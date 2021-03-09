La Academia Charter junior J’Von Collazo knew he had a shot and loved the situation.

The crazy back-and-forth District 3 1A boys basketball semifinal at Mount Calvary Christian was in his hands and he took full advantage.

With a tie game and the final seconds ticking down, the ball got pushed to Collazo in the corner. He calmly drained a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left to lift La Academia to a stunning 60-57 victory past the previously unbeaten Chargers.

“It was a wide-open look, I am a great shooter, I had to knock it down,” Collazo said of his shot game-winner, which held up when a desperation heave fell short at the buzzer for Mt. Calvary.

In its first PIAA season, La Academia (12-7) is headed to Thursday’s district championship game against either Conestoga Christian or High Point Baptist Academy.

Down 12 late in the first half and 41-30 midway through the third quarter, La Academia finished the quarter on a 16-2 run to take the lead, holding the high-flying Chargers off the scoreboard for nearly seven minutes.

La Academia coach Jerry Johnson said he felt the halftime deficit was manageable, but he knew it was going to take an outstanding second half.

“We were playing good defense in the first half. We held them to 33 points. We just couldn’t get anything on offense,” he said. “There were a lot of unforced things we had that cost us possessions on the offensive end. But again, we hung in there, stayed strong.”

Collazo led all scorers with 27 points and teammate Damajh Salisbery posted 18.

Salisbery canned a 3-pointer and knocked down a jumper in the final minute of the third quarter, helping La Academia open a 46-43 lead heading to the final quarter.

However, down 52-43 with it’s perfect season on the line, defending district champion Mt. Calvary (18-1) began its own comeback.

Aidan Masters drained a 3-pointer and seconds later, Brett Taylor nailed another trey, cutting the deficit to three.

Kevin Polite’s basket pushed the lead to 54-49 before Taylor’s two free throws made it a three-point game. Chargers freshman Avery Kopcha drilled home a 3-pointer and was fouled and his ensuing free throw put Mt. Calvary back in front, 55-54.

Isaac Fedlemoula hit one free throw and Jamal Lebedev added two more, putting La Academia ahead 57-55, but Taylor’s basket tied the game with only 10 seconds to play.

Which was more than enough time for Collazo.

Johnson said that the difficult schedule played by his squad was a key factor.

“Any team that is 18-0, it doesn’t matter if it's One-A, Two-A or 10-A, you have to respect them,” he said. “But I told our guys, they are 18-0, but I know the schedule we played has to show. Our toughness has to show down the stretch. We need to be patient, it’s a 32-minute game.”

Collazo said he and his team knew what they had to do to comeback, even as Mt. Calvary was raining long jumpers. The Chargers finished with 10 3-pointers.

“We had to step it up on defense,” said Collazo. “It was very important we had to just keep our heads or we can start turning the ball over and that deficit will get deeper than it was.”

Masters and Kopcha dropped 14 points each to lead Mt. Calvary.