As a freshman, Colin Whitaker fell twice in the last 100 meters before collapsing across the finish line of the PIAA Class 2A cross country championship race. As a sophomore, he stayed upright en route to a sixth-place finish.

Now a Lampeter-Strasburg junior, Whitaker enters as the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s best bet at an individual gold medal in the state championship races at Hershey’s Parkview course Saturday.

Two weeks ago, Whitaker became the first L-S boys runner to win the league championship race, completing it in 15:49, the fastest time in the league title tilt since McCaskey’s Nathan Henderson (now at Syracuse) ran 15:47 in 2015. Whitaker proceeded to win the District 3-2A championship race at Big Spring last Saturday, completing it in 15:40. He admitted afterward he could’ve run faster had he been pushed to do so. He’ll likely need to do so in Hershey this Saturday. Arguably the biggest threat standing between Whitaker and a PIAA gold medal is Danville senior Rory Lieberman, who won the District Four crown in 15:27. Lieberman finished 11 seconds ahead of Whitaker in last year’s state race.

Overall, 83 runners from the L-L (six teams and an additional 41 qualifiers) will compete across the six PIAA championship races Saturday, which is expected to reach temperatures in the low 70s with overcast skies.

The championship and runner-up teams in each class will receive trophies and 10 medals apiece. The top 25 individual finishers in each race will receive medals.

For those unable to attend, the event will be broadcast on PCN and livestreamed on pcntv.com or the PCN Select app.

Some historical markers to keep in mind: Just four L-L boys runners have previously won a combined total of six individual state crowns: Annville-Cleona’s Bob Stachow in 1974 (2A), Solanco’s Cliff Wimer in 1976 (2A), Cedar Crest’s Nick MacFails in 1990 (3A) and Manheim Township’s Craig Miller in 2003, 2004 and 2005 (all 3A).

Two L-L girls teams have previously won state team crowns: the Solanco girls in 1997 and 1990. Three L-L boys teams have previously won state crowns: the Annville-Cleona boys in 1977, 1973 and 1972.

Here’s some information on each race and the L-L runners competing…

Class 1A girls, 11 a.m.

Lancaster Mennonite junior Claire Thomas (District 3-1A runner-up in 20 minutes, 47 seconds) and Lancaster Catholic sophomore Eden Lin (District 3-1A 10th place, 21:47) will be competing. The finish by Thomas, in her second year in the sport, was the best from a Lancaster Mennonite girls runner at a district meet since Lindsey Shertzer won District 3-2A gold in 2006.

Class 2A girls, 11:45 a.m.

Two L-L teams competing in Annville-Cleona, who won the District 3-2A team crown, and Donegal, who qualified in third place. The Dutchmen are back-to-back district champs. Last year, they competed at Class 1A and placed 14th at the 2021 state meet.

Four additional L-L runners will compete: Pequea Valley teammates Aubrey Ressler (fifth District 3-2A, 19:40), Caleigh Vincent (ninth, 20:12) and Abby Beiler (20th, 20:58), and L-S runner Keira Smecker (17th, 20:50).

Class 3A girls, 12:30 p.m.

L-L Section One and league champion Manheim Township is the District 3-3A team champion for the first time since 2017, when the Blue Streaks went on to become the state runner-up.

An additional seven L-L runners will participate: McCaskey's Gabrielle Thiry (eighth District 3-3A, 19:05) and Isabella Shertzer (11th, 19:15.8), Elizabethtown's Jordan DiRisio (12th, 19:18), Cedar Crest's Eliana Schneider (17th, 19:30), Hempfield's Ella Wolfe (20th, 19:35), Cocalico's Paige Reeser (26th, 19:42) and Ephrata's Madison Kimmel (29th, 19:46).

Class 1A boys, 1:15 p.m.

Annville-Cleona sophomore Landon Hostetter, who also juggles soccer and marching band in the fall, enters as the District 3-1A champion (16:38), the fourth Dutchmen runner to pick up a district gold medal, the first since 2011.

He’ll compete alongside teammates Oliver Funck (16th, 18:13) and Matt Clemson (17th, 18:15) and Lancaster Mennonite senior Ethan Kanagy (12th, 18:02).

Class 2A boys, 2 p.m.

The L-S boys, led by Whitaker, enter as the District 3-2A runner-up. The Pioneers placed fourth at last year’s state meet.

They’ll compete along with Columbia sophomore Matt McNair (16th, 17:02) and Elco teammates Chad Keller (17th, 17:06) and Landen Brubaker (19th, 17:12) and Northern Lebanon's Tyler Shunk (22nd, 17:23).

Class 3A boys, 2:45 p.m.

A year ago, Hempfield’s Aidan Hodge entered as the District 3-3A championship when an evulsion fracture in his left hip flared up a mile into the state race. He gritted through the injury to a 20th place finish, needing to be carried to the medal stand by his teammates. Hodge placed third at this year’s District 3-3A championship race despite running 24 seconds faster than he did in last year’s district title tilt.

Hempfield as a team enters as the District 3-3A runner-up who enters aiming to improve on last year’s 10th-place finish in the state 3A meet. Alongside them will be L-L rival Manheim Township, who placed third at the District 3-3A meet - the Blue Streaks have been the runner-up to Hempfield in Section One and the league championship and district championship races.

Also competing will be Penn Manor’s Kaleb Kabakjian (21st, 16:14), Lebanon’s Ramon Urena Batista (33rd, 16:31), Cedar Crest’s Ben Causak (35th, 16:32) and Warwick’s Jake Forgione (37th, 16:33).