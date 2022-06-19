Ryan Brubaker is now officially a Cocalico alum. Earlier this week, he reported to South Carolina University to begin his next chapter on the football field.

His impact at Cocalico is cemented, one capped by a mighty impressive senior campaign in Denver.

On the gridiron, Brubaker earned a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two first-team nod, a pair of all-state selections (PA Football News and EasternPaFootball) and he competed in the Big 33 game last month.

In the pool, Brubaker swam legs on a pair of Cocalico relay teams that competed at the District Three Class 2A and PIAA Class 2A championships, including the 400 free relay team that earned a district bronze medal.

Related: Quite the combo: Cocalico's Ryan Brubaker dominates in the trenches, and he's a pool shark

During the spring, he threw the shot put and discus for the track and field team.

For those efforts, Brubaker is the LNP|LancasterOnline L-L League Male Athlete of the Year.

While the accolades above are well-known within the Cocalico community, there’s another part about Brubaker many folks likely don’t know. One that played a part in molding him into the person he is today: He has a deceased younger brother.

“His name was Adam,” he said. “He passed away when I was five or six.”

Brubaker shared details about Adam during a lengthy interview with LNP|LancasterOnline last August, as part of a cover story about him and L-S lineman Nick Del Grande for this publication’s preseason football magazine.

“I don’t remember a lot about it,” Brubaker said of Adam’s death. “Just waking up and there are paramedics in the house.”

Adam Joshua Brubaker was 19 months old when he died Feb. 8, 2009.

“It was one of those things where he had a fever the night before,” Brubaker said. “He wasn’t with us in the morning. Nothing we would’ve done would’ve prevented that.”

“It’s one of those things where it’s become a part of life … it’s not all doom and gloom. I’ve been able to help out other people now who have had similar experiences and show them there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

About four years after Adam’s death, Brubaker began swimming.

“I’m very competitive,” Brubaker told LNP|LancasterOnline sports writer Jeff Reinhart in January 2021. “So the allure for swimming was going fast, and pushing myself to go even faster. It gives me a release for that competitive energy.”

Brubaker began playing football in middle school, learning the fundamentals from Mark Stauffer, Cocalico’s offensive line coach and the father of Jared Stauffer, the Cocalico senior lineman who was named L-L League Section Two Offensive Lineman of the Year last fall.

“He (coach Stauffer) would grade a lot of my junior high film because I was playing alongside Jared,” Brubaker recalled.

“The thing with Ryan is he sets goals and works on them until he reaches those goals,” coach Stauffer told LNP|LancasterOnline last August.

Brubaker is the son of Jeff Brubaker, the Conestoga Valley alum and former Penn State O-lineman who served as Wilson’s O-line coach for more than 20 years. While Jeff Brubaker mostly took a hands-off approach with his son when it came to high school football, there was one exception. It came on Saturdays during the high school football season, when Jeff Brubaker watched the Cocalico game film from the night before and graded his son on each play.

Then there’s Brock Gingrich, the former Cocalico lineman now playing at Delaware.

“I was a sophomore when he (Gingrich) was a senior. He really took me under his wing,” Brubaker said. “He was left tackle and I was left guard. I remember our first game against Conrad Weiser that season. I came off the field, looked up at dad to give him a thumbs up. Dad said, ‘Your eyes were huge.’ There was a lot to be learned. Meanwhile, what did Brock do? Oh. He laid somebody out.”

Asked last August what impact he hoped to leave at Cocalico, Brubaker said, “I don’t see myself as one of those big names. But if that’s how it ends up being by the time I’m out of here, I hope it’s a good impression.”

It’s certainly a sizable, and likely a lasting, impression.

“Everything the kid does,” Stauffer said. “He puts a gold standard on it.”