The Lancaster-Lebanon cross country season officially gets underway next Tuesday, Sept. 6. For the first time in its 51-year history, L-L cross country is going to three sections (an increase from the previous two). As a result, there is one less league meet on the calendar (four total instead of five). Those dates are Sept. 6, Sept. 13, Sept. 27 and Oct. 4.

Below are the team-by-team preview capsules for L-L boys cross country, with teams listed alphabetically by section.

The top 10 girls finishers in last year’s league meet all return, as does 12 of the top 20 on the boys side, including the top two. There are also three new head coaches.

Section One

Cedar Crest

Coach: Brandon Risser (18th season)

Last year’s record: 7-3 (fourth place L-L championship, seventh District 3-3A championship)

Top returning runners: junior Jake Perhonitch (28th L-L championship, 109th District 3-3A championship), senior Owen Sparks (43rd L-L championship, 82nd District 3-3A championship), junior Ben Causak (47th L-L championship, 67th District 3-3A championship), sophomore Viseth Meng (49th L-L championship, 154th District 3-3A championship)

Coach’s thoughts: “This team is embracing the challenge of continuing a tradition of XC success at Cedar Crest. The boys are coming together as a team and seem to be developing a solid pack built on team togetherness. The boys will need both front-runners and depth to emerge in order to stay competitive in the incredibly strong L-L League.”

Conestoga Valley

Coach: Mark Amway (10th season)

Top returning runners: junior Timothy Gitonga (53rd L-L championship, 118th District 3-3A championship), junior Joseph Castronova (91st L-L championship, 189th District 3-3A championship), junior Jordan Craighead (151st L-L championship)

New key runners: sophomore Carson Miller, juniors Yonatanne Desta, Micah Kao, freshmen Josh Yoder, Dominic Santamaria

Coach’s thoughts: “With the graduation of Emmanuel Gitonga, I'm looking for someone to fill those shoes. We will have a lot more depth this year compared to the past couple years. The three sections doesn't really change anything for us. Section One is tough.”

Hempfield

Coach: Curt Rogers (fifth season)

Last year’s record: 13-0 overall, 10-0 league (L-L Section One champion, L-L meet champion, District 3-3A champion, 10th place PIAA 3A championship)

Top returning runners: senior Aidan Hodge (first place L-L championship, first place District 3-3A championship, 20th place PIAA 3A championship), senior Joseph Fahrney (fifth place L-L championship, 10th District 3-3A championship, 118th PIAA 3A championship), junior Sam Freedman (ninth place L-L championship, 53rd District 3-3A championship, 127th PIAA 3A championship), senior Isaiah Hollinger (14th L-L championship, 41st District 3-3A championship, 139th PIAA 3A championship), junior Emerson Long (18th L-L championship, 56th District 3-3A championship, 94th PIAA 3A championship, 173rd PIAA 3A championship), sophomore Sam Meyer (19th L-L championship, 74th District 3-3A championship, 127th PIAA 3A championship), senior Christopher Titter (37th L-L championship)

Coach’s thoughts: “We return a strong core of runners from last year's team. They had a positive summer of training, led by strong senior leadership. In addition to the runners mentioned above, all runners on the team have shown improvement after quality summer training and are eager to run faster times and contribute to the team effort. The boys are ready to start running races!”

Lebanon

Coach: Thomas Pearson (eighth season)

Last year’s record: 0-10 (12th place L-L championship)

Top returning runners: sophomore Gavin Sheetz (67th L-L championship, 126th District 3-3A championship)

Coach’s thoughts: “An underclassmen-led squad will look to rebuild a bit this year. Will be a nice opportunity for some to step up and make an impact.”

