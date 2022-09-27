Three days earlier, the Manheim Township boys cross country team had edged rival Hempfield by mere points at the PIAA Foundation XC Invitational in Hershey on Saturday.

But an invitational is much different than a dual meet. And it turned out that way Tuesday, as Hempfield topped Manheim Township, 24-31, in a penultimate Lancaster-Lebanon League regular season meet in Neffsville - both teams beat Conestoga Valley by the same score: 15-50. All three teams entered unbeaten in Section One. As a result, the Knights (6-0 league) took over sole possession of first place.

“Everything had to line up for us,” Manheim Township coach Kevin Stover said afterward. “In some cases it did if you watched it throughout. Our guys had a perfect opportunity. Hempfield stepped up. Some of that comes with experience. They have a lot of seniors.”

Including Aidan Hodge (first, 15 minutes, 55 seconds) and Joseph Fahrney (second, 15:59), a Black Knights duo that blazed to their fastest times this season.

“We have prepared especially for this meet,” Hodge said. “We’ve had it circled on our calendar for awhile.”

The top 16 finishers in the boys race was an even split between Hempfield and Manheim Township. But the Knights had five of the top eight and eight of the top 15.

Hempfield and Manheim Township are among the top teams in the state. And will meet again at the league championship next month, likely followed by the District Three and PIAA championship races later in the year.

“It’s awesome to have two powerhouses in one section,” Stover said. “We’ll be battling throughout the rest of the season.

Girls: On the girls side, both Manheim Township (Ava Shirk) and Hempfield (Ella Wolfe) entered with their top runners out to injury. The Streaks raced to victory with lopsided wins over Hempfield, 18-45, and CV, 16-47 - the Knights beat the Buckskins, 19-44.

Manheim Township had four of the top five finishers and eight of the top 10, led by winner Elena Barrall, a sophomore who logged her second league victory and fastest time this season: 19:39.

“Township just has incredible depth,” Barrall said. “We were surprised Ava wouldn’t be running. … We all need to step up.”

Manheim Township (5-0 league) took over first place in Section One, since Cedar Crest (4-1) edged previously unbeaten McCaskey (4-1) on Tuesday, 28-30. The Streaks will face the Red Tornado in next week’s regular season league finale at Lebanon.

Elsewhere: At L-S, the Pioneer boys (5-0) took over first place atop Section Two by sweeping Elizabethtown, 24-32, and Cocalico, 15-50 - E-town beat Cocalico, 15-50.

Meanwhile, the E-town girls (5-0) took over first place in Section Two with wins over L-S, 20-38, and Cocalico, 15-50 - L-S beat Cocalico, 15-50.

Pioneers junior Colin Whitaker won the boys race in 15:59, while E-town senior Jordan DiRisio won the girls race in 20:11.

At Annville-Cleona, the Dutchmen boys and girls both swept their races against Northern Lebanon and Pequea Valley to improve to 5-0 league and stay atop Section Three. PV freshman Aubrey Ressler won the girls race in 19:51, while A-C sophomore Landon Hostetter won the boys race in 17:08.

Full results from Tuesday's L-L League cross country meets