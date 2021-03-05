WEST LAWN — Hempfield went to Berks County Friday, which means it ventured into the land of the District Three Class 6A elite.

Wilson (19-1) ended the Black Knight’s season with a measured and dominant performance and a 56-30 romp in a district quarterfinal at the Bulldog’s gym.

“It’s a tall, tall task,’’ Hempfield coach Danny Walck said after his team finished at 13-5.

“(Wilson’s) role players do an excellent job, they play off each other really well. And just the fact that they’ve got number three over there.’’

That would be Stevie Mitchell, Wilson’s all-state, Marquette-bound guard, who came as advertised even on a night when he didn’t go crazy offensively or shoot particularly well.

He did score 23, including his 2,000th career point in the second quarter. Incredibly, that ranks him only sixth on the Berks County career list. As an all-around performer, he’d rank a bit higher than that.

“The thing that’s so good about him,’’ Walck said, “is that he makes everybody else better. Then he goes and does his thing.’’

The Bulldogs are guard-heavy enough that Mitchell can play off the ball, roam the middle of zones and presses, and attack the rim or skip-pass to open shooters at will.

It works. The Bulldogs are defending district 6A champs and were still playing last spring when the shutdown came. Second-seeded in District Three this year, they Central Dauphin, a quarterfinal winner over Warwick, in one semifinal Wednesday.

Top-seeded Reading, Wilson’s archrival, which it edged for the Berks league title last week, gets another Berks team, Muhlenberg, in Wednesday’s other semi.

Hempfield’s size seemed in theory to create matchup problems for the Bulldogs, especially with Wilson starting center Richard Wah out of the lineup for an undisclosed reason.

That plus a shooting performance like the Black Knights delivered in Wednesday’s first-round defeat of Lebanon figured to give Hempfield a puncher’s chance.

It didn’t work out that way.

The Bulldogs’ ability to dive inside and contest at the rim - they are very, very sound defensively - essentially solved the size problem. A magical shooting night simply didn’t happen.

“We had some good looks,’’ Walck said. “We missed some layups, but you have to give them credit for those. It’s a half-step quicker than you’re normally taking it.’’

Hempfield pulled within 13-9 in a Miguel Pena three-pointer in the opening seconds of the second quarter. But it got no points from 11 of its next 12 possessions.

It was 25-10 at halftime, and 32-12 two minutes into the third quarter

Hempfield won Section One of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, got to the final of the L-L playoffs, and reached the district quarters.

With Pena running the show and three sophomores contributing on the varsity level, the future seems bright.

“I thought we competed really hard the second half, and I was proud of that,’’ Walck said. “You’re never satisfied, and we got more work to do. But what these guys, did, the investment they have made, I’m really proud.’’