McCaskey teammates Isabella Shertzer, front, and Milana Breuninger, rear, at the start of the 3A race during the PIAA cross country championships at the Parkview course in Hershey Saturday Nov. 6, 2021.
Elco junior Isabel Zwally and Lampeter-Strasburg junior Aubrey Magagna, on the right side of the frame in the 2A race during the PIAA cross country championships at the Parkview course in Hershey Saturday Nov. 6, 2021.
Manheim Twp. head coach Kevin Stover, left, has a word with Elena Barrall and Ava Shirk, before the 3A race during the PIAA cross country championships at the Parkview course in Hershey Saturday Nov. 6, 2021.
Warwick’s Grace Rudder, right, and Sidoney Freeman, have a little fun with their teammates before the girls 3A race during the PIAA cross country championships at the Parkview course in Hershey Saturday Nov. 6, 2021.
HERSHEY — Coming down the homestretch in last year’s PIAA cross country championship race, Lampeter-Strasburg’s Colin Whitaker fell three times before crossing the finish line.
On Saturday, Whitaker stayed upright the whole way in the Class 2A boys championship race en route to a sixth-place finish, crossing the line in 16 minutes, 22 seconds.
He was the highest finisher among 52 Lancaster-Lebanon League runners who participated in the state meet on the Parkview course near Giant Center.
On a sunny Saturday that began with temperatures in the mid-30s and ended in the mid-50s, Whitaker’s time was also the fastest among L-L runners.
“I’m happy with it,” Whitaker said afterward. “Six spots better than last year. And I didn’t fall the last 100 meters.”
Whitaker was one of three L-L runners to earn a state medal, along with Annville-Cleona senior Braetan Peters (11th in girls 1A) and Hempfield senior Aidan Hodge (20th in boys 3A).
Four L-L teams also ran Saturday. One of them got close to some hardware, with the L-S boys placing fourth.
“That means a lot,” Whitaker said. “Unfortunately we didn’t get second or first. It’s just a better experience being with the team. I was by myself last year. I didn’t really like that.”
Meanwhile, both L-L champions, Hodge and McCaskey sophomore Isabella Shertzer, ended up a bit battered. Shertzer went down in the final third and was unable to finish, while Hodge gutted through a hip injury and was later assisted to the medal stand while hanging onto the shoulders of teammates.
