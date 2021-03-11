HUMMELSTOWN -- Cocalico took its first lead with 2 minutes, 3 seconds remaining in Thursday’s District Three Class 5A boys basketball championship game at Lower Dauphin.

While shots weren’t falling much for either team, the Eagles played lights-out defense until the last eight seconds of the contest. That’s when Lower Dauphin’s Tyson Hofsass lined up a wide-open, deep 3-pointer from a couple feet behind the arc on the left elbow. It rattled through the net and proved to be the game-winner, giving the host Falcons a 24-22 victory.

“It stings,” Cocalico fifth-year coach Seth Sigman said. “It stings pretty bad right now.”

Two nights earlier, the Lancaster-Lebanon Section Three champion Eagles (16-5) won its district semifinal at the buzzer on a Trey Rios 3-pointer. They had another chance to win it at the horn Thursday when, after the Hofsass go-ahead 3-ball, the Eagles pushed the ball down the floor and Carter Nuneville put up an off-balance, deep 3-pointer. But it hit iron, ending Cocalico’s season after the program reached its first district final since 1983.

Cocalico had one timeout remaining but Sigman opted against it in the final moment.

“I didn’t want them (Lower Dauphin) to get in a set defense against us,” Sigman said. “Because I knew if we called a timeout we didn’t have another one. ..Carter always gets a good shot and gets a good look. He got a decent look and just missed it.”

Both teams hit their season-low in points. Their combined 46 points is believed to be the second-lowest scoring district title game in the tournament’s history, which dates back to 1924. Though, it didn’t feel like things were headed that way in the first quarter, when No. 2-seed Lower Dauphin (19-3) jumped out to a 13-4 lead, getting 10 of its points inside from 6-foot, 7-inch senior Caleb Gibbs.

“We had to do something because they were scoring at will in the first quarter and we couldn’t get anything to drop,” Sigman said.

Sigman brought 6-8 junior Augie Gerhart (eight points, six rebounds, three blocks) off the bench at the 4:00 mark of the first quarter to combat Gibbs, who was held to five points in the final three quarters. The Eagles also switched to a 3-2 zone defense in the second quarter. Those factors kept Lower Dauphin scoreless in the second period, to which Falcons’ sixth-year coach Rick Attivo said he believed that was the first time that had happened to his team in his tenure.

“You have to give them (Cocalico) credit for executing what they were trying to do,” Attivo said. “When you know what they’re doing and you’re trying to run what you want to do against it and it’s not working. ...you have to tip your hat to the other team.”

Cocalico continued to struggle on the offensive end. The No. 5-seed Eagles managed seven points in the second quarter to cut their deficit to 13-11 at the break. Lower Dauphin led 17-15 after three quarters.

A layup from Brycen Flinton put Cocalico up 22-21 with 1:24 remaining. The Eagles forced a LD missed 3-pointer on the other end and had possession with under a minute left but committed a turnover with 40 seconds left that led to the Falcons’ game-winner.

Both teams combined to shoot 27.5 percent (19 for 69). Rios (10 points) was the Eagles’ lone double-digit scorer.

“We don’t care if the game is ugly,” Sigman said. “We don’t care if it’s pretty. We don’t care. They play together. Everybody is unselfish. That’s a building block for the program is being unselfish and doing whatever it takes to win.”

