championship), junior Sabrina Hess (29th L-L championship)

Coach’s thoughts: “Returning five of the top seven from the 2021 season – which include Ava Shirk, Elena Barrall, Marina Papadimitriou, Macyn Fogleman and Sabrina Hess – should give the team a strong group of runners with experience. Freshman Lexie Kauffman and sophomore Meagan Speizer look to round out the top seven. The team has worked hard during the summer and will strive to improve on last year’s successes, which will include making a strong showing during postseason competitions.”

McCaskey

Coach: Derek Jennings (first season)

Last year: L-L meet runner-up, 12th place District 3-3A championship)

Top returning runners: junior Isabella Shertzer (first place L-L championship, 20th District 3-3A championship), senior Milana Breuninger (fifth L-L championship, 23rd District 3-3A championship, 104th PIAA 3A championship), junior Gabrielle Thiry (23rd L-L championship, 70th District 3-3A championship), senior Kamiah Wright (31st L-L championship), senior Tessa Locke (59th L-L championship, 103rd District 3-3A championship)

Coach’s thoughts: “Our girls team is very strong up front and will be a tough test in the L-L League.”

Penn Manor

Coach: Andrea Kramer (first season)

Last year: 14th place L-L championship

Top returning runners: senior Abby Ames (10th L-L championship, 47th District 3-3A championship), junior Mackenzie Nafziger (60th L-L championship, 175th District 3-3A championship), junior Ana Martin (93rd L-L championship), senior Bethany Hetrick (114th L-L championship), junior Emma Cassel (115th L-L championship), junior Zoe King (116th L-L championship), sophomore Madison Montalvo (154th L-L championship)

Coach’s thoughts: “The Penn Manor girls cross country team has also seen an increase in roster numbers, adding more depth and talent to the team. It was a solid summer of training and we aim to move into the top-10 teams at the L-L League championships with stronger pack running and an increased number of District Three qualifiers. The team is led by seniors Abby Ames (with another expected top-10 finish at the league meet) and Bethany Hetrick (gearing up for a breakout season). Other returnees to make an impact are Kenzie Nafziger, Emma Cassel, Ana Martin, and Zoe King. Newcomer Madison Martin has the potential to round out our top seven.” Team Motto: RUN AS ONE!"

Warwick

Coach: Matt Bomberger (fifth season)

Last year’s record: 9-1 (third place L-L championship, 10th place District 3-3A championship)

Top returning runners: junior Ella Hartel (fourth L-L championship, 19th District 3-3A championship, 33rd PIAA 3A championship), junior Sidoney Freeman (12th L-L championship, 181st District 3-3A championship), senior Grace Rudder (43rd L-L championship, 73rd District 3-3A championship), junior Katie Becker (68th L-L championship, 129th District 3-3A championship), sophomore Alleha Glenn (97th L-L championship, 75th District 3-3A championship)

Coach’s thoughts: “The girls squad is returning six of their top 10 runners from 2021 and are excited to see where they can go as a team this year! There has been some very positive energy from upcoming freshmen runners and returning sophomores which has made a very strong impact on the team to train well over the summer and through preseason workouts. The girls are an optimistic group that has learned from solid leadership in the past years and their sights are set high on having a successful, positive, and fun season!”

Section Two

Cocalico

Coach: Ron Derr (33rd season)

Top returning runners: junior Paige Reeser (20th L-L championship, 74th District 3-3A championship), junior Lahela Callan (139th L-L championship)

Key newcomer: Nicole Ochs

Coach’s thoughts: “We currently have a total of four girls on the roster, so unfortunately team-based goals will not be a factor for us. One goal though would be to do all we can to see we have a full team for next season. This season we will seek to progress from meet to meet and peak during the postseason.”

Donegal

Coach: Phil Koser (third consecutive year, 19th year overall of coaching high school or junior high cross country at Donegal)

Last year’s record: 10-1 (sixth place L-L championship, 16th place District 3-3A championship)

Top returning runners: sophomore Kathryn Fernald (eighth place L-L championship, 27th District 3-3A championship, 148th PIAA 3A championship), senior Marleigh Ballard (32nd L-L championship, 125th District 3-3A championship), sophomore Addison Houck (37th L-L championship, 107th District 3-3A championship), senior Emma Myers (75th L-L championship, 182nd District 3-3A championship), junior Natalie Greiner (94th L-L championship, 208th District 3-3A championship), junior Bailey Shoaf (127th L-L championship, 210th District 3-3A championship), junior Kendall Finicle (142nd L-L championship)

