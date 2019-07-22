The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association has released its Class 2A District 3 all-star and all-state lists, and nine Lancaster-Lebanon League standouts in all have been honored.
Manheim Central, which won its first District 3 title and advanced to the PIAA state semifinals under veteran coach Craig Dietrich this past spring, had five players earn all-district and all-state honors, including L-L League Section Two MVP outside hitter Mason Nissley, outside hitter Brandyn Musser, middle hitter Ben Wolford, outside hitter Darien Colburn and setter Jeremiah Zimmerman.
Lancaster Mennonite setter Ben Lefever joined Nissley, Musser, Wolford, Colburn and Zimmerman on the all-state list, as the L-L League produced six Class 2A all-state performers.
Nissley, Musser, Wolford, Colburn, Zimmerman and Lefever also headlined the all-district list, and they were joined by Lancaster Mennonite defensive specialist Paul Peachey and Cocalico teammates Patrick Koller, a setter, and Avery Stark, an outside hitter, giving the L-L League nine all-district honorees.
Lancaster Mennonite and Cocalico joined Manheim Central in the L-L League and District 3 Class 2A playoffs.
Manheim Central, which reached the Class 2A state finale in 2018, has reeled off 36 L-L League Section Two victories in a row. The Barons also reached the league finals in 2017 and 2018, but lost Nissley, Musser and Wolford — key cogs during those runs — to graduation.
Nissley, a Messiah recruit and the program’s all-time leader in kills, is now a three-time all-state pick, and he and Musser were repeat all-district all-star selections.
PVCA DISTRICT 3 CLASS 2A ALL-STARS
Luke Babinchak, outside hitter, York Suburban
Ben Baker, libero, Lower Dauphin
Nate Bowman, outside hitter, York Suburban
Blake Cassel, setter, Lower Dauphin
Noah Chojnacki, setter, York Suburban
Darien Colburn, outside hitter, Manheim Central
Ian Devore, middle hitter, Hershey
Nic Gaspich, middle hitter, Lower Dauphin
Harrison Gettle, libero, York Suburban
Jacob Hamm, outside hitter, Northern York
Patrick Koller, setter, Cocalico
Ben Lefever, setter, Lancaster Mennonite
Tegh Mundi, opposite hitter, Hershey
Brandyn Musser, outside hitter, Manheim Central
Mason Nissley, outside hitter, Manheim Central
Paul Peachey, libero, Lancaster Mennonite
Harrison Perring, middle hitter, York Suburban
David Randall, libero, Hershey
Declan Ridings, outside hitter, York Suburban
Casey Shipman, setter, Hershey
Avery Stark, outside hitter, Cocalico
Collin Stockton, outside hitter, Lower Dauphin
Brian Swist, middle hitter, Lower Dauphin
Ben Wolford, middle hitter, Manheim Central
Jeremiah Zimmerman, setter, Manheim Central
PVCA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE TEAM
George Beck, setter, Holy Redeemer
Jared Piontkowski, middle hitter, Holy Redeemer
Luke Babinchak, outside hitter, York Suburban
Nate Bowman, onside hitter, York Suburban
Noah Chojnacki, setter, York Suburban
Darien Colburn, outside hitter, Manheim Central
Nic Gaspich, middle hitter, Lower Dauphin
Harrison Gettle, libero, York Suburban
Ben Lefever, setter, Lancaster Mennonite
Brandyn Musser, outside hitter, Manheim Central
Mason Nissley, outside hitter, Manheim Central
Harrison Perring, middle hitter, York Suburban
Declan Ridings, outside hitter, York Suburban
Collin Stockton, outside hitter, Lower Dauphin
Brian Swist, middle hitter, Lower Dauphin
Ben Wolford, middle hitter, Manheim Central
Jeremiah Zimmerman, setter, Manheim Central
Liam Buck, outside hitter, Ambridge
John Kerr, outside hitter, Derry
Luke Manion, setter, Seton-LaSalle
Colton Nemcheck, outside hitter, Derry
Dorien Priddy, setter, Ambridge
Kevan Rotthoff, libero, Ambridge
Nathan Zini, outside hitter, Seton-LaSalle
Logan Herring, outside hitter, Erie McDowell
Alex Jackson, setter, Cochranton
Brandon Leech, libero, Meadville
Paul Leech, outside hitter, Meadville
Aiden Miller, outside hitter, Meadville
Will Phelan, outside hitter, Saegertown
Raef Rhoades, setter, Saegertown
