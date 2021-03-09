Down 15 points midway through the second quarter, Antietam eventually clawed back to later tie the score with 6 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in Tuesday’s District Three Class 2A boys basketball title game at Lancaster Mennonite.

The host Blazers responded by scoring the game’s next 16 points en route to a 80-67 victory, giving the program its first district championship since 1997, and the program’s second overall.

“We wanted this more than anything,” Lancaster Mennonite sophomore guard Camden Hurst said. “We put it in our goals for this season and kept that in the back of our minds for the game.”

Hurst finished with a game-high 32 points, notching his 11th-straight game of 20 or more points, and his third 30-point game of the season. He scored 11 of those points in the final frame, jumpstarting that 16-0 run with back-to-back layups, a 3-pointer and an assist on a Cole Fisher trey.

“It just came to me,” Hurst said of the run. “And I got two fastbreak layups from teammates that started it off.”

Both teams shot well. The Blazers (15-6) made 65.9 percent of their shots (27 of 41), including a red-hot 13 of 16 in the second half. The Mountaineers (12-6) made 52 percent of their shots (25 of 48), including 7 of 12 from beyond the arc.

Tuesday’s matchup was also a momentum swinger. Second-seeded Lancaster Mennonite went up 20-10 in the first quarter. Fourth-seeded Antietam answered with an 8-0 run to cut its deficit to 20-18 near the start of the second quarter. The Blazers responded with a 16-3 run to go up 36-21 at the 3:15 mark of the second quarter, marking its largest lead of the night. Down 43-32 at intermission, visiting Antietam opened the third quarter on a 7-0 spurt to trim its deficit to 43-39. Fisher (22 points, four rebounds, two steals) answered with back-to-back 3-pointers. Down 58-50 at the 0:30 mark of the third quarter, Antietam went on a 10-2 run to tie it at 60-60 with 6:25 left.

Buckwalter did not call a timeout at that point, though. Instead, his players responded by swinging the momentum back to their side.

“I feel like oftentimes coaches have more of a hand in things than they actually do,” Buckwalter said. “They put it on display. They know what they can do and do well. Instead of panicking, they settled in and played well.”

“Basketball is a game of runs,” Hurst said. “Everyone is going to make runs. You just have to keep your head up and keep playing.”

Antietam’s defense went back-and-forth from man-to-man to 3-2 zone, with the latter proving troublesome for the Blazers.

“Our guys recognize that there were some weak spots on the baseline,” Lancaster Mennonite third-year coach Seth Buckwalter said. “So Camden and Cole got to the baseline and had some baseline drives. We had trouble getting the ball to the high post early on. Guys made plays in spite of that.”

The Blazers struggled a bit to get the ball to the high post against the 3-2 in part because 6-foot, 6-inch sophomore David Weaver (seven points, eight rebounds) was on the bench in foul trouble for much of the night.

Then again, Antietam’s leading scorer Hector Tiburcio was also in foul trouble throughout the contest but still managed to pump in a team-high 29 points. That came despite being defended rather well by Blazers’ senior guard Jaeden McFadden, who came up with six steals and eight rebounds to go along with 13 points.

“It’s just senior leadership,” Buckwalter said of McFadden’s effort. “As the game went on, I thought he’d be tired. But he’s coming up with huge steals at the right time.”

One of those came on Lancaster Mennonite’s 16-0 fourth-quarter run when McFadden forced one of Antietam’s five turnovers during the stretch.

By the way, the last time Lancaster Mennonite won a district crown, Buckwalter was a Blazers’ all-state senior standout.

“I didn’t even know that,” Hurst said. “He should have told us, I would’ve played 10 times harder.”

“It’s a little surreal but it’s fun,” Buckwalter said. “But I feel like the guys did this. I know coaching is involved. But it feels like the guys did it. Coaches just stand to the side and watch the player do their things.”

BOX SCORE