Key newcomers: Freshman Molly Myers, freshman Kaylan Shellenberger

Coach’s thoughts: “Last November when we found out we were moving to 2A we were surprised. We quickly looked at the results from the 2A District Three race to see where our 3A results would have finished. We would have been in the top three last year, and coincidentally, that is the number of teams that make the state meet. The last year we were 2A was 2019, and both Emma and Marleigh were on that varsity squad. They will both play a big role in the leadership and success of the team again this year. …Although we lost an exceptional runner in Hadley Shoaf (Dickinson), we will be a deeper and better team this season because of the addition of the two freshman girls, Molly and Kaylan. Both are running really well, and Kathryn is glad to have training partners pushing her daily. We will have a much better idea of how we can perform late in the season after our dual meet at Elizabethtown (who I think is a favorite to win Section Two) and at Big Spring Invite. Come postseason, we should have our eyes on a top-five finish at the L-L championships, and top-two finish at 2A District Three championships, and in fact, winning the 2A District Three title is a goal of the girls' team. …Moving into Section Two is a good fit for us. We will have more competition from top to bottom and are glad we get to race against Ephrata and Elizabethtown. To fill in for the loss of a regular season dual meet (five last year, four this year) we will head to Hershey for the PIAA Foundation race and preview the state course. …Two of the team's greatest strengths are their friendship and work ethic; they all get along well, and they are incredible students. They take AP classes that I never even knew existed. The girls are just incredible people, from our first runner all the way through our last runner. ...During the first two weeks of practice, we discussed focusing on the process more than the outcomes, to live it the moment, and make a commitment to your teammates, have a positive attitude, and enjoy the hard work. We have also always stressed that the strength of the pack is the wolf, and the strength of the wolf is the pack, meaning we are a team together, we succeed as a team when each person does the little things that lead to the big things. To remind the student athletes of this, each week we have a stuffed animal wolf that we pass from one Athlete of the Week to the next Athlete of the Week.”

Elizabethtown

Coach: Ed Barlow (second season)

Top returning runners: senior Jordan DiRisio (17th L-L championship, 63rd District 3-3A championship), sophomore Ali Fink (39th L-L championship, 66th District 3-3A championship), senior Lilah Drager (61st L-L championship, 157th District 3-3A championship), sophomore Jillian Wivell (67th L-L championship, 132nd District 3-3A championship), junior Kendall Hein (80th L-L championship, 193rd District 3-3A championship), junior Andreanna Georges, junior Alli Sauder, junior Catherin Sikora, junior Skyler Gubbins

New sophomore runners: Grace Caldwell, Grace Wolf and Emma Hickey, freshman Rowen Hess

Coach’s thoughts: “Both boys and girls put in a lot of miles this offseason and became a much closer team. Both the guys and girls got together during the summer to run and pushed each other to get better. Many of the runners even attended a cross country camp together this summer. I think the boys team has improved greatly since last season and look forward to seeing them compete. The girls team has also shown improvement since last year and also will be very competitive this season. I feel we will be very competitive in both the girls and boys team in section two and at the league meet. I think going to three sections will enable closer competitions during the regular season.”

Ephrata

Coach: Mickey Molchany (third season)

Last year’s record: 3-7 (12th L-L championship)

Top returning runners: senior Madison Kimmel (ninth L-L championship, 33rd District 3-3A championship, 183rd PIAA 3A championship), junior Kayla Reidenbaugh (54th L-L championship, 116th District 3-3A championship), junior Sara Brass (82nd L-L championship, 196th District 3-3A championship), sophomore Ava Morgan (95th L-L championship)

Coach’s outlook: “Our team is young, so we are looking to rely heavily on leadership from our upperclassmen. We had a good turnout this summer, so we will look to see how that benefits us through the season. The three-section alignment will boast well for our team, and we will look to be competitive each meet.”

Garden Spot

Coach: Traci Tempone (fifth season)

Top returning runners: junior Julia Hoover (79th L-L championship, 162nd District 3-3A championship), sophomore Hayley Zimmerman (121st L-L championship), sophomore Haylee Horning (136th L-L championship)

Coach’s thoughts: “Our girls team is smaller this year and definitely graduated several athletes over the years who were major contributors. We have some newer runners who have joined, and a growing junior high team, so I hope we can build our numbers back up in the coming years. With the numbers we have I admire their hard work, positivity, and desire to be challenged. We have a younger team so I'm excited to see this year and their future.”

