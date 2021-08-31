About 11 months ago, Lampeter-Strasburg High School opened its 2020 cross country season with its runners taking the top spot in races against Lancaster Catholic and Garden Spot. Both L-S runners were freshmen. On the boys side was Colin Whitaker, who later went on to place third at the District 3-2A championship meet and 12th at the state meet.

On the girls side was Jaclyn Martin, who went on to place 41st at the Lancaster-Lebanon championship and 18th at the District 3-2A championship.

Martin is considered to be among the top L-L girls runners in 2021. But she learned a lot a year in her first year competing on varsity, and third year competing in cross country altogether. Martin chatted with

LNP|LancasterOnline about all of that and more after a practice last week. That Q&A is below. This has been edited for brevity.

What got you started in running?

“I started in seventh grade. I’ve always liked running. I’ve runned with my dad. I did a lot of 5Ks. He did a half-marathon. It motivated me to want to do a half-marathon someday. It’s always been my goal to do that. ...He pulled his hamstring and couldn’t run anymore. It made me want to keep going to show him what I could do. ...I started running competing in cross country in seventh grade.”

How would you describe your development as a runner in the last three years?

“I’ve grown as a runner a ton. I’ve learned how to pace myself. In middle school, pacing wasn’t much of a thing. You’re just doing it for fun. Once I got older and started knowing what I need to do to become better, I’ve learned a ton. I know I need to eat certain foods.”

What did you learn competing on the varsity level as a freshman last season?

“It was just new to me. The mileage and everything. But I didn’t know hydration and nutrition. I wasn’t doing my best in those areas. And I didn’t know how to pace really well. Coming into this year I’ll be ready. I’ve been training a lot.”

Let’s go the classroom. What subject do you excel at?

“I don’t like English but that’s my best subject. I’m into a lot of agricultural stuff.”

What was the last book you read for fun?

“David Goggins’s book You Can’t Hurt Me.”

Do you have a favorite quote or motto that motivates you?:

“I’ve gone to state police camps. The one thing I’ve learned there is from camp drill sergeant Lieutenant John Comerford. He said, ‘Tthe number of numbers of times you rise shall always be greater than the number of times you fall.’”

What do your parents do for a living?

“My mom works at Chester Water Authority. My dad works at Weaver Turf Power Inc.”

What have you learned from your older brother?

“It’s notsomuch learn. He set the bar. I want to exceed it.”

What motivates you in life?

“My friends and family. They’re the ones who cheered me on the most whenever life gets tough.”

Time for some fun questions. You’re in charge of the lunch menu for a day. What do you add or change?

“I’d add pasta. I’m a pasta person.”

What was your favorite toy as a child?

“I don’t think I have a favorite. My grandpa owns a farm. I grew up on a farm. So I’d say mudd. I grew up on a dairy farm. I worked there occasionally over the summer. I normally milk cows”

What’s a random fact about a cow the average person might not know?

“Most people don’t know that if cows aren’t milked they’ll get really sick and die. ...they know when they need milked.”

What are your top-three favorite movies?

“Overcomer. And the Remember The Goal Series. It’s based on the bible verse of 1 Corinthians 10:31.”

What church do you attend?

“Lancaster Alliance Church. It’s near Costco’s by Route 30.”

What are the expectations for L-S girls cross country this season?

“I look up to our seniors a lot. ...Our goal is to make it to states. The seniors now want to make it there. We’ve talked about it for so long. I think we’re ready.”