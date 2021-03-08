Linden Hall vs Lancaster Catholic-Girls Basketball

Lancaster Catholic head coach Charlie Detz, on the sidelines as the team takes on Linden Hall during first half action of a non-league girls basketball game at Linden Hall School for Girls in Lititz Monday Feb. 3, 2020.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Lancaster Catholic girls coach Charlie Detz and Lancaster Catholic boys coach Joe Klazas are the guests on this week's L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

The Crusader boys are set to square off with Columbia in Tuesday's District 3-3A championship game. The Crusader girls will be traveling to Eastern York in a Class 4A semifinal on Wednesday.

Coach Detz and Klazas chat about their coaching journeys, what their teams do well and preparations for their upcoming district playoff games.

Stick around after the coaches drop off, as LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk preview the district playoff games involving Lancaster County teams, with six boys teams and four girls teams to be in action.

