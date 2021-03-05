Lancaster Catholic girls coach Charlie Detz admitted he didn't know how his Crusaders were going to come out when they hosted Bishop McDevitt in Friday's District Three Class 4A girls basketball quarterfinals.

After all, Catholic hadn't played since falling to Hempfield in the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship game.

However, the coach didn't need to worry. Even when the offense struggled, Catholic's girls put on a defensive clinic, stifling McDevitt nearly every time down the floor.

A late 10-point run helped Catholic open a halftime lead it wouldn't relinquish and the hosts advanced to the district semifinals behind a 43-26 victory.

"We blew that lead against Hempfield and I didn't know how we were going to come out," Detz said. "Were we going to come out dwelling in the past or say we can't change that we've got to move forward. To their credit, did they ever move forward. I am so proud of this bunch."

The win helped Lancaster Catholic improve to 12-3 and sets up a rematch of last year's district title game, against Eastern York on Wednesday. The Golden Knights topped Elco on Friday night.

As both teams struggled offensively, 6-foot-2 senior Sophia Wentz controlled the first half, with eight rebounds and 10 of her team-high 12 points in the opening 16 minutes. Wentz scored the final four points of the half, capping a 10-0 run that helped Catholic to a 22-14 lead at the break.

"She finished around the rim," Detz said. "There was something about her tonight and she was ready to play. That was her best game in four years at both ends of the court."

Wentz helped hold McDevitt's second-leading scorer, Maya Carter, without a point. Diminutive junior Jeriyah Johnson came off the bench and held Taja Colbert of McDevitt, who averaged 20 per game coming in, to only four.

"She did amazing. She was all over the floor and did a great job guarding one of their top players," Wentz said of Johnson. "We had a game plan, knew what we were going to do defensively and offensively, executed and put it out on the floor. We just kept our heads on straight and kept picking each other up."

"Coach always teaches us about respecting the other team and that's exactly what we did and came out the way we play — with energy and teamwork," Johnson added. "Defense picks us up. Us getting a steal or a turnover picks up the offensive end."

Detz said McDevitt is a championship-caliber team that his squad held to only 17 points after three quarters.

"Defensively we put a game plan in and they executed it beyond what we even thought they could do. It was amazing," he said. "Coming in I said if (McDevitt) can beat us, they can win districts. That's how much respect I have for them. They have a lot of firepower. They do a lot of good things, they press, they get out in transition, but we just never let them breathe."

McDevitt got within 32-22 when Sanai Moore (12 points) knocked down a 3-pointer 80 seconds into the fourth quarter. But Johnson scored the next four points to finish with eight and freshman Mary Bolesky (nine points) drained four free throws to clinch the win.

Other games

Class 5A

Gettysburg 44, Cocalico 49: The defending champs in the 5A bracket survived and advanced, knocking off the host Eagles in a thriller that went right down to the wire. Manhattan recruit Anne Bair scored 21 points, and the Warriors held Cocalico to three fourth-quarter points and eliminated the L-L League Section Three champs. Izzy Mack hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 points for the Eagles, who were within 37-36 heading into the fourth quarter, but Gettysburg finished fast for the win.

Class 4A

Eastern York 51, Elco 36: Abigail Henise (12 points), Lily Campbell (10 points) and Victoria Zerbe (10 points) paced a balanced offensive attack, and the host Golden Knights opened up a 27-21 halftime lead, and then outscored the Raiders 24-15 in the second half to send Elco packing. Amanda Smith (17 points) and Kailey Eckhart (14 points) led the Raiders. Up next for Eastern: A semifinal date next Wednesday against Lancaster Catholic, in a rematch of last year’s title game.

Class 3A

Trinity 89, Lancaster Mennonite 55: The top-seeded Shamrocks raced out to a 55-31 lead at the half, and then iced the game with a 20-7 third-quarter run to knock out the Section Five-champ Blazers. Lauren Trumpy scored 20 points, William & Mary recruit Ava Stevenson hit three 3-pointers and chipped in with 19 points, Mandy Roman scored 17 points, and Anne Spila added 16 points for Trinity, which will take on York Catholic — a 66-53 winner over Upper Dauphin — in the finals. Mariah Wilson put a capper on her outstanding career for Mennonite with a game-high 29 points.

Class 1A

Veritas Academy 44, Lititz Christian 24: Paced by Serena Hartzler’s 20 points, No. 2 seed Veritas pulled away from an 8-8 first quarter tie, outscoring Lititz Christian 21-5 over the next two quarters to cruise to a quarterfinal victory.

Catlin Lielbriedis added 12 points for Veritas, which improved to 15-4. Veritas hosts High Point Baptist, a 37-20 winner over New Covenant on Friday, in a semifinal game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Lydia Eckman scored nine of her game-high 13 points for Lititz Christian.