Diagnosed with autism as a child, Lancaster Mennonite coach Ryan Gehman says 'running has saved my life'

“When you strip running down,” Lancaster Mennonite cross country coach Ryan Gehman said, “It’s all about pain tolerance.”

Cross country is about running a little bit faster no matter how much your body aches and your mind is begging you to slow down, and then tolerating the pain all the way through to the finish line.

“It’s why our sport is so epic,” Gehman said, noting that an athlete explores limitations, endurance and the question, “How deep can I go into the well?”

Gehman, 30, is an expert on how far to push oneself, both on and off the course.

Gehman was born with autism, first diagnosed at age 4, when a doctor told his parents he would never be able to write, never be able to read beyond a fifth-grade level and would struggle with physical coordination and fine-motor skills.

He has defied all of those limitations, in large part thanks to the sport he now coaches.

“Running has saved my life,” Gehman said.

'Tremendously difficult years'

While the first four years of Gehman’s life passed without a diagnosis, his parents, Dan and Jenny Gehman, had suspicions about their son’s health.

“They were tremendously difficult years,” Jenny Gehman recalled. “Ryan had lots of physical problems.”

Ear infections. Digestive problems. Illness after illness.

“He cried all the time,” Jenny Gehman said. “He couldn’t tolerate any noise. We couldn’t go outside if it was windy or sunny. It had to be calm. He couldn’t tolerate motion, so no swings or car seats.”

The Gehman family lives in Millersville near Immerse International, previously known as Millersville International House. It’s a faith-based organization that provides housing and support to international students from Millersville University, Harrisburg Area Community College, York Technical Institute and other local schools.

Dan and Jenny Gehman worked for Immerse International for several years, often having international students stay at their own home. One of the students staying with them in 1996 returned home after seeing the 1988 movie “Rain Man” - Jenny Gehman said she can’t remember where the student saw the film. It stars Dustin Hoffman, who portrays a character with a form of autism.

“She came back and said, ‘Jenny, I think Ryan might have autism,’” Jenny Gehman recalled.

That thought led the Gehmans to screen Ryan for autism.

“When we heard the diagnosis, the first thing I felt was relief,” Jenny Gehman said. “I had lived with this knowing … something was wrong but didn’t have a name for it. Being able to name it validated what our experience was. It helped us to know what we are dealing with and how to address it. … Now we can get services, we can get help.”

'He fought for it'

About 1 in 44 children in the United States is diagnosed with autism, according to 2018 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, the most recent year for which data was available. Research indicates early intervention affords the best opportunity for children with autism, which Gehman credits as one a few prongs for the productive life he now leads.

Gehman was initially diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, a term that has since been incorporated into the Autism Spectrum Disorder. Young people with Asperger’s often have difficulty relating to others socially, and 40 percent of people with autism are nonverbal. Both are worth pointing out in Ryan’s case, as he was nonverbal for the first five years of his life.

“But he understood everything,” Jenny Gehman said. “He just couldn’t talk back. Ryan actually began making up sign language to communicate with us.”

So the family learned sign language.

“We didn’t speak in whole sentences,” Jenny Gehman said. “We learned enough, and he learned enough.”

When a new international student came to stay with the Gehman family, Ryan would often scream at them.

“But by the end, they loved him,” Jenny Gehman said. “And it forced Ryan to enter other people’s worlds. It was hard for him. But it all worked out.”

Gehman received occupational and speech therapy at home over the coming years. Meanwhile, Jenny Gehman worked on developing her son’s physical coordination.

“In autism, specifically, they talk about crossing the line,” Jenny Gehman said. “Draw a line down the middle of the body, put your right arm over that line, put your left arm over that line. It’s hard to do for young people with autism.”

Jenny Gehman taught Ryan crunches and movements which involved her son crossing the midline.

“Everything needed to be learned,” she said. “It just didn’t come naturally. … Everything has been taught. But he fought for it.”

Running came later, when an international student from Spain named Alberto stayed with the Gehmans. Gehman was 12, and Alberto, they said, was training for the New York City Marathon.

“Mom, can I ask Alberto if I can run with him?” Gehman asked.

“No, he’s training for a marathon,” Jenny Gehman replied. “You can’t run that long. I don’t want you to bother him.”

Gehman asked anyway.

The answer was yes.

'Freedom of movement'

Still developing his fine-motor skills, Gehman slipped on tennis shoes with velcro straps instead of laces. He and Alberto left the Gehman home and later returned after what seemed to Jenny Gehman like an eternity.

They had run seven miles.

“People who are autistic experience a sensory overload,” Gehman said. “It’s a flood of information. Sound, sights, feelings.”

All of those are centered for Gehman when he runs.

“It’s good, sensory input,” he said. “It’s freedom of movement, peace, alone time, quiet and rhythmic. … I love the road. I love the trails. I love anything in between. That has given me freedom; it has given me confidence.”

