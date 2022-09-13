Chocolate milk and cookies were the celebratory items given to the handful of Elizabethtown senior runners after the conclusion of Tuesday’s cross country race on what was Senior Day for the Bears. They then jogged a lap around the E-town track, finishing through a makeshift tunnel formed by their other teammates.

It came after both E-town boys and girls teams swept their tri-meet against Donegal and Ephrata to stay unbeaten in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two competition at the midpoint of the league schedule.

“Donegal and Ephrata are our biggest rivals for the section championship,” E-town senior girls runner Jordan Dirisio said. “This will be our biggest (section) meet.”

In her third year of running cross country, Dirisio (19 minutes, 55 seconds) finished second in the girls race to Ephrata senior Madison Kimmel, who ran a personal record time 19:41.

“Right before the first mile there is a hill,” Kimmel said. “That’s where I took it and navigated the course from there. …I regained my speed on the flat parts.”

Of the top 15 finishers, E-town had six of them, Ephrata five and Donegal four. The Bears (3-0) beat the Mountaineers 25-31 and the Indians 25-32. Ephrata (3-1) edged Donegal (2-2) 27-30.

In the boys race, E-town (3-0) topped Ephrata 17-45 and Donegal 15-49. The Tribe (3-1) edged the Mounts (0-4) 25-31.

Bears’ sophomore Jaycen Conrad won by a wide margin in a personal record time of 19:41. It was also the first cross country win of his career. The Bears had nine runners in the top 15.

“It feels great,” Conrad said.

Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Ephrata boys results

Elizabethtown vs. Donegal, Ephrata girls results

Earlier in the day, Annville-Cleona hosted its L-L Section Three meet against Octorara at a special start time of 12:45 p.m. so students could come out during the school day and cheer on the Dutchmen runners. Both races were close, the A-C boys (3-0) beating Octorara (2-1) 27-28, and the A-C girls (3-0) topping the Braves (2-1) 24-32. With the wins, the Dutchmen teams stayed atop the Section Three standings.

“I was looking forward to this for a couple days now,” A-C sophomore boys runner Landon Hostetter said. “It was an awesome environment, especially the one stretch by the soccer fields where the sophomores were standing. That was nice.”

Hostetter won the boys race by 34 seconds in a personal record time of 16:58. Of the top 15 finishers, A-C had eight runners to Octorara’s seven.

Braves’ sophomore Mya Trotty, in Year Two of competing in the sport, won the girls race by 30 seconds in 21:17.

“I think that’s a new personal record time for me,” Trotty said.

The A-C girls had 10 runners in the top 15, including freshman Mackenzie Stellmach, who has gotten off to a stellar start on the varsity level by winning last week’s league opener against Elco, placing eighth at the Lebanon Valley College Invite over the weekend and getting a runner-up finish in Tuesday’s race. Teammates Emily Maag (fourth, 22:19) and Emilie Stefanchik (10th, 24:41) each passed an Octorara runner in the last 50 meters to help the Dutchmen scoring.

Annville-Cleona vs. Octorara boys results

Annville-Cleona vs. Octorara girls results