Manheim Township

Coach: Kevin Stover (fifth season)

Last year’s record: 10-0 (L-L Section One champion, L-L meet champion, sixth place District 3-3A championship)

Top returning runners: Elena Barrall (second place L-L championship, 14th District 3-2A championship, 77th PIAA 3A championship), Ava Shirk (third place L-L championship, 18th District 3-3A championship, 56th PIAA 3A championship), sophomore Macyn Fogleman (15th L-L championship, 59th District 3-3A championship), junior Marina Papadimitriou (26th L-L championship, 78th District 3-3A championship), junior Sabrina Hess (29th L-L championship)

Coach’s thoughts: “Returning five of the top seven from the 2021 season – which include Ava Shirk, Elena Barrall, Marina Papadimitriou, Macyn Fogleman and Sabrina Hess – should give the team a strong group of runners with experience. Freshman Lexie Kauffman and sophomore Meagan Speizer look to round out the top seven. The team has worked hard during the summer and will strive to improve on last year’s successes, which will include making a strong showing during postseason competitions.”

McCaskey

Coach: Derek Jennings (first season)

Top returning runners: senior Derek Kendig (57th L-L championship, 86th District 3-3A championship), senior Henry Clapper, sophomore Sam Richard (150th District 3-3A championship), junior Max Wiggins (132nd L-L championship)

Coach’s thoughts: “In Year One as a varsity head coach for a sport like cross country I am trying to balance getting the best out of the kids we currently have on our roster while also trying to recruit some younger athletes to build for the future of the program. Our kids have worked hard all summer and are getting stronger and are improving.”

Penn Manor

Coach: Andrea Kramer (first season)

Last year: seventh place L-L championship, 19th District 3-3A championship

Top returning runners: junior Kaleb Kabakjian (23rd L-L championship, 35th District 3-3A championship), junior Aiden Gerlach (60th L-L championship, 153rd District 3-3A championship), Isaac Braegelman (71st L-L championship, 132nd District 3-3A championship), junior Carter Vinson (102nd L-L championship, 164th District 3-3A championship), senior Gabriel Sullivan (138th L-L championship, 229th District 3-3A championship), senior Ethan Sauder (142nd L-L championship, 217th District 3-3A championship), junior Joshua Richter (143rd L-L championship)

Coach’s thoughts: The Penn Manor Boys Cross Country team has seen growth during the offseason by doubling their numbers, adding more depth and power, to their roster. It was a solid summer of training that has prepared us to head into the racing season primed and ready for competition. Our team looks to move into the top-five in the L-L League, earning a return trip to the District Three 3A meet and qualify for the state meet. Led by the experience and work ethic of returning runners Kaleb Kabakjian (vying for a top league finish), Carter Vinson, Aidan Gerlach, and Isaac Braegelmann, our newcomers Tristan Weaver, Donovan Landis, Jack Hightower, and Jack Steele will strengthen the pack and give us the best opportunity to extend our season until November.” Team Motto: RUN AS ONE!

Warwick

Coach: Matt Bomberger (fifth season)

Last year’s record: 6-4 (fifth place L-L championship, 17th District 3-3A championship)

Top returning runners: senior Jack Forgione (17th L-L championship, 28th District 3-3A championship, 114th PIAA 3A championship), junior Summit Smoker (34th L-L championship, 89th District 3-3A championship), sophomore Troy Weidler (54th L-L championship, 105th District 3-3A championship)

Coach’s thoughts: “After losing a tight core of seniors in 2021, the Warwick boys are developing some exciting young talent in our underclassmen. They have been working hard and gaining momentum through summer training and preseason workouts. Team bonding and unit has been at the top with this group of guys and it will carry them through the season. They are looking forward to make some positive strides this fall!”

Section Two

Cocalico

Coach: Ron Derr (33rd season)

Top returning runners: senior Austin Krantz (100th L-L championship, 221st District 3-3A championship), junior Cyprus Rohrer (129th L-L championship), junior Derrick Wenrich (150th L-L championship), junior Caden Walsh (169th L-L championship)

Key newcomer: Brady Gallagher

Coach’s thoughts: “Last year we were able to establish a consistent team. This year the numbers on the team are solid, however I’m not sure at the moment if we have the strength in ability or numbers to take the next step forward in being competitive as a team. The team is still relatively young and very hard working. Attitudes through this part of pre-season are very good, but we will struggle to break up schools with a strong lead pack. Last year we often ran well as a pack, but we were back too far to make us competitive. Hopefully this year we can be a bit more effective in breaking up teams’ lead packs.”