Gehman began running competitively when he was 15. He was injury prone. He was often slow out of the start but had good endurance, passing several runners on the course along the way.

He finished 52nd in the Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country championship race in fall 2010 as a Lancaster Mennonite senior, crossing the endline in 17 minutes, 58 seconds. He followed that by placing 19th in 18:02 at the District Three Class 2A championship, with the Blazers finishing as the runner-up in the team standings, which qualified them for the PIAA championship race. Gehman, though, did not compete in the state meet because he got sick the day before the race.

Gehman’s scores on the Scholastic Aptitude Test and American College Test, commonly referred to as the SAT and ACT, were underwhelming, and those scores are often relied upon for college admissions. He didn’t think college was in his future.

“But I had good grades in the classroom, because I tried very hard,” he said.

Ryan received a phone call, seemingly out of the blue, from Gerry Seiber, then the longtime cross country coach at Hesston College, a small, two-year private school in Kansas that is associated with the Mennonite Church USA.

Seiber had scoured high school race results to find notable runners from Mennonite schools across the country.

Seiber wanted to give Ryan a shot.

'Made-for-TV special'

By the time he graduated high school, Lancaster Mennonite had been the fourth school environment Gehman had experienced, which included six years of being home-schooled by his mother. Jenny Gehman had to stop homeschooling him after eighth grade due to her own health ailments. But Gehman’s college experience followed a similar trajectory.

Hesston proved to be hard on his sensory system because of abundant sunshine and wind. He transferred to Montreat College in North Carolina, which lacked resources for someone like him at the time, Gehman said. He finally found his footing at NCAA Division III Eastern Mennonite University in Virginia.

“We were Ryan’s third school and knew his backstory and what his needs were,” said Jason Lewkowicz, then the EMU head coach. “Our runners know we all have struggles. Ryan might have some special struggles that need more attention from time to time.”

For instance, Gehman often experienced panic attacks, which he described as, “a big, ocean wave.”

“I just try to find a way to turn sideways and let the wave pass,” he said. “Deep breaths when you can. Sometimes hyperventilation comes into play. Sometimes I get tingly limbs and numbness.”

When they came, Gehman found an enclosed, quiet space. Sometimes the space would be teammates’ apartments. Often, it would be Lewkowicz’s office.

“Just try to help him,” Lewkowicz said. “We all have stuff in life. We try to normalize it as much as possible. He turned into an outstanding student-athlete, but part of that was learning how to manage that himself and taking ownership of that, knowing when he needs help from others and knowing when he gets the confidence to step out and handle things on his own.”

Like overcoming the anxiety of big races, as he learned to do at EMU.

“I still get much more nervous than standard people even now,” Gehman said. “I don’t recall the source but eventually I learned to understand everyone gets nervous, and you can channel that nervous energy into a race, and you get better at it through repetition.”

Gehman’s mountaintop moment in running came at the 2014 NCAA Division III South/Southeast Regional men’s championship race, when he was the first to cross the finish line.

“I’m 17 years into coaching,” Lewkowicz said. “That moment is hard to beat, isn’t it? It’s a culmination of all he went through in his life. It was a made-for-TV special. That was an all-timer.”

'Hope is powerful'

The panic attacks are less frequent these days for Gehman, who works full-time in the wellness department at Landis Homes, a senior living community in Lititz.

“The panic attacks used to be everyday for hours,” he said.

Now they occur about once or twice a month, lasting about an hour.

“Sometimes I’ll go outside and sprint for 30 seconds to shock the system,” he said. “Other times, it’s finding a dark room, closing the door and riding it out.”

Gehman said he has reached a point of feeling like he is “in recovery” from autism.

“That’s not doctor-approved, but it’s something I’ve heard said and it has resonated with me,” he said. “I am navigating the world better. I’m holding down two jobs. I have friendships. I experience the highs and lows of life. Therefore, I feel like I am recovering. I’m no longer prevented from being a productive member of society.”

He hopes his story serves as inspiration to others like him at a younger age. That it encourages parents with children with autism. That others will give children with autism a chance.

“Give them the option for recovery,” he said. “It’s the least we can do. That provides hope. And hope is powerful.”

Ryan has since gone on to prove himself as a coach. As the Lancaster Bible College cross country coach for three seasons, he steered the men's program to a conference title in 2018, in what was Year Two under Gehman. Now in Year Two as the Lancaster Mennonite cross country coach, he guided Blazers' junior girls runner Claire Thomas to a silver medal at the District 3-2A race, the program's best individual performance at the district race in 16 years. Along the way, Gehman has often taught his runners to never quit, an approach with which he is familiar. "Ryan has run farther in his race of life than many ever thought he would," Jenny Gehman said.