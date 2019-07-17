Six Lancaster-Lebanon League big-school volleyball standouts have been rewarded handsomely for their efforts on the court this past spring.
The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association unveiled its District Three and all-state lists, and several L-L League players earned Class 3A honors, including Hempfield senior Elliott De La Torre and Warwick senior Chad Meeder, who were dual-winners.
De La Torre, who helped the Black Knights capture their 23rd L-L League championship from his middle hitter position, and Meeder, who helped the Warriors win their first L-L League Section One championship since 1995 from his outside hitter spot, both earned all-district and all-state honors.
De La Torre and Meeder were the only L-L League players named to the Class 3A all-state team.
Meeder, who also garnered L-L League Section One MVP honors this past season, was joined by a pair of his classmates on the District Three all-star list, as Warriors’ opposite hitter Foster Lobb and outside hitter Noah Miller were also honored. Meeder was a repeat all-district selection, as Warwick enjoyed one of its best seasons in program history under coach Nate Gajecki.
De La Torre was joined on the district all-star list by teammate Ben Crabtree, Hempfield’s lefty-swinging opposite hitter. The Knights, under longtime coach Mike Vogel, failed to defend their District Three title, but went back to the state tournament after falling in the district quarterfinals.
Penn Manor senior outside hitter Dylan Zimmerman also nabbed a spot on the all-district team, after helping coach Chris Telesco and the Comets finish third in the L-L League Section One race and make the district tournament.
The Class 2A all-district and all-state lists have not been revealed.
PVCA DISTRICT 3 CLASS 3A ALL-STARS
Brock Anderson, setter, Central York
Ben Crabtree, opposite hitter, Hempfield
Elliott De La Torre, middle hitter, Hempfield
Alex Finch, middle hitter, Northeastern York
Cade Fry, libero, Dallastown
Reese Ganter, setter, Exeter
Tyler Goldsborough, outside hitter, Exeter
Luke Hoffman, middle hitter, Exeter
Jesse King, libero, Cumberland Valley
Tanner Kuruzovich, outside hitter, State College
Tom Leahey, middle hitter, State College
Blake Liprando, outside hitter, Cumberland Valley
Foster Lobb, opposite hitter, Warwick
Chad Meeder, outside hitter, Warwick
Kyle Mehl, outside hitter, Central York
Noah Miller, outside hitter, Warwick
Matt Minkin, outside hitter, Central York
Braden Richard, outside hitter, Central York
Austin Richards, setter, Northeastern York
Tristan Schraudner, libero, Northeastern York
Nate Wilson, outside hitter, Northeastern York
Dylan Zimmerman, outside hitter, Penn Manor
PVCA CLASS 3A ALL-STATE TEAM
Dylan Colbert, outside hitter, Central Bucks East
Justin Sadley, opposite hitter, Pennsbury
Steve Storm, setter, Central Bucks East
Brock Anderson, setter, Central York
Elliott De La Torre, middle hitter, Hempfield
Alex Finch, middle hitter, Northeastern York
Reese Ganter, setter, Exeter
Luke Hoffman, middle hitter, Exeter
Jesse King, libero, Cumberland Valley
Blake Liprando, outside hitter, Cumberland Valley
Chad Meeder, outside hitter, Warwick
Kyle Mehl, outside hitter, Central York
Matt Minkin, outside hitter, Central York
Braden Richard, outside hitter, Northeastern York
Austin Richards, outside hitter, Northeastern York
Tom Leahey, middle hitter, State College
Tony Boff, libero, Bethel Park
Max Cooley, outside hitter, Bethel Park
Billy Dadowski, outside hitter, Shaler
Reed Fenton, outside hitter, Latrobe
Steven Hoffman, middle hitter, Shaler
Luke Olson, outside hitter, Pine-Richland
Sava Topich, setter, North Allegheny
Trevor Treser, libero, North Allegheny
Jeremiah Zemet, middle hitter, North Allegheny
Alex Zubrow, middle hitter, North Allegheny
Joe Herman, outside hitter, Whitehall
Richard Melosky, setter, Whitehall
Stephen Reynolds, outside hitter, Emmaus
