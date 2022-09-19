Lampeter-Strasburg junior runner Colin Whitaker placed fourth in the adidas XC Challenge in Gary, North Carolina, over the weekend. Whitaker finished in 15:04.

He was one of many cross country highlights from Lancaster-Lebanon League runners over the weekend. Several others participated in the Ben Bloser Bulldog Invitational at Big Spring, essentially a potential preview of what to expect on the same course next month in the District Three championship races.

Below is a recap of L-L performers at the Bloser races. Reminder: this week is a bye week for the L-L cross country schedule. The next date of league meets is slated for Sept. 27.

Class 1A boys: Annville-Cleona sophomore Landon Hostetter won the Bloser Class A boys race in a winning time of 16:56.23, a full 20 seconds in front of the runner-up. The Dutchmen placed fourth as a team. Full results

Class 1A girls: Lancaster Mennonite junior Claire Thomas was the top L-L finisher in the Bloser Class 1A girls race, placing fourth in 21:06, while Lancaster Catholic runner Eden Lin placed (21:42) placed seventh. Full results

Class 2A boys: With L-S teammate Whitaker busy elsewhere (see above), the Pioneers still soared in the Bloser Class 2A race, with senior Ben Devine winning in 16:29, followed shortly thereafter by senior Parker Stoner (third place, 16:49) and junior Luke Smith (seventh place, 17:24). The Pioneers placed second as a team, their 72 points just behind first-place Wyomissing (67). Full results

Class 2A girls: Donegal won the Bloser 2A girls race as a team, led by freshman Molly Myers (sixth, 20:23) and sophomore Kathryn Fernald (10th, 20:26). Lampeter-Strasburg placed third, led by sophomore Keira Smecker (11th, 20:48). Annville-Cleona placed fourth, led by Mackenzie Stellmach (13th, 20:56). Full results

Class 3A boys: Hempfield senior Joseph Fahrney won the Bloser Class 3A boys in a winning time of 16:01.59, a full five seconds in front of the runner-up. Cedar Crest junior Ben Causak (16:35) placed ninth in the Bloser race. Hempfield was the runner-up as a team, while Elizabethtown placed fifth and Cedar Crest sixth. Full results

Class 3A girls: Three L-L girls placed in the top 10 of the Bloser Class 3A girls race: McCaskey teammates Isabella Shertzer (fifth, 19:21) and Gabrielle Thiry (ninth, 19:32) and Cedar Crest freshman Eliana Schneider (eighth, 19:26). E-town, Cedar Crest, McCaskey, Hempfield finished Nos. 4, 5, 6, 7 in the team standings. Full results

