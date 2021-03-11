MORGANTOWN -- La Academia has no nickname, no home court, no league and no sports history.

Until now.

The Lancaster charter school wrote the first major chapter in what could be a compelling story when it defeated Conestoga Christian 68-57 for the District Three A title here Friday.

La Academia has had a basketball program for only two years, and been a PIAA member for only one. But it defeated the likes of Middletown and Chambersburg this regular season, and played the likes of Philadelphia superpower Imhotep.

The champions (11-7) have enough athleticism, size and weapons to be a factor in Class A, and to cause Conestoga Coach Ken Parris to call Thursday’s game, “a David vs. Goliath matchup.’’

That’s how it may have looked going in, especially since La Academia had eliminated undefeated, defending champion Mount Calvary in the semifinals.

Mount Calvary had beaten Conestoga twice, by a combined 35 points.

But this wasn’t a mismatch, athletically or in any other way. The Chargers (22-5) stood toe-to-toe, weren’t intimidated, moved the ball and made shots.

In a tiny gym that evoked Hoosiers, Conestoga’s Dylan Greenly did the Jimmy Chitwood thing, scored 30, and kept his team in it.

The Chargers led most of the first half, and went to the break tied at 27.

The Chargers accomplished all that a little too easily for La Academia coach Jerry Johnson, the former McCaskey star.

“We had to change something,’’ Johnson said. “They were just moving the ball way too freely. No way should that happen against a team with the athleticism and quickness we have.’’

Enter a zone trap, which looked something like a 1-3-1, with rangy 6-7 sophomore Jamal Lebedev in the middle. Johnson went to it to start the second half, and it changed everything. La Academia got turnovers, turned offense into defense, and embarked on a 17-0 run, from down 30-27 to up 44-30.

That was the story.

La Academia has an element that comes in handy in March: three guards who can handle, score and create. Of the trio, senior Kevin Polite scored 20, J’Von Collazo 15 and DeMajh Salisbery 10.

But La Academia also got a critical 13 points, and many other good things, from Eliyah Gantt, one of four sophomores who play key roles.

“That’s not the first time he’s done that,’’ Johnson said. “He doesn’t look like he’s a great (athlete) but he always does what he can do.’’

La Academia moves on to a quarterfinal game in the state A tournament Friday, March 19 against the winner of a first-round game between the champions of Districts 1 and 12. That game will be played Tuesday.

One nice touch at the end Thursday: With the issue decided, La Academia on the foul line and eight seconds left, Parris said something to Johnson and he nodded.

After the free throw was missed, Conestoga rebounded and found senior guard Collin Weaver, who pulled up at the arc and nailed a three-pointer just before the buzzer.

For his 1,000th career point. On the nose. He came in needing 14, and got 14, all in the fourth quarter.

“They’re a class act,’’ Parris said of La Academia. “Nothing but respect for them.’’