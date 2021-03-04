The only question remaining was if Columbia senior Michael Poole would reach career point No. 1,000 on Thursday night, as his team hosted York Catholic in a District Three Class 3A boys basketball semifinal.

After all, an incredibly hot start by the Crimson Tide had made everything else academic.

Unfortunately for Columbia and its fans, a fourth-quarter running clock hurt Poole’s chances of reaching the milestone. After scoring 14 in the first half, he finished with 21 points — to sit at 999 for his career — in the Tide’s 75-44 victory.

“I wasn’t worried about the 1,000, really,” Poole said. “I was worried about getting the win and moving on to a district championship game. A district championship is the only thing on my mind. Like I said at the beginning of the season, 1,000 is a bonus. My team had goals of getting a district championship and section title.”

Columbia improved to 16-4 and will play at league foe Lancaster Catholic in Tuesday’s district championship game. The Crusaders topped Camp Hill in overtime 64-57 Thursday.

Their opening statement was emphatic Thursday, as the Tide burst out to an 11-1 lead with points coming from all five starters. Four different players assisted on those early five buckets in the first five trips down the floor, including a 3-pointer by 6-foot-4 forward Brady Smith.

“I was proud,” Columbia coach Kerry Glover said. “The last couple games we got off to a slow start. We talked about that at practice yesterday, getting off to a fast start and letting it be because of our defense, that way we can get out in transition and get some easy opportunities.”

Columbia forced six Fighting Irish turnovers in the opening quarter as six Tide players scored during the frame, which closed with a 23-5 lead.

All five Columbia starters finished the contest in double figures as Smith dropped 17 points, with the help of four 3-pointers and Kerry Glover added 16. Robert Footman and Brelon Miller scored 11 each.

York Catholic did not record its first field goal until Luke Forjan’s layup 40 seconds into the second quarter.

Of course, a mere seconds later Poole drained a rainbow 3-pointer for a 28-7 Tide lead.

“They played well,” Coach Glover said. “Our focus was making sure we made the right decision at the right time, sharing the basketball. When we do that, we are dangerous. We have a lot of guys that can make shots, a lot of guys that can put the ball on the floor and score off the bounce.”

Poole opened the fourth quarter with a free throw and moments later hit a layup for point No. 997. He added another bucket with three minutes left, but with Columbia up more than 30 points, the clock ran out.

“That’s been my first time I have seen a running clock in a district game,” Glover said. “I told my guys at halftime, ‘The score is 0-0. We’ve got to come out and be the better team for 16 more minutes.’ “

“We needed a game like that,” Poole added. “We have been up and down for awhile and I feel like tonight we broke out and played what I know can be Columbia basketball.”

Steve Navaroli

For LNP

