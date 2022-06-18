A couple of Lancaster-Lebanon League items of note, as the school year ends and the prep work for the fall season — gulp — begins …

* There will be a big change at the top of Warwick’s volleyball program, after longtime coach Nate Gajecki announced that he’s stepping down after 18 years as the Warriors’ skipper.

Gajecki’s tenure certainly ended on a high note, after he guided Warwick to a co-Section 1 crown and to the program’s first league championship this past spring. The Warriors followed that up with a third-place finish in the District 3 tournament, before bowing out to Northampton in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs.

Warwick ended the season at No. 8 in the PVCA state rankings.

Gajecki started the season as the longest-tenured coach in the L-L League. He walks away as one of the most successful volleyball coaches in the history of the league, and now Warwick is tasked with finding his replacement.

* Linden Hall is set to join the L-L League as an associate member in the fall, and the Lions’ basketball team — fresh off its fourth District 3 Class 2A championship in a row — is now in the market for a new head coach after Ellen Bair stepped down to take another mighty interesting basketball gig.

Linden Hall went 46-12 under Bair’s watch over the last four seasons, including a 15-6 mark this past winter, which included a trip to the second round of the PIAA playoffs — after the Lions defeated Columbia in the D3-2A title game for the second year in a row.

Bair took the head-coaching job at Shipley School in Bryn Mawr in the Philadelphia suburbs. The Gators compete in the Friends School League, and won Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association state championships in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018. It’s traditionally a strong girls basketball program, and Bair will slide right in after four successful campaigns at Linden Hall, which will slot into Section 4 in the L-L League next winter — with a new head coach. Stay tuned.

We are so excited to announce that Ellen Bair has been named our Varsity Girls Basketball Head Coach! We can not wait to get started! #GoGators🐊 pic.twitter.com/8qqGxM4cGt — Shipley Girls Basketball (@ShipleyGbball) June 17, 2022

* Elizabethtown has a new girls basketball skipper, and he’s a familiar face in the program: Todd Brubaker will slide over one seat, from JV coach and varsity assistant, to calling the shots for the Bears.

Brubaker, a longtime coach in E-town’s athletic program, succeeds John Myers, who stepped down following this past season after guiding the Bears to 103 wins and a pair of section championships in his nine seasons on the bench.

Now Brubaker has the keys to E-town’s girls program.

* Lampeter-Strasburg has tabbed Tony Fink’s successor as the Pioneers’ girls basketball coach. Say hello to Steve Villbrandt, an L-L League guy who has spent the last several years as Jason McDonald’s trusty assistant at Pequea Valley.

Villbrandt will slide in for Fink, who guided L-S to 159 victories in his 10 seasons on the bench, including a co-Section 3 title — and a trip to the state playoffs — this past winter.

* Yet another girls basketball coaching position could be filled as early as Monday night, when Penn Manor’s school board votes for the approval of Michael Glackin as the Comets’ next skipper.

Glackin has spent the last couple of seasons as one of Megan Collins’ top lieutenants on the bench, and he’s poised to take over the reins of the program should he gain school board approval.

Penn Manor won 65 games in Collins’ seven years on the bench, including 17 victories this past season, when the Comets won their first Section 1 championship in 47 years, went to the L-L League semifinals, and made their deepest postseason trip in program history with a run to the D3-6A seventh-place game.

That leaves one coaching vacancy in L-L League girls basketball circles: Garden Spot. The Spartans are checking off one box at a time, as the district is also in the middle of hiring a new athletic director. Sparty Nation might not have a finalist for the girls basketball job until the August range. Stay tuned.

* Some sad news to pass along as former Warwick girls basketball head coach and Manheim Township and Cedar Crest assistant Mike Hackman passed away earlier this week. Hackman survived a scary incident at Manheim Township two years ago:

RIP to Cedar Crest girls basketball assistant Mike Hackman, who passed away tonight. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Hilarious guy who cracked me and many others up over the years. May he rest easy now. — Pat Huggins (@phuggsports) June 17, 2022

