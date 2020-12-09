The weekly L-L Basketball Roundtable show is back with its first episode of the 2020-21 season.

This week’s guest is Zac Kraft, the L-L basketball chairperson and Lancaster Country Day athletic director.

Kraft joins LNP|LancasterOnline reporters Jeff Reinhart, Mike Gross and John Walk at the top of the show to bring us up to speed on what basketball will look like this winter amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a handful of L-L boys and girls basketball teams set to tip off their seasons this weekend, the show will give a quick preview on things to watch, and discuss any news-related items coming out of the afternoon’s PIAA board of directors’ meeting.

The livestream of the L-L Basketball Roundtable will begin at 7 p.m., and will stream from LNP | LancasterOnline's Facebook page.

The roundtable will also be embedded in this article when it begins.

