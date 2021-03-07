We entered last week with 11 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams, and five Class 1A teams from Lancaster County, set to compete in the district playoffs.

Of those 16 combined squads, six are still standing. All six are set to be in action Tuesday night. Lancaster Catholic hosts Columbia in the District 3-3A championship. Lancaster Mennonite hosts Antietam in the District 3-2A championship. Cocalico hosts York Suburban in a District 3-5A semifinal. And Mount Calvary Christian, based in Elizabethtown, hosts La Academia, based in Lancaster city, in a District 3-1A semifinal. Keep in mind only district champions advance to the state playoffs this season.

Here’s a look at those four matchups, followed by notes on last week’s action across the L-L, including the week’s top scorers, notes on one overtime game and one nail-biter game, a player approaching 1,000 career points, and final words on the seven teams that saw their seasons end in district playoff losses.

District 3-3A championship, No. 2 Columbia (16-4) at No. 1 Lancaster Catholic (17-4), Tuesday, 7 p.m.

The last time these two squared of was in the L-L quarterfinals. The game ended up going to four overtimes, the longest game in the league tournament’s history, won by Lancaster Catholic, 77-70.

Both teams are well-balanced. The Tide are powered by 6-1 junior point guard Kerry Glover (14.7 ppg, 19 3-pointers), 6-0 junior guard Robert Footman (12.4 ppg, 24 3-pointers), 6-0 senior guard Ryan Hinkle (6.9 ppg, 18 3-pointers), 6-2 freshman forward Brelon Miller (6.4 ppg), 6-2 senior guard/forward Michael Poole, Jr. (14.5 ppg, 19 3-pointers), and 6-4 senior forward Brady Smith (7.7 ppg, 33 3-pointers). Poole enters this game at 999 career points, aiming to become the 15th player in program history to hit 1K, and join a list that his dad is already on.

The Crusaders are led by senior guards Devin Atkinson (13.9 ppg, 90-for-118 free-throws), Ross Conway (12.4 ppg, 34 3-pointers) and Nevin Roman (10.8 ppg, 33 3-pointers) and senior forward Jaxon Weyforth (4.3 ppg). Conway is a NCAA Division III Juniata commit, while Weyforth is a D-III Grove City commit. Atkinson is also a two-time all-state football player.

Trivia: Columbia is in a district final for the first time under coach Kerry Glover, first time since 2015, third time in this century, and 17th time overall (previous district finals appearance are: 2015, 2001, 1994, 1993, 1990, 1989, 1988, 1966, 1965, 1964, 1960, 1959, 1958, 1956, 1948, 1945). Columbia has previously won six district crowns. But it's been awhile since the last one: 1994. ...Lancaster Catholic is in a district final for the third year in a row, fourth time in five years, sixth time under coach Joe Klazas, and eighth time overall (previous district finals appearances are: 2020, 2019, 2017, 2011, 2010, 2003, 1992). The Crusaders won last year's District 3-4A crown, its fourth district title (2001, 2003, 2017, 2020).

District 3-2A championship, No. 4 Antietam (12-5) at No. 2 Lancaster Mennonite (14-6), Tuesday, 7 p.m.:

The Blazers are powered by sophomore guard Camden Hurst (21.8 ppg, 29 3-pointers) and senior guard Cole Fisher (17.8 ppg, 20 3-pointers), with 6-6 sophomore center David Weaver (6.1 ppg) providing the size around the basket, and guards Jaeden McFadden (6.3 ppg), Declan Hersh (5.9 ppg) and David Shell (2.9 ppg) doing a lot of the unsung but necessary grunt work that doesn’t show up in the box score. ...Fisher is a 1,000-point scorer.

Lancaster Mennonite is averaging 62.8 points a game to Antietam’s 55.9. Antietam got here by upsetting top-seeded and previously unbeaten Greenwood in the district semis, 47-36. Antietam is led by Hector Tiburcio (17.7 ppg) and Aidan Freese (12.7 ppg).

Trivia: Lancaster Mennonite is in a district final for the first time since 2017 and fourth time overall. It’s lone district crown came back in 1997, when Seth Buckwalter was a Blazers’ senior and all-state selection. Buckwalter is now in his third year as the Lancaster Mennonite coach, making his first trip to a district final as a skipper. Antietam is making its ninth trip to a district final, having lost won district gold in 1972.

District 3-5A semifinal, No. 8 York Suburban (15-4) at No. 5 Cocalico (15-4), 7 p.m.:

Cocalico gets a home game after York Suburban upset top-seeded and previously unbeaten Northern York in the district quarterfinals, 55-41. The L-L Section Three champion Eagles got here by advancing past the first round when West York had to forfeit due to COVID-19, then by winning its district quarterfinal at No. 4 Hershey, 39-36.