Donegal

Coach: Phil Koser (third consecutive year, 19th year overall of coaching high school or junior high cross country at Donegal)

Last year’s record: 8-3 (eighth place L-L championship, 10th District 3-2A championship)

Top returning runners: senior John Spackman (77th L-L championship, 74th District 3-2A championship), senior Dylan Lenhart (83rd L-L championship, 62nd District 3-2A championship), senior Braden Bistline (89th L-L championship, 90th District 3-2A championship), senior Brandon Marcelo (120th L-L championship, 101st District 3-2A championship), senior Zachary Karpel (127th L-L championship, 116th District 3-2A championship)

Key newcomers: junior John Hinkle, sophomore Micah Brydon, sophomore Austen Hunt, sophomore Cadel Barber

Coach’s thoughts: “We are definitely loaded up with seniors. Although we will miss our top two graduates from last year, this year's team has the potential to be just as good. Zach Karpel, Brandon Marcelo, Dylan Lenhart, and John Spackman were consistent in getting out the door and putting in the miles this summer. They were in great shape coming into the season. We will hopefully have a tight pack of guys, and I think we can have five guys within 30 seconds to a minute of each other, and maybe eight to nine guys within two minutes of each other. What we don't know is how close to the front or middle of races this pack will be. We also have a few newcomers that will be fighting to make the top five and varsity seven. Their development as the season goes on will be enjoyable to watch and the experience they gain during the season will be instrumental for our postseason success. During the first two weeks of practice, we discussed focusing on the process more than the outcomes, to live in the moment, and make a commitment to your teammates, have a positive attitude, and enjoy the hard work. We have also always stressed that the strength of the pack is the wolf, and the strength of the wolf is the pack, meaning we are a team together, we succeed as a team when each person does the little things that lead to the big things. To remind the student athletes of this, each week we have a stuffed animal wolf that we pass from one Athlete of the Week to the next Athlete of the Week. The guys are excited about running in Section Two. We will see some tougher competition, but it will help us as we prepare for the league meet. We should do OK and finishing top-three is a goal. This will be a challenge though because from top to bottom many of the teams in Section Two will be improved. After Lampeter-Strasburg, I imagine Solanco and E-town are at leagues, I would really like to finish in the two of the favorites to finish second and third. Seven 3A teams at the league meet qualify for the 3A District Three meet. It won't be easy, but that is a second outcome goal of the team. Should the team not qualify, we will hopefully get a few individuals into districts.”

Elizabethtown

Coach: Ed Barlow (second season)

Top returning runners: sophomore Dalton Fink (52nd L-L championship, 135th District 3-3A championship), junior Jaycen Conrad (81st L-L championship, 216th District 3-3A championship), junior Jackson Kay (118th L-L championship), senior Ethan Cronin (112th L-L championship), junior Nathan Merlo (118th L-L championship), senior Nathan Gubbins (156th L-L championship), senior Kyle Valentine, senior Nick Mascia, junior Bradley Kreider, junior Ryken Hess, junior Trevor Merlo, junior Nathan Valentine

New runners: sophomores Djemba N'Dikwe, Bryce Brown, Conner Miller, Gavin Wertman, Owen Hummer and Dillon Ernst, freshmen Jack Myers (won Iron Bridge Invitational as an eighth grader) and Dante Checco (was runner-up at Iron Bridge Invitational as an eighth grader)

Coach’s thoughts: “Both boys and girls put in a lot of miles this offseason and became a much closer team. Both the guys and girls got together during the summer to run and pushed each other to get better. Many of the runners even attended a cross country camp together this summer. I think the boys team has improved greatly since last season and look forward to seeing them compete. The girls team has also shown improvement since last year and also will be very competitive this season. I feel we will be very competitive in both the girls and boys team in section two and at the league meet. I think going to three sections will enable closer competitions during the regular season.”

