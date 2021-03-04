Lancaster Catholic senior guard Nevin Roman said it: With the score and the clock turning urgent Thursday, the Crusaders were in some serious trouble.

“I have to admit,’’ Roman said, “there was a point in time where I was like, wow, my senior season can’t end like this.’’

At that point in time, Camp Hill led Catholic 46-38 with 70 seconds left in their District Three Class 3A semifinal, and the Crusaders had not made a play offensively in a long time.

But from that moment forward, through a dramatic end of regulation and overtime, they made almost every play possible.

So it was that Catholic (17-4) advanced to the district final, where it will face Columbia for the second time in less than two weeks. The Crimson Tide beat York Catholic in its semifinal Thursday.

The first meeting, Feb. 23 in the Lancaster-Lebanon League playoffs, went four overtimes, Catholic winning 77-70.

“Who knows what’ll happen,’’ Crusaders’ coach Joe Klazas said. “We expected (Columbia to win Thursday). It’s good that we’ll have three practices to work on them. It should be another memorable game.’’

That’s becoming the norm.

Camp Hill came in 8-10, although it did give Columbia a real fight in a three-point loss in mid-February.

The Lions are basically all guards, all about the same size, so Catholic did a lot of screen-switching and generally defended well. But once in a while, though the first half, Camp Hill would throw in a 3-pointer to stay afloat.

Gradually, the Crusaders started to lose the thread on the offensive end.

“I think we panicked a little bit offensively,’’ Klazas admitted. “We didn’t move the ball as well as we should have, forced some things.’’

Suddenly it was tied, at 34, through three quarters.

Early in the fourth, the Crusaders went through a tense, six-possession empty stretch save for one trey by Roman.

Camp Hill was spreading the floor and playing through tough senior point guard Cam Ochs. It led 46-38 with 1:17 left in regulation.

Then Catholic, scrambling, closed all doors on the defensive end, started making gargantuan shots and didn’t stop till it was over.

Devin Atkinson (20 points) bulled to the rim, got field and made both. Roman (17 points) measured a three and drilled it. Atkinson found himself with time and space three feet beyond the arc, wheeled and fired. That three tied it.

Camp Hill got the last shot of regulation. Ochs took it, well-defended, and it fell short.

The tide has turned, remarkably and for good. Camp Hill’s first three possessions of overtime were missed three, turnover, turnover.

Catholic (17-4) got to the foul line on nine of 10 OT possessions, and made 15 of 18.

As if there was a need to be reminded, Roman pointed out that, “There’s 32 minutes in a game for a reason.’’

Actually 36 in this case, but you get the point, one of sport’s oldest and most dependable points, which is that “the game’s not over till the last buzzer sounds.’’

