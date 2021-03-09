It didn’t seem possible when Columbia was shooting the lights out of Lancaster Catholic’s gym in the first half Tuesday, but defense and rebounding ultimately won the Crusaders a second straight District Three basketball championship.

Catholic (18-4) held off the athletic, tough Crimson Tide, 52-47 to claim the District Three AAA championship before a real, live - accent on live - crowd that demonstrated a glorious truth: Loud and emotional is the proper soundtrack for high school hoops.

“It’s a matter of us sticking to our game plan,’’ Catholic coach Joe Klazas said while holding a trophy and watching a net-cutting. “It was a matter of keeping that pressure on them, maybe we fatigue them a little, and they’re not going to make those shots all night. They didn’t. Thankfully.’’

These teams battled through four overtimes before Catholic survived their first meeting, last month, in the Lancaster-Lebanon League playoffs.

The Crimson Tide led 32-28 at halftime Tuesday. They had four different players make a total of seven three-pointers in the half, three of them from senior reserve guard Carter Houck.

It wasn’t just that. Columbia looked a bit quicker to the ball, quicker to the glass. A youngish team seemed to be finding championship stuff at the perfect time.

But then the offense dried up. The Tide managed one field goal, and four points, in the third quarter.

“It’s a game of runs,’’ Columbia coach Kerry Glover said. “For a while it was just going back and forth, nobody landing a tough shot.’’

One constant: Down the stretch, the Crusaders, and Devin Atkinson and Ross Conway in particular, seemed to get every single rebound.

“In the first half, we weren’t physical enough,’’ said Atkinson, who finished with 17 points and 18 boards. “I think that’s what changed the game in the second half.’’

For a while, Catholic was turning rebounded misses into run-outs. But not points.

The dam broke on an 8-0 run, with points from Conway and Nevin Roman, to take the Crusaders from down 35-30 to up 38-35.

Conway’s corner three with four minutes left seemed like a big one. Incredibly, it was the only three of the second half to that point.

It started another Catholic run, Columbia was foundering at the other end, and soon it was 50-40 with 1:38 left.

Then Kerry Glover, Columbia’s junior point guard and coach’s son, sprang to life, scoring seven straight including an uncharacteristic three, to pull his club within 50-47 with 1:01 left.

The final 61 seconds were loud, frantic and, … scoreless, until a breakaway layup by Catholic’s Nahjier Aikens just before the buzzer.

In addition to Atkinson’s numbers, Catholic got 13 points and rebounds from Conway, and 10 points from Aikens.

Columbia bows out, undaunted, at 16-6.

“The way they competed, I told them I have no complaints,’’ coach Glover said. “Let that feeling you have right now be the motivation for the offseason, because we will be back.’’

Catholic dances on, to the first round of the AAA state playoffs next Wednesday, remembering well that they were still dancing in that event a year ago, two rounds in, when the world changed.

“It was so unfair,’’ Atkinson said. “We were on a roll. To get cheated out like that, … now, we want to finish things.’’