Lampeter-Strasburg

Coach: Mari Cunningham (eighth season) (Assistants – Cal Esh and Michael Whitaker)

Last year’s record: 9-2 (eighth place L-L championship, seventh District 3-2A championship)

Top returning runners: sophomore Keira Smecker (56th L-L championship, 32nd District 3-2A championship), junior Jaclyn Martin (56th L-L championship, 61st District 3-2A championship), junior Morgan Wright (76th L-L championship, 47th District 3-2A championship), sophomore Jocelyn Wolff (86th L-L championship), senior Abby Welchans (100th L-L championship, 88th District 3-2A championship)

Key newcomer: freshman Merin Kauffman

Coach’s thoughts: “This year’s girls team is looking to be a tight-knit group and ready to see what they can do in the section and beyond.” … “Seniors met over the summer and chose ‘Remember Your Why’ as a team theme for the season. This theme is a reminder to keep individual and team goals in mind each day of the season. It also helps to focus on the bigger reasons to run and participate in cross country.”

Manheim Central

Coach: Ryan Kennedy (sixth season)

Last year’s record: 10-0 (L-L Section Two champion, seventh place L-L championship)

Top returning runners: senior Jenna Moffett (44th L-L championship, 135th District 3-3A championship), sophomore Reagan Ibach (55th L-L championship, 127th District 3-3A championship), junior Julie Lindberg (66th L-L championship, 152nd District 3-3A championship), senior Laura King (147th L-L championship)

Coach’s thoughts: Julie Lindberg and Reagan Ibach had solid summers of training. They’re looking very fit. Jenna Moffett is starting to progress well in the preseason. Similar to the boys, we’re bringing along a strong four and five to compliment those three, and continue to close the gap at the four and five position.”

Solanco

Coach: Andrew Musselman (second season)

Last year’s record: 2-8

Top returning runners: senior Emma Baxter (16th L-L championship, 58th District 3-3A championship), junior Christine Wagner (40th L-L championship, 54th District 3-3A championship), junior Olivia Singleton, senior Stella Woy (138th L-L championship)

Coach's thoughts: “Last year was a challenge, having only five girls on our team. We've grown our ranks this year and hope to be more competitive. We have an aggressive group of young ladies who really want to improve. The team has set some aggressive goals and are working toward achieving them every day. They look forward to seeing all the work they've put in over the summer pay off. The L-L League is very competitive in cross country and we hope to be in the mix no matter which section we are in!”

Section Three

Annville-Cleona

Coach: Caitlin Heller (fourth season)

Last year’s record: 8-3 (11th place L-L championship, District Three Class 1A champion, 14th place PIAA 1A championship)

Top returning runners: senior Cassi Clemson (50th L-L championship, third District 3-1A championship, 104th PIAA 1A championship), senior Nory Mitchell (70th L-L championship, eighth District 3-1A championship, 118th PIAA 1A championship), sophomore Emilie Stefanchik (107th L-L championship, 34th District 3-1A championship, 219th PIAA 1A championship), junior Emily Maag (113th L-L championship, 23rd District 3-1A championship, 198th PIAA 1A championship), sophomore Nadia Lezon (126th L-L championship, 45th District 3-1A championship, 211th PIAA 1A championship), senior Emma Rexrode (132nd L-L championship)

Key newcomers: freshman Mackenzie Stellmach, freshman Leah Tshudy, junior Megan Brophy, sophomore Colbey Brown, freshman Madi Long

Coach’s thoughts: “The A-C Girls come back this season filled with experienced leaders and some exciting younger runners in their lineup. For the first time in a few seasons, there should be some new faces in the top 7 lineup that is going to help the girls compete more as a team. With the majority of the seniors running for the program since seventh grade, they should help to make it a welcoming transition for the new girls on the team. As seen from the first week of practice, the girls put in the miles over the summer, which should make for an exciting season. The coaching staff is looking forward to seeing how the team bonds and progresses throughout the fall season.”

Columbia

Coach: Lorraine Land (first season)

Top returning runners: senior Mallory Conroy (117th L-L championship, 20th District 3-1A championship), senior Emily Gambler (124th L-L championship, 33rd District 3-1A championship)

Note* Coach Land was the District Three Class 2A girls champion in 1987 while attending Lancaster Catholic. While attending Manheim Township in 1989, Land was the L-L champion and placed eighth at the PIAA Class 3A championships at Lehigh. She went on to compete for the Penn State cross country and track & field teams.

Coach's thoughts: “Two key members of the cross country team are returning. One of them is sophomore Matthew McNair. …he has been training consistently throughout the summer. He attended the Shippensburg University cross country camp to support his conditioning. …On the girls’ side is senior Mallory Conroy. …She is a strong runner and has weathered many of the changes that the Columbia program has gone through. Mallory is resilient. …Both Mallory and Mathew possess an inner drive that is innate. No amount of coaching can “make” a person be motivated as they are as this is something that is intrinsic. …our goal is to give Mallory and Mathew as much exposure to competitions as possible this year. We are just getting through and the runners know we are in transition. We may be small in numbers but these two kids are BIG in the area of motivation.”

