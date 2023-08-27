As the sun set over the trees at Warwick’s softball field and a hot, sultry Saturday afternoon faded into the perfect evening, music suddenly was heard from speakers. Some near the infield, like a group of Solanco girls led by Christine Wagner, could even be seen line dancing.

In the distance, the aroma from a group of food trucks filled the air, and the atmosphere was festive, with many tents set up in a nearby field.

A summer concert series in Lancaster County? Not even close.

The Warrior Twilight Invitational was a chance for more than 500 high school cross country runners from central Pennsylvania to lace up their shoes, dust off the rust, and compete in a unique running experience, a 3K race under the lights.

Thought to be a first of its kind in Lancaster County, the early season race, shorter than the 5K distance runners log during the Lancaster-Lebanon League season, was the brainchild of Warwick coach Matt Bomberger.

“It sort of started in 2018, when we had a meet canceled because it was too hot, and I had a practice here,” Bomberger said. “I asked our (then-)AD, Ryan Landis, if he could turn on the lights to see what happened, and we had so much energy.

“Tonight, we dotted all of our I’s, crossed all our T’s, brought a good variety of competition, had some hot races, and had a fabulous night. I hope they loved it.”

Hempfield’s Ella Wolfe made an early season statement in the girls race, clocking the best time under the lights — 10:30.5. Surprisingly, the Black Knights senior, who is a triathlete, said her legs felt fatigued throughout the race, because she did a bike ride earlier in the morning.

It didn’t look that way.

Early, Wolfe was neck-and-neck with Exeter’s Gabby Keith, who took second in 10:34.6. It stayed close until the final stretch, where Wolfe appeared first over the hill and won by about 30 yards at the finish.

“I tried my hardest,” Wolfe said. “It was so much fun. I haven’t really figured out cross-country training yet. I’m racing my first professional (triathlon) race in December, so I’m controlling my training, not running too much and getting injured like I did last year.”

Wolfe loved the atmosphere, though, and spoke more about her teammates, whom she said did very well, each getting PRs on the course.

Just three other runners from L-L schools finished in the top 10. McCaskey got a surprise from freshman Ruby Garner-Valle, who took third with her 10:45.2. Elizabethtown’s Ali Fink was sixth with her 10:56.7, and McCaskey's Gabrielle Thiry — the 2022 L-L Runner of the Year — was not far off in seventh, clocking a 10:58.3.

“Early in the season, I like to have fun in dual meets,” Thiry said. “It is a time to figure out what to do in the postseason. I think I had a good effort. It was hard but, it was fun under the lights and with the music.”

Exeter (64 points) took home the girls title, with host Warwick (85) second.

The boys competition provided one of the best races of the night, with Lebanon’s Ramon Urena Batista and Red Lion’s Daniel Naylor battling for the top slot. It came down to a photo finish, and Urena Batista got the edge, crossing the line with a 9:03.1 to Naylor’s 9:03.3.

“It was rough. My coach told me to be patient, have fun, execute the race, and that is what I did,” Urena Batista said with a big smile. “I am confident in myself. I am coming step by step and know I can do bigger things. I wasn’t thinking I would win it, but I am proud.”

Making the race even more special for Urena Batista was the fact his family, including his mother, who had never before watched him run, got to see his race.

“It is the first time my mother has gotten to see me,” Urena Batista said. “So it was very exciting to take the win with her here. I was not thinking I would win it, but I am proud. This was a really nice course.”

Jaycen Conrad (third, 9:08.2) of Elizabethtown was the next runner from the L-L to cross the line, with Hempfield’s Sam Freedman (9:10.1) and Elizabethtown’s Jackson Kay (9:12) taking fourth and fifth. Also finishing in the top 10 were Warwick’s Lincoln Weaver (9:20), along with McCaskey’s Matthew McNair (9:23), who battled Hempfield’s Sam Myer (9:23.7) for eighth and ninth.

Elizabethtown won the boys championship (55 points), with defending L-L champion Hempfield taking runner-up honors at 80.

Making the invitational even more intriguing was the fact that unlike other events, it was broken into heats — four for the girls, six for the boys — meaning that a runner, even if in a slower heat, had the chance to win. And if nothing else, earn some bragging rights.

Lancaster Catholic’s Maggie Logan (12:53.8), a freshman, was one of them. Logan crushed it in heat one for the girls, pretty much dominating the group from start to finish.

“I was not expecting that at all,” Logan said. “It was awesome, under the lights, and much easier to run in the cool.”