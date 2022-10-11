Normally, there is a week break between the last meet of the regular season and the Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country championships. Mother Nature threw a ratchet into that thought when the leftover effects of Ian drenched the county last week, forcing a postponement of many meets.



For Lampeter Strasburg’s boys team, the only thing the rain did was delay the inevitable of what has become a norm in West Lampeter, bringing home another title, this being the fifth consecutive year the Pioneers would do so, as they went 6-0 in Section Two.



“This is our fifth year in a row,” Lampeter-Strasburg coach Mari Cunningham said. “It’s a great group of boys who have improved year to year. It’s been fun to see how the times have dropped, and it’s exciting. It’s also a great group of kids. I like to coach for relationships and to see them become better people, and I think they are a great group as well as athletes.”



What she was talking about summed how L-S won the meet in a 20-35 win over Donegal and 16-47 against host Garden Spot at Brubaker Park. It’s also a testament to the bond they shared and a reason for the Pioneers success.



It wasn’t Colin Whitaker who holds the Garden Spot course record and expected to push Hempfield’s Aiden Hodge for the L-L title next week, crossing first or even second. Instead, two of his teammates, Ben Devine and Parker Stoner, both seniors, would nab those honors, both crossing the line with 17:29.



“It was fun doing it with these guys,” Devine said. “And it’s fun to run our last dual meet together and come across the line.”



Stoner said running with the two will help him be ready for next week, but he also was humbled by the fact in four years the Pioneers had never lost a meet.



“It was a lot of fun. It’s nice having guys to run with at a similar pace, especially running on a hard course like this,” Stoner added. “And to think we won the section every year I was in high school is crazy.”



Whitaker ran side by side with the duo the entire course. He pushed them and would take third with a 17:30 and a huge smile on his face as they ended their storybook careers in the section on top.



“It was the last dual meet of their high school career, so I thought it was kind of good to let them out-kick each other, so that was the game plan going into this,” Whitaker said. “It’s definitely a challenge trying to fill people in, but I think we have done good over the years.”



Not far off would be Luke Smith, who was fourth (17:51), while Owen Witmer was 13th with his 19:31 for the Pioneers.

Garden Spot’s Alan Krock did his best to keep pace with the four from L-S and was the first runner to cross the finish that wasn’t wearing a Pioneer uniform, taking fifth with a home course best of 17:57. He was followed by fellow Spartan’s Gavin Reimers (17:58) and Josiah Spackman (18:25).



John Spackman was the first Donegal runner to cross the line with his eighth-place time of 18:39, while Zachary Karpal was ninth, clocking a 19:11.



Those three Garden Spot runners helped eked out a one-point win over Donegal, who came into the meet with a 4-1 record, expecting to push the Pioneers.



“It’s kind of surprising,” Garden Spot coach Traci Tempone said. “All season, they have been improving slowly, and I think last week they finally realized they have something going.”



The girls race was much closer, but not that it should not come as a surprise. The Pioneers and Indians had 3-2 slates entering the meet and the times of the top five harriers were almost duplicates.



In the end, Emma Myers, 25:31 and tenth-place finish helped put the Indians over top. Myers, exhausted from her sprint the final 800 meters, collapsed at the finish.



Molly Myers, no relation, would take home the top spot in the girls meet, with her 21:02, and similar to the L-S boys, they were able to take home the win by taking the top four slots, with Kathryn Fernald (21:09), Marleigh Ballard (21:44) and Addison Houck (21:49) running in a tight pack.



“It was a fun course, and nice to see the scenery,” Myers said. “It wasn’t my best time, but I was OK with it.”



Kiera Smecker would be the top L-S finisher, taking fifth with her 22:05, while Julia Hoover would lead the Spartans, taking eighth in 22:45.

Annville-Cleona: The Annville-Cleona boys and girls teams wrapped up the L-L Section Three crowns in a four-team meet Tuesday. On the girls side, the Dutchmen swept Lancaster Catholic, 19-44, Lancaster Mennonite, 15-50, and Columbia, 15-50. A-C Freshman Mackenzie Stellmach was the first across the line in 20 minutes, 27 seconds. The Dutchmen had 10 of the top 12 runners. On the boys side, the Dutchmen swept Lancaster Catholic, 18-43, Lancaster Mennonite, 16-46, and Columbia, 15-50. A-C sophomore Landon Hostetter won in 16:31. The Dutchmen had six of the top 10 finishers. Both Dutchmen teams finished 8-0 in league meets in the regular season.