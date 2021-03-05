HARRISBURG — Warwick cut its deficit to four points with less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter of Friday’s District Three Class 6A boys basketball quarterfinal at Central Dauphin.

CD’s Ryan Smith hit a transition jumper on the Rams’ next possession, which ended with Warwick do-it-all senior Kai Cipalla hitting the floor and coming up gingerly. It was also the start of a Central Dauphin 10-3 run.

Suddenly, what was a back-and-forth third quarter was closed out with the Rams taking a double-digit lead into the final frame. It proved insurmountable, as CD eventually came away with a 68-59 victory.

It was the Rams’ second-smallest margin of victory all year, and just the second game it won by a single-digit margin. In other words, Warwick (14-4) gave CD (16-1) one of its toughest battles of the season on Friday.

“They fought,” Warwick sixth-year coach Chris Christensen said. “I don’t think we had it going all the time. I don’t think it was our best game by any means. But they fought. They never gave up.”

CD’s size was ultimately too much for Warwick. Four Rams starters stand 6-feet, 3-inches or taller. Their top two players off the bench are 6-2 and up. While Warwick had overcome a size advantage with effort in Wednesday’s first-round playoff win against Central York, no amount of effort could overcome CD’s size.

“They have college basketball players coming off the bench,” Christensen said. “It’s not normal. They’re coming at you from all angles. We could have done a better job rebounding and stuff like that, but it’s not because of effort. Our guys played hard the whole game.”

Cipalla and junior guard Tate Landis (13 points, four rebounds) combined to score all of Warwick’s points in the first half, with Warwick going to intermission trailing 27-20. It could have been worse. The Warriors shot just 6 for 25 from the floor (24 percent) in the opening half.

“We just said come out and let’s get loose here and knock some shots down and we did,” Christensen said of the third quarter adjustments.

“Fortunately there was a run there where we were scoring, too. Then Kai goes out for a minute and boom. ...there was a two- or three-minute stretch there where it wasn’t great.”

Warwick cut its deficit to 39-35 at the 2:35 mark of the third quarter before CD started its 10-3 run to close out the frame.

Rams’ 6-8 junior forward Donovan Hill (17 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks) helped his team win the rebound battle, 28 to 21. But CD 6-3 senior guard Ryan Smith powered the Rams in the second and third quarters, during which he scored 15 of his team-high 20 points.

“Smith made some tough contested jumpers that we’re going to have to live with,” Christensen said. “Our guys did what we asked.”

After Wednesday’s win, Cipalla was seen with ice on his ankle. He didn’t practice Thursday. He was knocked around a few times Friday. He still found a way to pour in a game-high 34 points, including his team’s final nine of the contest, to go along with six rebounds and one block. He matched his career-high point total and notched his fourth 30-point game, the most of any L-L boys basketball player this season.

He’s one of four Warwick seniors that helped the program capture three-straight L-L Section Two crowns, reach the league tournament final in 2019 and 2020, and reach this year’s district quarterfinals for the first time since 2010.

“I’m so proud of what that group has accomplished over the last three years,” Christensen said. “I don’t think there’s a more consistent team in the L-L League over the last three years, outside of Lancaster Catholic. ...for me, it’s not about this year necessarily, it’s about what they’ve been able to do over the last couple.”

BOX SCORE