In its first 44 years of action, Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country was just that: one league lineup of teams.

Though, somewhere around the late-1990s or mid-2000s, a slight modification was made: each L-L team faced each other, with the results counting toward a league win-loss record, but teams were split in two divisions with separate division crowns given out.

That eventually led to the league officially being split in two sections and competing against only teams within that section beginning in 2016.

After just six seasons of that setup, L-L cross country is going to three sections for the first time this fall.

The move isn’t so much because of expansion - Octorara and Lancaster Country Day joined the L-L in 2018, but LCD runners compete for McCaskey through a co-op - but to give the smaller schools a better chance at being competitive.

Section One mostly remains the same: Cedar Crest, Conestoga Valley, Hempfield, Lebanon, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Penn Manor, Warwick.

Section Two teams are Cocalico, Donegal, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Garden Spot, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Solanco.

Section Three teams are Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Mennonite, Northern Lebanon, Octorara and Pequea Valley.

L-L cross country standings page

“The section realignment is good and bad,” Elco 14th-year coach Chuck Gerberich said. “We will have a chance to win a section title, but we will not experience great competition against deeper teams. It is a trade-off. It could be a first section title for Elco cross country if the boys or girls could win the section.”

That’s the lead item on “Things to Watch” in L-L cross country this fall. Wednesday’s LNP looked at the top returning runners. Next week, LancasterOnline’s cross country page will have team-by-team preview capsules. For now, here are some important dates, notes on new coaches and a snapshot on which teams could contend for section crowns and beyond.

Here are the top returning L-L League girls, boys cross country runners entering 2022 season

Important dates: L-L season-openers are slated for Sept. 6, followed by three league meet dates: Sept. 13, Sept. 27, Oct. 4. Boys races start at 4:45 p.m., girls at 5:15 p.m. (starting times alternate each year).

The L-L championship meet at Ephrata Middle School will be Oct. 18, District Three meet at Big Spring on Oct. 29, PIAA meet in Hershey on Nov. 5.

LancasterOnline L-L League cross country page

New coaches: Veteran skippers Bob Ulmer (Penn Manor), Mike Craighead (McCaskey), and Charles Leader (Columbia) are all gone. With them went a combined 58 seasons of coaching cross country. Stepping in are Andrea Kramer (Penn Manor), Derek Jennings (McCaskey) and Lorraine Land (Columbia).

Section One: In boys, Hempfield is your Section One and District 3-3A favorite and one of the best teams in the state. A year ago, the Knights won section, league and district gold before placing 10th at the PIAA Class 3A meet. Hempfield returns six runners who all placed in the top 20 in last year’s league championship meet within 1 minute, 10 seconds of each other: senior Aidan Hodge (first place L-L championship, first place District 3-3A championship, 20th place PIAA 3A championship), senior Joseph Fahrney (fifth place L-L championship, 10th District 3-3A championship, 118th PIAA 3A championship), junior Sam Freedman (ninth place L-L championship, 53rd District 3-3A championship, 127th PIAA 3A championship), senior Isaiah Hollinger (14th L-L championship, 41st District 3-3A championship, 139th PIAA 3A championship), junior Emerson Long (18th L-L championship, 56th District 3-3A championship, 94th PIAA 3A championship, 173rd PIAA 3A championship), sophomore Sam Meyer (19th L-L championship, 74th District 3-3A championship, 127th PIAA 3A championship).

The Black Knights will likely get their toughest test within the section when they travel to Manheim Township Sept. 27.

In girls, five Section One teams finished in the top-five at last year’s league championship meet. This section is also loaded with returning talent at each program. More than likely, defending league champ Manheim Township will battle it out with McCaskey, last year’s league runner-up. Both programs return four runners apiece who placed in the top 31 in last year’s league title race, including four of the top five: McCaskey teammates Isabella Shertzer and Milana Breuninger and Manheim Township teammates Elena Barrall and Ava Shirk.

As a result, the section crown could come down to the regular season league finale in Lebanon, when the Cedars host Manheim Township and McCaskey.

Section Two: In boys, L-S is your favorite. The Pioneers won last year’s Section Two and District Three Class 2A crowns and placed fourth at the state meet. They’ll need to find a reliable No. 5 runner, but the top four are quite good: junior Colin Whitaker (second place L-L championship, second place District 3-2A championship, sixth place PIAA 2A championship), senior Ben Devine (eighth place L-L championship, ninth place District 3-2A championship, 31st PIAA 2A championship), senior Parker Stoner (27th L-L championship, 15th District 3-2A championship, 37th PIAA 2A championship), junior Luke Smith (64th L-L championship, 48th District 3-2A championship, 190th PIAA 2A championship).

The Section Two girls crown will likely come down to Donegal, Elizabethtown or L-S, with a slight edge to the Indians, who return three runners who placed in the top 50 at last year’s league title tilt, including sophomore Kathryn Fernald (eighth place L-L championship, 27th District 3-3A championship, 148th PIAA 3A championship).

Donegal travels to E-town Sept. 13, while Donegal and L-S will clash at Garden Spot on Oct. 4.

Section Three: Annville-Cleona and Octorara will likely battle it out for Section Three boys and girls supremacy, with a potential boys challenger in Elco. A-C will host Octorara in Week Two (Sept. 13).