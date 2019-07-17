Six Lancaster-Lebanon League big-school volleyball standouts have been rewarded handsomely for their efforts on the court this past spring.

The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association unveiled its District Three and all-state lists, and several L-L League players earned Class 3A honors, including Hempfield senior Elliott De La Torre and Warwick senior Chad Meeder, who were dual-winners.

De La Torre, who helped the Black Knights capture their 23rd L-L League championship from his middle hitter position, and Meeder, who helped the Warriors win their first L-L League Section One championship since 1995 from his outside hitter spot, both earned all-district and all-state honors.

De La Torre and Meeder were the only L-L League players named to the Class 3A all-state team.

Meeder, who also garnered L-L League Section One MVP honors this past season, was joined by a pair of his classmates on the District Three all-star list, as Warriors’ opposite hitter Foster Lobb and outside hitter Noah Miller were also honored. Meeder was a repeat all-district selection, as Warwick enjoyed one of its best seasons in program history under coach Nate Gajecki.

De La Torre was joined on the district all-star list by teammate Ben Crabtree, Hempfield’s lefty-swinging opposite hitter. The Knights, under longtime coach Mike Vogel, failed to defend their District Three title, but went back to the state tournament after falling in the district quarterfinals.

Penn Manor senior outside hitter Dylan Zimmerman also nabbed a spot on the all-district team, after helping coach Chris Telesco and the Comets finish third in the L-L League Section One race and make the district tournament.

The Class 2A all-district and all-state lists have not been revealed.

PVCA DISTRICT 3 CLASS 3A ALL-STARS

Brock Anderson, setter, Central York

Ben Crabtree, opposite hitter, Hempfield

Elliott De La Torre, middle hitter, Hempfield

Alex Finch, middle hitter, Northeastern York

Cade Fry, libero, Dallastown

Reese Ganter, setter, Exeter

Tyler Goldsborough, outside hitter, Exeter

Luke Hoffman, middle hitter, Exeter

Jesse King, libero, Cumberland Valley

Tanner Kuruzovich, outside hitter, State College

Tom Leahey, middle hitter, State College

Blake Liprando, outside hitter, Cumberland Valley

Foster Lobb, opposite hitter, Warwick

Chad Meeder, outside hitter, Warwick

Kyle Mehl, outside hitter, Central York

Noah Miller, outside hitter, Warwick

Matt Minkin, outside hitter, Central York

Braden Richard, outside hitter, Central York

Austin Richards, setter, Northeastern York

Tristan Schraudner, libero, Northeastern York

Nate Wilson, outside hitter, Northeastern York

Dylan Zimmerman, outside hitter, Penn Manor

PVCA CLASS 3A ALL-STATE TEAM

Dylan Colbert, outside hitter, Central Bucks East

Justin Sadley, opposite hitter, Pennsbury

Steve Storm, setter, Central Bucks East

Brock Anderson, setter, Central York

Elliott De La Torre, middle hitter, Hempfield

Alex Finch, middle hitter, Northeastern York

Reese Ganter, setter, Exeter

Luke Hoffman, middle hitter, Exeter

Jesse King, libero, Cumberland Valley

Blake Liprando, outside hitter, Cumberland Valley

Chad Meeder, outside hitter, Warwick

Kyle Mehl, outside hitter, Central York

Matt Minkin, outside hitter, Central York

Braden Richard, outside hitter, Northeastern York

Austin Richards, outside hitter, Northeastern York

Tom Leahey, middle hitter, State College

Tony Boff, libero, Bethel Park

Max Cooley, outside hitter, Bethel Park

Billy Dadowski, outside hitter, Shaler

Reed Fenton, outside hitter, Latrobe

Steven Hoffman, middle hitter, Shaler

Luke Olson, outside hitter, Pine-Richland

Sava Topich, setter, North Allegheny

Trevor Treser, libero, North Allegheny

Jeremiah Zemet, middle hitter, North Allegheny

Alex Zubrow, middle hitter, North Allegheny

Joe Herman, outside hitter, Whitehall

Richard Melosky, setter, Whitehall

Stephen Reynolds, outside hitter, Emmaus

