The Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country schedule begins in less than two weeks, with league-openers slated for Sept. 6.

There are a combined 28 boys and girls runners returning who all placed in the top 20 in last year’s respective league championship races, including the top two on the boys side and top 10 on the girls side.

Later in the week, LNP|LancasterOnline will take a look at teams that could compete for a L-L section crowns and beyond, programs with new coaches, important dates on the schedule and more. Next week, team-by-team preview capsules will be available on LancasterOnline’s cross country page.

Up first, we’re taking a look at the top returning L-L runners this fall.

GIRLS:

Of the top 10 finishers in last year’s league meet, the top four, and seven of the top eight, were all underclassmen a year ago.

Of those, six went on to place in the top 20 at District Three championship races: McCaskey junior Isabella Shertzer (2021 L-L champion, 20th place District 3-3A championship), Manheim Township teammates Elena Barrall (second place L-L championship, 14th District 3-2A championship, 77th PIAA 3A championship) and Ava Shirk (third place L-L championship, 18th District 3-3A championship, 56th PIAA 3A championship), Warwick junior Ella Hartel (fourth L-L championship, 19th District 3-3A championship, 33rd PIAA 3A championship), Hempfield junior Ella Wolfe (sixth place L-L championship, 15th District 3-3A championship, 41st PIAA 3A championship) and Lancaster Mennonite junior Claire Thomas (seventh L-L championship, eighth District 3-2A championship ,85th PIAA 2A championship).

Also keep an eye on Annville-Cleona senior Cassi Clemson, who bounced back from a tough performance at last year’s league meet by placing third at the District Three Class 3A championship race.

Shertzer and teammate Milana Breuninger (fifth L-L championship, 23rd District 3-3A championship, 104th PIAA 3A championship), Hartel and Thomas also collected hardware on the track last spring.

Other notable girls runners: Donegal sophomore Kathryn Fernald (eighth place L-L championship, 27th District 3-3A championship, 148th PIAA 3A championship), Ephrata senior senior Madison Kimmel (ninth L-L championship, 33rd District 3-3A championship, 183rd PIAA 3A championship) and Penn Manor senior Abby Ames (10th L-L championship, 47th District 3-3A championship).

BOYS

Twelve of the top 20 finishers from last year’s league championship meet return, including the top two: champion Aidan Hodge (now a Hempfield senior) and runner-up Colin Whitaker (now a Lampeter-Strasburg junior).

Hodge went on to capture the District Three Class 3A championship. He placed 20th at the state meet, gritting his teeth through the finish line because of an injury that left him hobbled afterward. Whitaker went on to place second at the District Three Class 2A championship and sixth at the state meet.

Last spring on the track, Hodge won league gold in the 1,600 run and 3,200 run, placed third in the 3,200 and fifth in the 1,600 at districts, and fifth in the 1,600 and 20th in the 3,200 at the state meet.

Arguably the third-best returning runner is Manheim Township sophomore Cole Stevens. After placing 16th in the league meet and 27th at the District Three 3A championship race last fall, Stevens had a fantastic showing on the track last spring. He placed third in the 1,600 (two spots ahead of Hodge) and fourth in the 3,200 (one spot behind Hodge) at the District Three Class 3A meet, then placed fifth in the 1,600 (two spots ahead of Hodge) and eighth in the 3,200 (three spots behind Hodge) at the state 3A meet.

Other notable boys returners: Hempfield teammates Joseph Fahrney (fifth place L-L championship, 10th District 3-3A championship, 118th PIAA 3A championship), Sam Freedman (ninth place L-L championship, 53rd District 3-3A championship, 127th PIAA 3A championship), Isaiah Hollinger (14th L-L championship, 41st District 3-3A championship, 139th PIAA 3A championship) Emerson Long (18th L-L championship, 56th District 3-3A championship, 94th PIAA 3A championship, 173rd PIAA 3A championship) and Sam Meyer (19th L-L championship, 74th District 3-3A championship, 127th PIAA 3A championship), L-S senior Ben Devine (eighth place L-L championship, ninth place L-L championship, 31st PIAA 2A championship) and Manheim Township teammates Luke Papadimitriou (13th L-L championship, 66th District 3-3A championship, 123rd PIAA 3A championship) and Adam Kingston (15th L-L championship, 43rd District 3-3A championship, 136th PIAA 3A championship).