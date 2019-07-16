Noah Palm’s summer has been busy. When not working for his father’s landscaping company or pumping iron in the Cocalico High School weight room, he’s usually been at showcase or college football camps. Those have been needed for Palm, a two-way starter at Cocalico the last three seasons, to get in front of the eyes of college coaches.
“It’s been a lot of camps,” Palm said. “On the road. Some long trips, some not. It’s been an adventure.”
Villanova, Delaware and New Hampshire were among some NCAA Division I FCS teams who had recently expressed interest in Palm’s talents as a safety. But an athletic scholarship offer from those programs never came. Until last Thursday when Palm performed well in a camp at New Hampshire. The Wildcats offered Palm shortly thereafter. And after taking a few days to mull it over, Palm made his decision. The 6-foot, 200-pound Cocalico rising senior verbally committed to New Hampshire on Tuesday.
“It’s just a great place,” he said. “It feels like home up there. Coaches are nice. It’s just a nice place to be.”
Palm started at safety as a freshman for Cocalico in 2016, racking up 112 tackles, two interceptions, one caused fumble and three fumble recoveries.
He then spent all of his sophomore 2017 campaign as the starting QB in the Eagles’ flexbone offense, rushing for 1,135 yards and 18 touchdowns while throwing for 443 yards and five TDs.
He was a two-way starter last fall, where on the defensive side he tallied 100 tackles, two caused fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception, and on the offensive side rushed for 1,310 yards and 28 TDs while throwing for 773 yards and 12 TDs. That performance led to Palm being named the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two Outstanding Back of the Year and the section’s first-team quarterback. He also picked up several all-state nods from the Pennsylvania Football Writers, PA FootballNews and EasternPA Football selections.
Cocalico is 19-5 the last two seasons with Palm as its starting quarterback, reaching the District 3-5A semifinals in 2017 and the District 3-5A title game in 2018.
Palm is also a two-sport Cocalico athlete in the spring, splitting his time between playing lacrosse and throwing javelin on the track & field team.
Palm said New Hampshire is looking to use him at safety, but he could move to linebacker if he “puts on 20 to 25 pounds.”
“I’ve rolled down to linebacker sometimes in some of our coverages,” Palm said of his time at Cocalico.
When he gets to New Hampshire, Palm will likely learn from Cedar Crest alum Evan Horn, who has been the Wildcats’ starting safety the last two seasons and is entering his redshirt junior season in 2019. Though, Palm said the presence of the former L-L standout Horn at New Hampshire didn’t play a factor in his decision to commit to the Wildcats.
Palm said he’s undecided on what he’ll study in college. But he’s glad to have the recruiting process behind him.
“It’s a big relief,” he said. “You don’t have to worry about going to anymore camps or getting any more offers.”