Elco

Coach: Chuck Gerberich (14th season)

Last year’s record: 4-7 (16th place L-L championship)

Top returning runners: senior Isabel Zwally (25th L-L championship, 16th District 3-2A championship, 84th PIAA 2A championship), sophomore Shawna Donough (63rd L-L championship, 34th District 3-2A championship), junior Nina Milosevic (106th L-L championship, 115th District 3-2A championship), Desaray Nolt (131st L-L championship, 11th District 3-2A championship)

Coach’s thoughts: “The Elco girls could be respectable, but we have only five runners, so staying healthy is number one priority. The girls, just like the boys, should enjoy the competition of Section Three, but again, will not see the best runners until leagues which might limit their growth. The team will still have the same motto, girls need to be happy to run well.”

Lancaster Catholic

Coach: Tom Simpson (13th consecutive season, 20th season overall - previously coached Lancaster Catholic from 1978-1984)

Last year’s record: 7-4 (15th place L-L championship, 10th District 3-2A championship)

Top returning runners: senior Ella Hinchey (119th L-L championship, 81st District 3-2A championship), junior Kirsten Resch (120th L-L championship, 80th District 3-2A championship), senior Chantel Cannon (123rd L-L championship, 105th District 3-2A championship), sophomore Charlotte Kowitz (133rd L-L championship, 86th District 3-2A championship), senior Kyra White (151st L-L championship)

Team Motto: "Runnin' Down a Dream"

Coach's thoughts: “The Crusaders lost the top three runners (Meghan Myers, Ella Sheaffer, and Annalise Kauffman) to graduation, but the small team is working hard and getting better rapidly. There is a great team camaraderie and an excellent work ethic. Annville-Cleona will be tough to beat, but the girls hope to make them work for their victory. Catholic is in the 1A classification for the first time and the girls are hoping to place well in the District Three meet. Depth is an issue so avoiding injury and sickness is essential.”

Lancaster Mennonite

Coach: Ryan Gehman (second season)

Top returning runners: junior Claire Thomas (seventh L-L championship, eighth District 3-2A championship ,85th PIAA 2A championship), sophomore Mara Carlson (101st L-L championship, 60th District 3-2A championship), senior Amanda Yoder (112th L-L championship, 109th District 3-2A championship), senior Claire Hurst (140th L-L championship)

Coach’s outlook: “We have four runners on the women's side, still hoping to get one more as school begins. All these ladies did an excellent job dedicating themselves to working hard over the summer. I will be excited to see how the season unfolds for them. We added incoming freshmen Oliva Zook and I look forward to watching her develop. Claire Thomas is again poised to do big things this postseason and we should qualify several runners to the District Three meet. The ladies theme is the same as the men's.”

Northern Lebanon

Coach: Tricia Schafebook (seventh season)

Last year’s record: 2-9 (19th place L-L championship)

Top returning runners: senior Alyssa Marlowe (73rd L-L championship, 45th District 3-2A championship), senior Lauren Murray (118th L-L championship, 96th District 3-2A championship), senior Faith Rhoads (134th L-L championship), senior Erin Shuey (141st L-L championship), senior Toccoa Boyer (144th L-L championship), senior Kadence Shuey (149th L-L championship), senior Reilly Harmon (153rd L-L championship)

Coach’s thoughts: “We have some strong leaders heading our pack this season. We are looking to finish stronger this year in leagues and qualify as many runners as we can for the District Three meet.”

Octorara

Coach: David Thaler (third season)

Last year’s record: 5-6 (13th place L-L championship, eighth District 3-2A championship)

Top returning runners: junior Jessica Ferrara (33rd L-L championship, 20th District 3-2A championship, 123rd PIAA 2A championship), sophomore Meghan McGinnis (41st L-L championship, 24th District 3-2A championship, 140th PIAA 2A championship), sophomore Mya Trotty (65th L-L championship, 25th District 3-2A championship)

Pequea Valley

Coach: Keith Andrew (third season at Pequea Valley, previously coached Coatesville for 33 seasons)

Top returning runners: junior Caleigh Vincent (49th L-L championship, 30th District 3-2A championship), sophomore Abby Beiler (146th L-L championship)

Coach’s thoughts: “The team will be led by freshman Aubrey Ressler and followed closely by Caleigh Vincent and Abby Beiler. Hoping senior Izzy Hershey finds her stride by mid season. Again, lack of depth is the setback for the program.”