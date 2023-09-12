McCaskey freshman Ruby Garner-Valle, who won this summer’s Race for Racism, wanted to make a statement Tuesday afternoon against defending Lancaster-Lebanon League champion Manheim Township.

Township junior Elena Barrall knew she would try to do that.

So early on, Barrall held back. The first mile, it was 25 meters, but she would slowly close the gap. With 200 meters to go, Barrall dug deep, picked up speed and sprinted towards the finish, winning with a season-best 19:41.1.

It helped lead the defending Lancaster-Lebanon League and District Three champions to a 25-34 win over McCaskey.

“I’m not sure what it was,” Barrall said, with a huge smile, about her time. “I told myself to turn up the wheels. ... This really boosts my confidence. I’m really excited for leagues now.”

Garner-Valle crossed the line in 19:44 to tie her career-best.

“She was competition the whole way and was less than 40 meters the whole way,” Garner-Valle said. “My first mile was a 6:05, and it was good. This was definitely a cool opportunity to push me to go faster.”

Manheim Township senior Ava Shirk, running her last race at home, was the next to cross the line.

“The start surprised me. It was a fast start with Elena and Ruby,” Shirk said. “McCaskey is a really strong team and we were nervous today. This gives us a little boost of confidence, but we know we have a lot more meets and a lot more challenges. There are a lot of strong teams out there.”

Shirk clocked a season-best 20:07.4, but as she added, McCaskey has a strong squad and the next two runners to cross the finish were Red Tornados.

Isabella Shertzer, the defending L-L champion, clocked in at 20:16.6. Teammate Gabrielle Thiry, the L-L runner of the year in 2022, had her foot clipped around mile one, losing one of her shoes. While Thiry said it was rough going up the gravel of Double Trouble Hill with the rocks, she still posted a 20:24.5, crossing the line in fifth.

“Getting around those stones was rough,” Thiry said. “But I made it work.”

From there, Manheim Township’s girls showed why they are the defending champs, packing up to go six through 10. Lexie Kauffman crossed the line in 20:52.6 and Marina Papadimitriou finished in 21:36.

Piper Fogleman (21:43), Kaila Atteberry (22:20) and Marissa Delgado (22:47) also would finish in the top 10.

And to show just how deep the Blue Streaks are this year, the next six runners also wore blue, before Ariadna Avila-Valdez finally crossed for McCaskey in 17th place.

It was also senior night, a band was on hand and it would be the lone home meet of the year for the Blue Streaks.

Adam Kingston said he wanted to give an extra effort for the seniors on the boys squad — Gunner Geib and Dylan DelVecchio. Kingston also said he wanted to go out hard and see what he had in him.

“It was hard, especially in the heat,” Kingston said. “Cole (Stevens) was with me for a while, and he really pushed me and I pushed him. I just wanted to get everything out in the end and see what I would do, and I guess I had a lot left in me.”

Kingston destroyed the tough Manheim Township terrain with a 16:22 in the heat and humidity.

Stevens crossed the line in second. McCaskey’s Matthew McNair took third (17:06.7).

Geib (17:14.7) and DelVecchio (17:37.1), along with Ethan Peffley (17:55), were the next three Blue Streaks to finish, ahead of McCaskey’s Samuel Richard.

“We turned them loose a little bit today,” Manheim Township coach Kevin Stover said. “McCaskey is always really good competition, and having them here, I knew they would have people up front. So that makes for a day you want to go out and perform well.”