In late January, we took a look at the large and impressive group of freshmen boys’ basketball players having varsity impact in Lancaster County and the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

As the season has played out, it’s become clear that the sophomore class is bigger and, perhaps, even more impressive.

For example:

Camden Hurst, 6-1 guard, Lancaster Mennonite. The Blazers have won eight in a row in a late-season run that has landed them in Tuesday’s District Three Class 2A championship game.

In that run, Hurst has gone from really good for a sophomore to really good for a human.

Coach Seth Buckwalter pointed to the Blazers’ Feb. 9 game with Columbia, with leading scorer (at the time) Cole Fisher out with an injury, as the point where, “the switch clicked on.”

Since then, Hurst has averaged 27.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game with insane shooting numbers: 64 percent from the field, 61 percent from the three-point arc.

For the season, Hurst is second in the L-L with 21.3 points per game.

“His shot selection has gotten really, really good,’’ Buckwalter said. “It seems like he’s moving slowly - these slow, deliberate moves to the basket. He’s become a pretty well-rounded player.’’

Trey Grube, 5-10 guard, Manheim Central. The Barons also turned their season around in February. Grube was a driving force, having scored 24 in a 77-75 defeat of District 3A finalist Columbia Feb. 26, and then 19 and 17 in the Barons’ two district playoff games last week, the latter a loss to powerful Lower Dauphin that ended the season.

Grube, who might have the most perfect first name in L-L history, averaged 17.4 points, seventh in the L-L, and had 59 three-pointers in 19 games. He now has 117 triples in his high school career.

Jonathan Byrd, 5-10 guard, McCaskey. Byrd averaged 10.6 points per game against the toughest schedule of any L-L team, but that doesn’t begin to tell his story.

A classic, pass-first point guard with killer ability to drive and dish, Bryd makes us wish we had a way of getting complete season-long assist totals.

Two years ago, as the only eighth-grader on a McCaskey junior high team that went 15-1, he had 130 assists and four turnovers.

Miguel Pena, 6-1 guard, Hempfield. Pena could be seen as a combination of Grube and Byrd - a show-running point guard who, when the jumper was falling, was clearly one of the L-L’s best players this winter.

His best moments came in his team’s biggest ones, such as a 20-point, all-around tour de force in Hempfield’s defeat of a very good Lebanon club in the first round of 6A districts.

DeMajh Salisbery, 6-0 guard, La Academia. The son of former McCaskey and Temple University star Dustin Salisbery, DeMajh is averaging 17.8 points, five rebounds and four assists for a team that has reached the District A semifinals in its first year of full PIAA varsity competition.

Salisbery poured in 32 in his team’s romp over Lincoln Prep Feb. 27.

Among the many other sophs in varsity rotations:

For undefeated, Class A district semifinalist Mount Calvary, 5-7 guard Brett Taylor is starting and averaging 8.3 ppg (Avery Kupcha, a freshman we whiffed on in January, is the Chargers’ second-leading scorer at 15.8 ppg).

Tyler Burger, a 5-11 guard, led Solanco in scoring with 11.6 per game.

Demetrius Matthew, a 6-1 forward, was a difference-maker for Lebanon during the Cedars run to the L-L playoff title.

Octorara’s Elijah Hamilton, a 6-3 forward and the brother of Braves’ leading scorer and rebounder, Naji, averaged 10.25 points per game.

Michael Hester, a 6-2 swingman for Hempfield, was starting at the end of the season, averaged seven points and delivered four 3-pointers in the Black Knights district playoff defeat of Lebanon.

Jahvar Hammond, a 5-10 guard, made only five appearances for Garden Spot, but started those games and averaged eight points per game.

Other than Salisbery, two other sophomores are starting at La Academia: 6-6 Jamal Lebedev (9.1 ppg) and 6-6 Isaac Fadlemoula (8.4 ppg).