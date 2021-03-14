Three boys basketball teams from Lancaster County are still standing heading into next week’s PIAA tournament. All three are District Three champions, of course, since only district champs advanced to the state tournament: Lancaster Catholic (3A), Lancaster Mennonite (2A) and La Academia (1A). Of those, only one know their next opponent to this point, while two others got a first-round bye and await a matchup in a state quarterfinal.

Here are some notes on each of those, followed by the rest of this week’s L-L boys basketball notebook, which includes the week’s high-scorers, one player surpassing 1,000 career points, notes on three nail-biter games, final words on Columbia and Cocalico, and a dunk.

Lancaster Catholic: The L-L Section Four champion Crusaders (18-4) captured their second consecutive district crown and the program’s fifth overall. They’re now making the program’s 21st trip to the state playoffs.

Lancaster Catholic will next compete Wednesday, and is expected to host District 2-3A champion Riverside (17-2) in a PIAA 3A first round game. ...A year ago, the Crusaders had their state playoff run cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, to which Devin Atkinson said the following to LNP|LancasterOnline after Tuesday’s win: “It was so unfair. We were on a roll. To get cheated out like that, … now, we want to finish things.’’

2021 PIAA Class 3A boys basketball bracket

Lancaster Mennonite: The Blazers (15-6) are the District 3-2A champions, winning a district crown for the first time since 1997 and second time overall. They got here in part by overcoming injuries that ultimately proved to make the team better. For instance, Cole Fisher missed two games midway through the season, which prompted sophomores Camden Hurst and David Weaver to step up. Hurst and Weaver have only continued to play well since Fisher’s return. Senior guard Jaeden McFadden also missed a week of action along the way. Reflecting on those obstacles after Tuesday’s district title win, Lancaster Mennonite third-year coach Seth Buckwalter told LNP|LancasterOnline, “ All these things we looked at and thought they were bad, clearly God had a purpose in it.” ...The Blazers are now making their 11th trip to the state playoffs, second under Buckwalter. They’ll next play in Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals, facing the winner of Wednesday’s District 4-2A champion vs. District 2-2A champion (winner of Saturday’s Elk Lake vs. Old Forge).

2021 PIAA Class 2A boys basketball bracket

La Academia: The charter school based in Lancaster city is in its second year as a basketball program and in its first year of PIAA competition. It doesn’t have a home gym. It doesn’t have a school nickname. It is coached by McCaskey legend Jerry Johnson. One of its top players is Demajh Salisbery, the son of former McCaskey and Temple standout Dustin Salisbery. It’s now making its first trip to the state playoffs. La Academia (11-7) will next play Friday in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals, facing the winner of Tuesday’s District 1-1A champion (Phil-Mont Christian Academy vs. Jenkintown) vs. District 12-1A champion.

2021 PIAA Class 1A boys basketball bracket

The week’s high-scorers: Lancaster Mennonite sophomore Camden Hurst scored 32 points and senior teammate Cole Fisher had 22 points in Tuesday’s District 3-2A championship win. Hurst has now scored 20 or more points in 11-straight games. He also has three games of 30 or more points this season, a feat only he and Warwick senior Kai Cipalla have accomplished in the 2020-21 campaign. ...Lancaster Catholic senior guard Devin Atkinson posted 17 points in Tuesday’s District 3-3A championship win. ...Cocalico junior Trey Rios finished with 15 points after hitting the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in Tuesday’s District 3-5A semifinal win.

Buzzer-beater:

Cocalico 43, York Suburban 40, March 9, 2021: A tie score in the District 3-5A semifinals, York Suburban played stall-ball to get the last shot, but Cocalico’s Carter Nuneville swooped in and made a steal on the baseline. The Eagles called a timeout with 5.7 to go and advanced the ball to mid-court and called another timeout with 3.4 ticks showing. The Eagles ran a play that coach Seth Sigman called to perfection, and Trey Rios canned a 3-pointer from the top of the key to beat the horn, giving Cocalico an electrifying 43-40 victory, advancing to a district final for the first time since 1983.

Nail-biters:

Lancaster Catholic 52, Columbia 47, March 9, 2021: Down 50-40 with 1:38 left in the District 3-3A title game, Columbia tallied the game’s next seven points over the ensuing 37 seconds, with a Kerry Glover 3-pointer cutting the deficit to 50-47 with 1:01 remaining. The final 61 seconds were scoreless until a breakaway layup by Lancaster Catholic’s Nahjier Aikens just before the buzzer. The Crusaders captured a second consecutive district crown, the program’s fifth overall.

Lower Dauphin 24, Cocalico 22, March 11, 2021: In the second-lowest scoring District Three title game in the tournament’s history (which dates back to 1924), the host Falcons hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining that proved to be the game-winner. Cocalico senior Carter Nuneville had a look at an off-balance, deep 3-pointer as time expired but it was off the mark.

1K: Columbia senior Michael Poole, Jr. entered Tuesday’s District 3-3A final at Lancaster Catholic sitting at 999 career points. He ended up scoring eight points in the 52-47 loss, putting his career point total at 1,007 points. He became the 15th player in program history to hit the 1K mark, joining a list with his dad, Michael Poole, Sr. (1986 alum, 1,792 career points).

Columbia: The Tide saw their 2020-21 campaign come to a close in Tuesday’s District 3-3A title game, coming up short at Lancaster Catholic, 52-47. Columbia captured back-to-back L-L Section Five crowns, a feat the program last accomplished 30 years ago. Columbia later pushed Lancaster Catholic to four overtimes in the league tournament quarterfinals and went on to reach a district final for the first time under coach Kerry Glover, first time since 2015, third time in this century, and 17th time overall. The Tide finished 17-5 overall. They’ll bring back three starters next season. Coach Glover said the following to LNP|LancasterOnline after Tuesday’s game: “The way they competed, I told them I have no complaints. Let that feeling you have right now be the motivation for the offseason, because we will be back.’’

Cocalico: The L-L Section Three champion Eagles reached a district final for the first time since 1983 and nearly won it in the final minute, finishing 16-5 overall. They’ll say goodbye to senior starters Carter Nuneville, Caleb Sturtevant and senior contributors Aidan Sturtevant and Micah Ulysee. Here’s a compilation of some post-game quotes from Cocalico fifth-year coach Seth Sigman:

“In the moment it’s frustrating, but when you look big picture we held them to 24 points. That’s what we have done all season. We try to make it ugly and try to score enough. Tonight we made it ugly but we didn’t score enough. But big picture it was great. Their effort was amazing. Our guys played their butts off like they always do. That’s never going to be the question for us.” … “At the beginning of the season that was one of our goals. Win section championship. Win district title. Make a run in states. That was all stuff we talked about. Other people outside of our locker room probably thought it was crazy. But we don’t care if the game is ugly. We don’t care if it’s pretty. We don’t care. They play together. Everybody is unselfish. That’s a building block for the program is being unselfish and doing whatever it takes to win.” “It’s painful right now. But give it a little time and you’ll be able to look back on it and say, ‘This was a great run. We won a lot of games. We did a lot of things people didn’t think we could do.’”

Dunk: Cocalico 6-8 junior forward Augie Gerhart with the one-hand slam near the start of the second quarter of Thursday’s District 3-5A title game. Credit the assist to teammate Trey Rios.