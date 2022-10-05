Courtney Myers has four older siblings. Of those, three are either current or former collegiate cross country runners. So it’s no surprise Courtney, a Manheim Township sophomore, has followed in those footsteps, now a member of the Blue Streaks’ girls cross country team.

Comparatively, though, Courtney has been on a unique journey to get to this point.

“She was born at 31 weeks instead of 40,” mother Dana Myers said.

Courtney weighed three pounds, four ounces at birth. But she wasn’t growing much at all, which exacerbated the concerns with doctors, who wanted to wait until Courtney weighed eight pounds in order to perform heart surgery, which eventually came when she was six months old.

“She spent the first 100 days of her life in the hospital,” Dana Myers said.

Courtney was eventually diagnosed with Noonan syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that prevents normal development in various parts of the body, including unusual facial characteristics, short stature, heart defects, other physical problems and possible developmental delays, according to mayoclinic.org.

“Short stature is one among a laundry list of things with Noonan Syndrome that she has,” Dana Myers said. “She doesn’t have everything. There are no behavioral problems.”

Courtney also has pulmonary stenosis, or the narrowing of the pulmonary valve, which controls the flow of blood from the heart’s right ventricle to the pulmonary artery, which carries blood to the lungs.

Running has improved Courtney's health to the point of delaying a future surgery to close a tiny hole in her heart.

“Even though cross country is challenging for me, I feel proud of myself for doing it,” Courtney said. “My team, the other cross country teams, and even the other Manheim Township teams really cheer me on when I run.”

Which is where this story gets even better. Manheim Township clinched the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One girls crown Tuesday by edging McCaskey, 28-29. The Red Tornado coaching staff features Courtney’s oldest brother Christopher Myers, a Lancaster Catholic alum who went on to run at Elizabethtown College.

After the top finishers crossed the line Tuesday evening, Christopher Myers sprinted to find his sister still out on the course, jogging alongside of her to encourage her to the end. McCaskey runners also cheered for Courtney along the way.

“I’ve been going to my siblings’ sports forever,” Courtney said. “So now, I run. And I’m part of a team. I love that.”

That’s the lead item on this week’s L-L cross country notebook, which has had to make some modifications due to the monsoon in recent days impacting the scheduling of L-L regular season finale dual meets. For instance, the Manheim Township girls wrapped up the Section One crown while the E-town girls did so with the Section Two title on Tuesday. The Hempfield boys captured the Section One championship on Wednesday (see below).

Meanwhile, we’ll have to wait until next week for Lampeter-Strasburg boys (5-0) to go after the Section Two crown and the Annville-Cleona boys and girls (both 5-0) to wrap up the Section Three crowns.

Hempfield boys: The Black Knight boys wrapped up the L-L Section One crown on Wednesday by topping Penn Manor, 18-45. Hempfield had eight of the top nine runners, including winner Aidan Hodge (15 minutes, 42 seconds) and runner-up Joseph Fahrney (15:45). Box score

Manheim Township girls: The Manheim Township girls wrapped up the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One crown in the rain at Lebanon on Tuesday. But it didn’t come easy. The Blue Streaks (7-0 league) edged McCaskey, 28-29, to finish the regular season on top of standings, just in front of the Red Tornado (6-1). McCaskey’s Isabella Shertzer won the race in 20 minutes, 9 seconds, just a few steps ahead of Manheim Township’s Elena Barrall (second place, 20:11). The first 20 runners across the line were those from McCaskey or Manheim Township, thirteen of them Blue Streaks. Both teams swept Lebanon the same score: 15-50. Box score

Elizabethtown girls: The E-town girls (7-0) wrapped up the L-L Section Two crown by beating Manheim Central, 15-42, and Solanco, 19-37, on Tuesday. On the Mules' home course, the visiting Bears had five of the top six finishers, including winner Jordan DiRisio (21:32), who won by a full 30 seconds. Box score