Ephrata

Coach: Mickey Molchany (third season)

Last year’s record: 0-10 (19th place L-L championship)t

Top returning runners: senior Miles Campbell (70th L-L championship, 148th District 3-3A championship), junior Tristan Hart (76th L-L championship, 173rd District 3-3A championship), sophomore Cayden Landis (80th L-L championship, 183rd District 3-3A championship), junior Lance Wilson (141st L-L championship), junior Benjamin Burkey (147th L-L championship), sophomore Martin Sweigart (162nd L-L championship), sophomore Lorell Price (163rd L-L championship)

Coach’s outlook: “Our team is young, so we are looking to rely heavily on leadership from our upperclassmen. We had a good turnout this summer, so we will look to see how that benefits us through the season. The three-section alignment will boast well for our team, and we will look to be competitive each meet.

Garden Spot

Coach: Traci Tempone (fifth season)

Top returning runners: senior Alan Krock (59th L-L championship, 136th District 3-3A championship), junior Thomas Watt (101st L-L championship, 213th District 3-3A championship), sophomore Ashton Martin (154th L-L championship)

Coach’s thoughts: “We gained many new runners, whether ninth grade from the junior high team or other grades joining as new runners. We also graduated many varsity runners on both the boys and girls teams. I'm excited to see how our experienced runners help guide our newer runners and to see their impact on the team. I'm glad to see our growth and a goal of mine is to continue to see that expand.”

Lampeter-Strasburg

Coach: Mari Cunningham (eighth season) (Assistants – Cal Esh and Michael Whitaker

Last year’s record:11-0 (L-L Section Two champion, third place L-L championship, District 3-2A champion, fourth place PIAA 2A championship)

Top returning runners: junior Colin Whitaker (second place L-L championship, second place District 3-2A championship, sixth place PIAA 2A championship), senior Ben Devine (eighth place L-L championship, ninth place L-L championship, 31st PIAA 2A championship), senior Parker Stoner (27th L-L championship, 15th District 3-2A championship, 37th PIAA 2A championship), junior Luke Smith (64th L-L championship, 48th District 3-2A championship, 190th PIAA 2A championship)

Key newcomer: freshman Michael Colosi

Coach’s thoughts: “The boys team continues to be motivated to improve individually and as a team. Several of them trained hard over the summer and are excited to see that pay off throughout the season. Although a large number of boys graduated last year and this year’s team is smaller, the team will be competitive.” … “Seniors met over the summer and chose ‘Remember Your Why’ as a team theme for the season. This theme is a reminder to keep individual and team goals in mind each day of the season. It also helps to focus on the bigger reasons to run and participate in cross country.”

Manheim Central

Coach: Ryan Kennedy (sixth season)

Top returning runners: junior Carter Bruckhart (105th L-L championship), senior Cameron Evans (115th L-L championship), senior Carson Brooks (returning from injury)

Key newcomers: sophomore Caleb Creviston

Coach’s thoughts: “Carter, Cameron and Carson are rounding out the solid three. We’re in the process of pulling up three freshmen to round out the varsity. It’s about bringing younger guys along.”

Solanco

Coach: Andrew Musselman (second season)

Last year’s record: 5-5 (ninth place L-L championship, 22nd District 3-3A championship)

Top returning runners: senior Anthony Solis (68th District 3-3A championship), junior Wyatt Tomison (110th District 3-3A championship), senior James Hartigan (169th District 3-3A championship), sophomore Curtis Hills (233rd District 3-3A championship), junior Michael Eisenberger (236th District 3-3A championship)

Coach's thoughts: “Since the end of last year's cross country season, the team has put in a lot of work. We picked up a few new runners in the spring track season who have decided to run XC this fall for the first time. We are focusing on building further on last year's progress. We have a lot of first-timers and young runners, so we will have to learn patience and value incremental improvements. We hope to improve on last year's performances in the postseason so we need to find ways to keep our expectations at the correct level regardless of the new L-L section alignment.”

