The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association has released its Class 2A District 3 all-star and all-state lists, and nine Lancaster-Lebanon League standouts in all have been honored.

Manheim Central, which won its first District 3 title and advanced to the PIAA state semifinals under veteran coach Craig Dietrich this past spring, had five players earn all-district and all-state honors, including L-L League Section Two MVP outside hitter Mason Nissley, outside hitter Brandyn Musser, middle hitter Ben Wolford, outside hitter Darien Colburn and setter Jeremiah Zimmerman.

Lancaster Mennonite setter Ben Lefever joined Nissley, Musser, Wolford, Colburn and Zimmerman on the all-state list, as the L-L League produced six Class 2A all-state performers.

Nissley, Musser, Wolford, Colburn, Zimmerman and Lefever also headlined the all-district list, and they were joined by Lancaster Mennonite defensive specialist Paul Peachey and Cocalico teammates Patrick Koller, a setter, and Avery Stark, an outside hitter, giving the L-L League nine all-district honorees.

Lancaster Mennonite and Cocalico joined Manheim Central in the L-L League and District 3 Class 2A playoffs.

Manheim Central, which reached the Class 2A state finale in 2018, has reeled off 36 L-L League Section Two victories in a row. The Barons also reached the league finals in 2017 and 2018, but lost Nissley, Musser and Wolford — key cogs during those runs — to graduation.

Nissley, a Messiah recruit and the program’s all-time leader in kills, is now a three-time all-state pick, and he and Musser were repeat all-district all-star selections.

PVCA DISTRICT 3 CLASS 2A ALL-STARS

Luke Babinchak, outside hitter, York Suburban

Ben Baker, libero, Lower Dauphin

Nate Bowman, outside hitter, York Suburban

Blake Cassel, setter, Lower Dauphin

Noah Chojnacki, setter, York Suburban

Darien Colburn, outside hitter, Manheim Central

Ian Devore, middle hitter, Hershey

Nic Gaspich, middle hitter, Lower Dauphin

Harrison Gettle, libero, York Suburban

Jacob Hamm, outside hitter, Northern York

Patrick Koller, setter, Cocalico

Ben Lefever, setter, Lancaster Mennonite

Tegh Mundi, opposite hitter, Hershey

Brandyn Musser, outside hitter, Manheim Central

Mason Nissley, outside hitter, Manheim Central

Paul Peachey, libero, Lancaster Mennonite

Harrison Perring, middle hitter, York Suburban

David Randall, libero, Hershey

Declan Ridings, outside hitter, York Suburban

Casey Shipman, setter, Hershey

Avery Stark, outside hitter, Cocalico

Collin Stockton, outside hitter, Lower Dauphin

Brian Swist, middle hitter, Lower Dauphin

Ben Wolford, middle hitter, Manheim Central

Jeremiah Zimmerman, setter, Manheim Central

PVCA CLASS 2A ALL-STATE TEAM

George Beck, setter, Holy Redeemer

Jared Piontkowski, middle hitter, Holy Redeemer

Luke Babinchak, outside hitter, York Suburban

Nate Bowman, onside hitter, York Suburban

Noah Chojnacki, setter, York Suburban

Darien Colburn, outside hitter, Manheim Central

Nic Gaspich, middle hitter, Lower Dauphin

Harrison Gettle, libero, York Suburban

Ben Lefever, setter, Lancaster Mennonite

Brandyn Musser, outside hitter, Manheim Central

Mason Nissley, outside hitter, Manheim Central

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Harrison Perring, middle hitter, York Suburban

Declan Ridings, outside hitter, York Suburban

Collin Stockton, outside hitter, Lower Dauphin

Brian Swist, middle hitter, Lower Dauphin

Ben Wolford, middle hitter, Manheim Central

Jeremiah Zimmerman, setter, Manheim Central

Liam Buck, outside hitter, Ambridge

John Kerr, outside hitter, Derry

Luke Manion, setter, Seton-LaSalle

Colton Nemcheck, outside hitter, Derry

Dorien Priddy, setter, Ambridge

Kevan Rotthoff, libero, Ambridge

Nathan Zini, outside hitter, Seton-LaSalle

Logan Herring, outside hitter, Erie McDowell

Alex Jackson, setter, Cochranton

Brandon Leech, libero, Meadville

Paul Leech, outside hitter, Meadville

Aiden Miller, outside hitter, Meadville

Will Phelan, outside hitter, Saegertown

Raef Rhoades, setter, Saegertown

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP volleyball coverage