The Eagles have been at or near the top defensively in the L-L all season, holding opponents to a stingy 43.9 points per game. On the other end, Cocalico is powered by 6-4 senior guard Carter Nuneville (15.3 ppg, 33 3-pointers). The Eagles have size in the paint with 6-3 senior forward Carson Nash (9.2 ppg) and 6-8 junior forward Augie Gerhart (6 ppg), and perimeter shooting with Trey Rios (7.7 ppg, 30 3-pointers) and Brycen Flinton (7.3 ppg, 20 3-pointers). By the way, Flinton is getting D-I recruiting interest in baseball.

York Suburban is the York-Adams League Division II champion. Here’s this from York Daily Record reporter Matthew Allibone:

“They have a lot of size and athleticism. ..senior Aidan Hughley is 6-foot-6 and averages just under 16 ppg. He's going to play for Shepherd University. He's got a good all-around game, and he's really good down low. ...Junior Cam Brewer (15 ppg) and senior Alon Gorham (14 ppg) are their top two guards. Both can shoot and pass. Brewer is also the QB of the football team. He's really intense but the team seems to follow his lead. Junior Brady Stump is like 6-foot-7 and just a role player, but obviously brings size. Apparently he's a good volleyball player. Senior Isaiah Pineda has been starting lately after dealing with injuries this season. He's 6-foot-4 and is going to play tight end at Lock Haven, just a really big and explosive kid. And Avant Sweeney is a 6-foot-1 sophomore guard who has been playing a lot lately. He made some big plays against Northern.”

Trivia: Cocalico is aiming to get back to a district final for what would be the first time since 1983 and fifth time overall (previous district final appearances: 1983, 1977, 1974, 1973). ...York Suburban is aiming to get back to a district final for what would be the first time since 2009 and third time overall (previous district final appearances: 2009, 1985).

District 3-1A semifinal, No. 5 La Academia (9-7) at No. 1 Mount Calvary Christian (19-0), Tuesday, 7 p.m.:

La Academia, based in Lancaster city, plays a tough non-league schedule, which is why their overall record is a bit deceiving. They’re coached by McCaskey legend Jerry Johnson. And one of their best players is 6-0 sophomore guard DeMajh Salisbery, the son of former McCaskey and Temple University star Dustin Salisbery. DeMajh is averaging 17.8 points, five rebounds and four assists for a team that has reached the District A semifinals in its first year of full PIAA varsity competition.

Mount Calvary, based in Elizabethtown, is the defending District 3-1A champion. The Chargers’ roster is deep. They’re led by senior Aidan Masters, who has already scored more than 1,200 career points, and highly-talented freshman guard Avery Kopcha (15.8 ppg). They also have sophomore guard Brett Taylor, sixth man Damian Rutt and four solid forwards: Wyatt Lamb, Hunter Stewart, Regan Mummau and Evan Dumaine.

MCC plays at a high-paced tempo, often creating pressure on the defensive end in order to get the opponent out of sorts, which in turn helps the Chargers to get out and run, explaining why they’re averaging more than 70 points a game this season. However, the lone game that it won by a single-digit margin of victory came against La Academia in a 73-70 win back on Jan. 8.

Asked about a potential rematch with La Academia during a post-game interview back on Feb. 16, MCC coach Kory Pruner said this: ““It will be a different game. We’ll know each other better. They’re going to know us better.”

The week’s high scorers: Warwick senior Kai Cipalla had 24 points in Wednesday’s District 3-6A first-round win and 34 points in Friday’s District 3-6A quarterfinal round loss. ...Lancaster Mennonite sophomore Camden Hurst tallied 29 points in Thursday’s District 3-2A semifinal win. ...Lampeter-Strasburg freshman Ty Burton posted 27 points in Tuesday’s District 3-5A first-round win. ... Lancaster Country Day senior Luke Forman, Columbia senior Michael Poole, Jr., Lancaster Catholic senior Ross Conway and Warwick junior Tate Landis each had 21 points in separate games throughout the week.

Approaching 1K: Columbia senior Michael Poole, Jr., enters the week at 999 career points. One more and he’ll become the 15th player in program history to score 1,000. More notably, he’ll join the same list that his dad is already on. Can’t say I remember that happening too often at other scores just yet, but Columbia’s basketball program has been around for more than a century.

Overtime:

Lancaster Catholic 64, Camp Hill 57, OT, March 4, 2021: District 3-3A semifinals matchup at Lancaster Catholic found the Crusaders down 46-38 with 1:17 left in regulation. A pair of Devin Atkinson free-throws, a Nevin Roman 3-pointer and an Atkinson 3-pointer, plus some defensive stops, tied it at 46-46 to send things to overtime, where the Crusaders pulled away.

Nail-biters:

Hempfield 62, Lebanon 58, March 3, 2021: In a rematch between the L-L finals teams, Hempfield topped Lebanon in the District 3-6A opening round. Lebanon took its first lead with 5:55 left. It was back-and-forth from there. Hempfield was up 60-58 with 8.6 seconds left when it missed a free-throw, with Knights’ guard Michael Hester pulling in what proved to be the game-sealing rebound.