Section Three

Annville-Cleona

Coach: Caitlin Heller (fourth season)

Last year’s record: 10-1 (L-L Section Two runner-up, sixth place L-L championship, sixth place District Three Class 3A championship)

Top returning runners: Sophomore Landon Hostetter (36th L-L championship, 19th District 3-2A championship, 85th PIAA 2A championship), sophomore Matt Clemson (78th L-L championship, 58th District 3-2A championship), senior Andrew Dorsey (94th L-L championship, 81st District 3-2A championship), senior Jared Hostetter (160th L-L championship), sophomore Dominic Basselgia

Key newcomers: junior Samuel Domencic, freshman Z Moyer, freshman David Moran, freshman Oliver Funck, freshman Luke Tshudy

Coach’s thoughts: “The A-C boys had a great 2021 season and come back with a group of young leaders and experienced seniors who are ready to compete on that Saturday morning in November. The team has some high expectations for themselves but those expectations match up with the actions of their summer training. From the first week of practice, it was evident that the boys took their summer mileage seriously and looked to be in great shape. With their positive attitudes and desire to improve, it should be an exciting season. The coaching staff is looking forward to working with this group throughout the fall to help them reach their goals!”

Columbia

Coach: Lorraine Land (first season)

Top returning runners: sophomore Matthew McNair (61st L-L championship, 16th District 3-1A championship, 114th PIAA 1A championship), senior Tim Powell (165th L-L championship, 58th District 3-1A championship)

Note* Coach Land was the District Three Class 2A girls champion in 1987 while attending Lancaster Catholic. While attending Manheim Township in 1989, Land was the L-L champion and placed eighth at the PIAA Class 3A championships at Lehigh. She went on to compete for the Penn State cross country and track & field teams.

Coach’s thoughts: “Two key members of the cross country team are returning. One of them is sophomore Matthew McNair. …he has been training consistently throughout the summer. He attended the Shippensburg University cross country camp to support his conditioning. …On the girls’ side is senior Mallory Conroy. …She is a strong runner and has weathered many of the changes that the Columbia program has gone through. Mallory is resilient. …Both Mallory and Mathew possess an inner drive that is innate. No amount of coaching can “make” a person be motivated as they are as this is something that is intrinsic. …our goal is to give Mallory and Mathew as much exposure to competitions as possible this year. We are just getting through and the runners know we are in transition. We may be small in numbers but these two kids are BIG in the area of motivation.”

Elco

Coach: Chuck Gerberich (14th season)

Last year’s record: 7-4 (15th place L-L championship, ninth District 3-2A championship)

Top returning runners: junior Camden Marquette (32nd L-L championship, 25th District 3-2A championship, 111th PIAA 2A championship), sophomore Chad Keller (104th L-L championship, 92nd District 3-2A championship), sophomore Wesley Doll (140th L-L championship), sophomore Grant Liskey (146th L-L championship), sophomore Ethan Frey (148th L-L championship)

Note: senior Landen Brubaker, who placed 50th in the 2020 L-L championship as a sophomore, has returned after a year off, and the addition of sophomore Gabriel Asper should help.

Coach’s thoughts: “Off-season development was not as good as a coach could wish for during the summer. Elco XC has some talented runners, but summer training was lacking commitment. The strength of our team will be the great characters of the runners, their growing together as a team, and depth for the first time in a few years, but with six sophomores we are still a little inexperienced. The section realignment is good and bad. We will have a chance to win a section title, but we will not experience great competition against deeper teams. It is a trade-off. It could be a first section title for Elco cross country if the boys or girls could win the section. That would get the team excited. …We should have a good top-four when Camden runs and, yes, we do need five, but that is where the depth should help to push the runners to improve to be our 5th to 8th runners.”

