Prior to Thursday’s District 3-2A boys basketball semifinal, the last time Lancaster Mennonite faced Millersburg, Indians’ leading scorer Christian Bingaman pumped in 41 points to help his team top the Blazers, 76-65.

But Lancaster Mennonite was without injured second-leading scorer Cole Fisher in that matchup back on Feb. 6.

When Millersburg walked into the Lancaster Mennonite gymnasium Thursday, Bingaman was on crutches after suffering a left knee injury five days earlier. The Indians still battled, but the Blazers came away with a 71-59 district playoff victory.

“Whatever our gameplan was, the moment that Bingaman walked in on crutches, everything shifted,” Lancaster Mennonite third-year coach Seth Buckwalter said.

“It changed our mindset,” Lancaster Mennonite sophomore guard Camden Hurst said. “The last two or three practices we ran box-and-ones and zones, we really focused on stopping him.”

Hurst tallied a game-high 29 points to go along with three rebounds and three steals. Hurst has now scored 20 or more points in 10-straight games, though he’s quick to deflect any praise.

“The last nine or 10 games we’ve been on a roll,” Hurst said. “Everyone has been playing great. Cole was out for a couple games. Other people stepped up.”

Hurst scored 21 of his points in a first half that felt like a track a meet, with the No. 2-seed Blazers (14-6) up 23-16 after the first quarter and 38-29 at intermission. It's a high-paced tempo that's preferred by Lancaster Mennonite prefers.

“Yeah, we like running all game,” Hurst said.

The Blazers created some breathing room by outscoring No. 3-seed Millersburg (14-6) 16-6 in the third quarter to take a 54-35 lead into the final frame.

Fisher (17 points, nine rebounds, one block) and 6-foot, 6-inch sophomore center David Weaver (10 points, six rebounds) also paced the Blazers. Meanwhile, guards Jaeden McFadden and David Shell combined for 15 points, 13 rebounds and five steals, which made up for the absence of junior guard Declan Hersh, who missed Thursday’s game.

“Hersh does a lot of that stuff that doesn’t show up in a box score,” Buckwalter said. “So we needed guys like David and Jaeden, they stepped up huge by getting extra rebounds and digging in on defense.”

The Blazers advance to a district final for the first time since 2017, fourth time overall, and first time under Buckwalter.

“This is not an opportunity you get too often,” Buckwalter said. “I haven’t as a head coach. The guys are excited. We’re aware it’s a unique opportunity.”

Lancaster Mennonite will host No. 4-seed Antietam in Tuesday's District 3-2A championship. Antietam upset top-seeded and previously undefeated Greenwood in Thursday's other district semifinal, 47-36.