The last word:

One seven L-L teams that saw their seasons come to a close with district playoff losses last week. ...

Hempfield: Hempfield’s season came to a close with Friday’s District 3-6A quarterfinal loss at powerhouse Wilson. The Black Knights won the L-L Section One crown, got to the final of the L-L playoffs, and reached the district quarters. Hempfield will say goodbye to seniors Daniel Sears, Daivon Edmond-Greene, Brandon Hagel and Ryan Hilton. But the Knights will return three starters, including the skilled guard Miguel Pena and the multi-faceted Cole Overbaugh, the latter of whom had a 30-point game this season. ...Veteran coach Danny Walck captured his second section title and reached the district quarterfinals for the fourth time with Hempfield. Walck said this to LNP|LancasterOnline’s Mike Gross after Friday’s game: “I thought we competed really hard the second half, and I was proud of that. You’re never satisfied, and we got more work to do. But what these guys, did, the investment they have made, I’m really proud.’’

Lampeter-Strasburg: The Pioneers’ campaign ended in Thursday’s District 3-5A quarterfinal loss. They finished 9-4, with three of those losses coming by six points or less. Along the way, they endured a three-week shutdown due to COVID-19, which led to their 13 total games being tied for the second-least among all L-L teams. L-S also won a district playoff game for the fifth time in six years. Kudos to senior Sean McTaggart on finishing out his senior campaign. The Pioneers will return four or five starters next season, including standout point guard Ty Burton.

Lancaster Country Day: The Cougars came up short in a 57-54 loss at High Point Baptist in Thursday’s District 3-1A quarterfinals. They finish 10-7 overall, and appeared in the district playoffs for the sixth time in seven years. LCD will return three of five starters, plus its entire bench, next season.

Lebanon: The L-L Section Two co-champion and league tournament champion Cedars came up short in a 52-48 loss to Hempfield in Wednesday’s District 3-6A opening round game. Lebanon won the league crown for the first time since 2004, the first time under 11th-year coach Tim Speraw, and ninth time overall. The Cedars finish 17-4 overall. As of this writing, that’s tied with Lancaster Catholic for most wins for any L-L team this season. Speraw’s career record is now 155-111. The Cedars will return three of five starters next season, plus sixth-man Demetrius Matthew.

Manheim Central: The Barons saw their season come to an end in Thursday’s District 3-5A quarterfinals. Manheim Central won a district playoff game for the first time since 2017, when Taylor Funk (now a leading scorer at St. Joe’s was in a Barons’ uniform. It was also the first playoff win for coach Charlie Fisher, who’s in his fourth year at Manheim Central and sixth year overall as a head coach. The Barons finished 13-6, with four of those losses coming by six points or less. The Barons will return two starters next season, including sharp-shooter Trey Grube.

Manheim Township: The Blue Streaks took one starter to Red Lion, with the rest of the varsity staying home due to contact-tracing stemming from the team’s final regular season game. It resulted in a 63-47 loss in the opening round of the District 3-6A tournament. It was a tough ending for a Manheim Township team that had won eight games in a row up until that point, including wins over Lebanon, Hempfield and Warwick. The Streaks and sixth-year coach Matt Johns qualified for the district tournament for the sixth-straight year. Coming back to Neffsville next season will be three of five starters, plus sharp-shooter Eric Baldassarre, who knocked down five 3-pointers en route to a career-high 18 points in Wednesday’s season finale.

Pequea Valley: The Braves gave Columbia a battle through three quarters of last Tuesday’s District 3-3A quarterfinals. Their 3-10 record is a bit deceiving in that their final three regular season games were lost by a combined five points. They also were without leading scorer Devon Colyer for a stretch. And they had one of the toughest schedules due to multiple COVID-19 shutdowns, as their 13 games were tied for the second-least among all L-L teams. Braves' senior Devon Colyer became the fifth player in program history to score 1,000 career points.

Warwick: The Warriors battled but came up short in a 68-59 loss at Central Dauphin in Friday’s District 3-6A quarterfinals. Warwick finishes 14-4 overall, was the L-L Section Two co-champion and won a district playoff game for the first time in 11 years - the first district playoff win under sixth-year coach Chris Christensen. The Warriors say goodbye to four seniors, including do-it-all Kai Cipalla, who ended his career by tallying 34 points on Friday, matching his career-high and notching his fourth 30-point game in what was one of the most impressive senior campaigns in recent memory. Over the last three seasons, this year’s senior class helped the Warriors win three-straight section crowns, reach the league final in 2019 and 2020, and win a district playoff game this year for the first time since 2010.

Said Christensen after the game, “I’m so proud of what that group has accomplished over the last three years. ...I don’t think there’s a more consistent team in the L-L League over the last three years, outside of Lancaster Catholic. ...for me, it’s not about this year necessarily, it’s about what they’ve been able to do over the last couple.”

