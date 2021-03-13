The Philadelphia Public League joined the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association in 2003. The Philadelphia Catholic League joined PIAA in 2008. The PIAA went to a six-class postseason structure in 2017.

Those events have combined to create a situation, in the state basketball playoffs, in which the elite magnet boys’ basketball schools of Philly - Roman Catholic in 6A, Archbishop Wood in 5A, Imhotep Charter in 4A and Neumann-Goretti in 3A - have each had have their own class/kingdom to dominate.

The events of 2021 have thrown a monkey wrench in all that.

Specifically, we’re talking about the pandemic and the PIAA success formula.

COVID-19 has truncated the season and the state playoffs, for which only district champions qualify.

The success formula was adopted in 2018 to address issues of competitive balance and the familiar, controversial “public vs. private,’’ or “boundary vs. non-boundary,’’ thing. The formula truly kicks in, for the first time, right now.

Under the formula as it applies to basketball, schools receive “success points,’’ for their performance in postseason play. Schools with six success points and at least two transfers over a two-year enrollment cycle must play up one class in the next enrollment cycle.

Fifteen teams reached the state finals in 2019 (four success points) and the state quarterfinals (two points) last year, before the pandemic ended the state tournament, and had the requisite number of transfers. Those 15, a few of which appealed the change and lost, have been moved up a class for this school year and next.

It means, in boys’ hoops, Neumann-Goretti has gone from 3A to 4A, Imhotep from 4A to 5A, and Archbishop Wood from 5A to 6A.

In District Three, two name-brand powers, the Trinity boys and Delone Catholic girls, are up from 3A to 4A.

The fallout is noteworthy in a local context. It adds a tall hurdle, Delone, to the path to a state title of Lancaster Catholic in girls’ class 4A. Delone beat the Crusaders 48-33 for the District Three 4A title Wednesday. The truncated state tournament means Lancaster Catholic’s season is over.

Last year’s 4A final was Lancaster Catholic over Eastern York. This year, the same matchup occurred in the semifinals, Catholic winning, 50-34.

The Lancaster Catholic boys are District Three champs in 3A, so the success formula actually removed a hurdle, Neumann-Goretti, from their path to a state title.

(It may be a moot point. Neumann-Goretti is in virtual learning, with no sports, until at least Tuesday. Its boys’ basketball record is officially 4-6, since it has forfeited five games in which it used an ineligible player.)

Statewide, the biggest impact probably involves Archbishop Wood and Roman Catholic. These are both national-class programs, with multiple Division One college recruits. Wood is undefeated. Roman has lost only to Wood.

They played each other Saturday, a few hours after this was written, for the Catholic League title. Since only district champions make states, the loser of that game was done for the year.