Lancaster Catholic

Coach: Tom Simpson (13th consecutive season, 20th season overall - previously coached Lancaster Catholic from 1978-1984)

Last year’s record: 4-7 (14th place L-L championship)

Top returning runners: junior Alexander Sheaffer (66th L-L championship, 78th District 3-2A championship), sophomore Grant Hall (107th L-L championship), junior John Bridgen (109th L-L championship), junior Danny Hoover (139th L-L championship, 162nd District 3-3A championship), senior Owen Postlethwait (145th L-L championship), senior Joshua Bertz (153rd L-L championship)

Key newcomers: Freshman Matt Senkowski, sophomore Clark Salisbury, junior Isaac Lin

Team Motto: "Runnin' Down a Dream"

Coach’s thoughts: “Mason Moore (state medalist in spring track) and Cooper Linkey have graduated, leaving gaps in ability and leadership. The team did not get in a lot of mileage over the summer, so much remains to be seen, especially since there are no senior boys and several newcomers. However, the first weeks of practice have gone well, everyone is healthy and enthusiastic, so prospects are good. The Crusaders are looking to qualify for the District Three as a team and give the top teams Octorara, ELCO, and Annville-Cleona a good run in the new Section Three.”

Lancaster Mennonite

Coach: Ryan Gehman (second season)

Top returning runners: senior Caleb Metzler (56th L-L championship, 63rd District 3-2A championship), senior Ethan Kanagy (75th L-L championship, 31st District 3-2A championship), senior Savier Sumrall (121st L-L championship), junior Remi Mackay (134th L-L championship), sophomore Jared Bowman (171st L-L championship), senior Tim Kelly (174th L-L championship)

Coach’s outlook: “The boys team is looking to have an excellent season this fall. They developed well over the summer and are all excited for the fall as they know the potential this season holds for them. We are poised to qualify the team for districts for the first time in a long while with multiple runners having an excellent chance to race in the state championship. Many of our men have made significant strides forward during their summer training and I'm proud of all that commited to that process. With the addition of incoming freshmen Josh Reinford, we will be quite strong this year. Our team theme for the season is ‘PROCESS DRIVEN: Patient, Consistent, Relentless.’ That is what we strive to be as we all continue to look for ways to pursue mastery in the craft of running and build community within our team.”

Northern Lebanon

Coach: Tricia Schafebook (second stint as coach, 14th year overall)

Last year’s record: 8-3 (16th place L-L championship)

Top returning runners: junior Tyler Shunk (88th L-L championship, 64th District 3-2A championship), senior Aidan Bertrand (116th L-L championship), senior Kenneth Battistelli (155th L-L championship), senior Skylar McGinity (172nd L-L championship)

Coach’s thoughts: “We lost some key seniors last year, but we have several younger guys willing to work hard and step into those leadership roles. We are looking forward to seeing what this season brings!”

Octorara

Coach: David Thaler (third season)

Last year’s record: 7-4 (11th place L-L championship, 12th District 3-2A championship)

Top returning runners: senior Lucas Thaler (46th L-L championship, 106th District 3-2A championship), senior Finley Reynolds (55th L-L championship, 37th District 3-2A championship), junior Jared Hodorovich (85th L-L championship, 77th District 3-2A championship), senior David Jones (152nd L-L championship, 140th District 3-2A championship), sophomore Conner Capotrio (157th L-L championship), sophomore Aristidis Gourgoulis (161st L-L championship), senior Connor Nuckols (136th District 3-2A championship)

Pequea Valley

Coach: Keith Andrew (third season at Pequea Valley, previously coached Coatesville for 33 seasons)

Top returning runners: senior Cameron Beiler (86th L-L championship), sophomore Hugh Johnson, junior Ryan Flaim

Key newcomers: freshman Nathan Sensenig, freshman Kyle Flame

Coach’s thoughts: “Seniors will be the team base for the 2022 season. They will compete with many in the section led by Cam Beiler and Hugh Johnson. The program lacks numbers and depth.”